One Piece chapter 1143 raw scans: Holy Knights' Devil Fruits on display as Luffy knocks Loki down

One Piece chapter 1143 raw scans were expected to clarify aspects and points of the text-based spoilers which weren’t quite as clear in a non-image format. Unofficially shared earlier this week, the raw scans for the upcoming issue did just that, first by showcasing each new Holy Knights’ Devil Fruit powers.

One Piece chapter 1143 raw scans also gave some insight to Loki and Hajrudin’s origins via a flashback focusing on the relationship they had as young children. As text-based spoilers claimed, this seemingly leads into a tense yet revelatory statement from Loki teasing a deeper, hidden truth to King Harald’s death.

One Piece chapter 1143 raw scans highlight the true threat the Holy Knights pose

One Piece chapter 1143 raw scans begin with the issue’s color spread, seeing the Straw Hats racing on flying fish like the ones Duval and his Rosy Life Riders rode on. Each Straw Hat is seen in motorcycle leathers, some with helmets and goggles and others without. Everyone is on a flying fish save for Jinbe, who swims in the water, with some crewmates pairing up like Zoro and Chopper, Robin and Brook, and Franky and Usopp.

Beginning the issue’s story content, raw scans first see Jaguar D. Saul trying to stop the sleepwalking children by grabbing them. However, as he goes to grab them, he’s badly stabbed by invisible thorns and begins bleeding. Ange is seen then radioing into the village at the party, with Dorry, Brogy, and others receiving the message. Nami, Brook, and Jinbe are also seen reacting here, as some Giants are sent to deal with the fire.

However, One Piece chapter 1143 raw scans sees the svarr they’re riding on destroyed by the draugr from one of the schoolchildren’s dreams. Everyone at the village reacts in shock as focus shifts to the Holy Knights happily eating a meal and watching the chaos. Saint Shepherd Sommers is seemingly revealed as the Devil Fruit user responsible for the thorns here, with a thorny vine wrapped around his arm.

Gunko is then seen explaining the route the children will take to the harbor, while Saint Rimoshifu Killingham says something to Sommers which makes him think of salt. As Sommers thinks of salt with a thought bubble appearing above him, he’s seemingly put to sleep by Killingham, who reaches into the thought bubble and pulls the salt out. Sommers wakes up shortly thereafter, with the implication here being that Killingham is responsible for the nightmare monsters.

One Piece chapter 1143 raw scans then reveal that the children are being guided into the fire as focus shifts to the Underworld, where Loki is seen apparently forcing lightning out of Ragnir. The others are seemingly preparing to attack, with Luffy being the first to hit Loki with a punch. Despite how soft the blow is, it’s enough to get Loki to collapse and fall unconscious. Luffy seemingly asks Hajrudin to treat Loki, which he obliges based on subsequent panels.

One Piece chapter 1143 raw scans also reveal that Loki’s horns are real, like Harald’s. Hajrudin is seen musing on his childhood with Loki, with a flashback showing Loki bullying him. In the present, Hajrudin seemingly prepares to kill Loki while he’s asleep, but Loki wakes up in the ensuing struggle. The issue seems to end with Loki revealing something to Hajrudin which shocks him enough to get him to hesitate on killing his half-brother.

