One Piece chapter 1148 raw scans: Robin and Gaban flex their fighting skills vs. Sommers

Following an atypical text-based spoiler process for the upcoming issue, One Piece chapter 1148 raw scans were expected to confirm and clarify various prior points made. Unofficially leaked on Thursday, May 8, 2025, this look at the issue’s artwork did just that, confirming which dialogue came from which character and offering a better look at the issue’s action.

Ad

One Piece chapter 1148 raw scans likewise corroborate the claims of earlier text-based spoilers that the issue’s focus sticks with the Holy Knights and their demands. As seen in the previous issue, Saint Shepherd Sommers and his allies are finally making their endgame moves against Elbaph’s Giants in order to prepare for the coming war.

One Piece chapter 1148 raw scans tease how Gaban hurt the Holy Knights

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

One Piece chapter 1148 raw scans begin with the issue’s cover story, seeing Yamato parting ways with Speed, Raizo, and Otama. Following behind them are Page One and Ulti. The issue’s story events then begin, which sees Gunko forcing one of the kidnapped children to walk one of her arrows like a plank. While the child is unconcerned at first and seemingly trying to reassure her friends, her body language changes as she reaches the arrow’s end.

Ad

Gunko then reaches out to Saint Shepherd sommers, who seemingly makes a demand centered around the potential killing of children. The shocked reaction of Jarul and apparent arguing which goes on between the Giants following Sommers’ dialogue further suggests this. Focus then shifts to Nico Robin and Tony Tony Chopper, who’re still hiding but nearby Sommers and the captured Straw Hats. Nami appears to be yelling something at Sommers.

One Piece chapter 1148 raw scans then shifted focus to Ripley, Franky, and the Giant Warrior Pirates, who seemingly split into groups here. Focus then returns to Sommers, who continues speaking to Elbaph based on the shape of his dialogue boxes. However, Robin interrupts by slapping him with a hand made from her powers. Jinbe seemingly warns her of something here before she uses her trademark Clutch move to break Sommers’ back and neck.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The captured Straw Hats cheer her on, but Sommers gets back up thanks to his immortality and continues speaking to Elbaph. Robin then tackles him off the tree branch, seemingly intent on ending her life and Sommers’. She says something to him as they fall which upsets him to the point of attacking her. However, it’s revealed that this Robin was a clone she made with her Devil Fruit powers, as the real one tries to free the captured Straw Hats.

Ad

One Piece chapter 1148 raw scans then reveal Sommers used his Devil Fruit powers to latch onto the branch and save himself. Focus then returns to Gunko and the children, where the girl who’s being forced to “walk the plank” begins speaking to Elbaph. While it’s unclear what she says, she seems to be taking a stance of willing to sacrifice herself, especially given her eventual sobbing after several lines of dialogue.

Ad

This is further supported by the fact that several Giants, including Jarul, are seen sobbing at the child’s words. Jarul also seems to be agreeing to Sommers’ demands given that a panel of the school appears shortly thereafter, as well as panels of Ange and Robin crying. It’s also then revealed that Robin has been captured by Sommers. However, the chapter ends with Scopper Gaban appearing and dealing lasting damage to Sommers, seemingly with some sort of Haki.

Ad

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joseph Brogan Joseph has been working as an anime content specialist for Sportskeeda since the past 2.5 years. Primarily covering his core genre, he also contributes to popular culture writing news stories and cult classic features on older series.



Joseph holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Delaware, United States. His love of anime, combined with his background in literature, influenced his interest in engaging readers through the written word. He maintains complete accuracy in his content by verifying each and every piece of information regardless of how long it takes, and ensure that the output is impartial and free of bias.



Chainsaw Man, One Piece, Berserk, Undead Unluck, Re:ZERO, Tower of God, Jujutsu Kaisen, Inuyasha, and Fire Punch are some of Joseph’s favorite animanga. His exposure to 4kids' Sonic X series, One Piece, Yu-Gi-Oh, and Dragon Ball Z on Toonami fueled his enthusiasm for the medium.



When not dissecting anime plots, Joseph likes to cook, play games, work on cars, browse new music, and watch pro wrestling, especially AEW. He also enjoys ocean-based activities - beach trips, fishing, swimming and watersports. Know More