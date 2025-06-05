One Piece chapter 1151 raw scans: Imu and the Holy Knights cause havoc as Luffy and the others head there

One Piece chapter 1151 raw scans have recently been leaked and show more of Imu's rampage across the land of Elbaph as she took over the body of Gunko, one of the Holy Knights. This chapter, based on what has been leaked thus far, shows that many of the Giants have turned into demons and caused havoc while Luffy, Loki, and the others are en route to help.

Moreover, One Piece chapter 1151 shows how Tony Tony Chopper managed to save Scopper Gaban's life at the last second and also how the group of Nami, Jinbe, Usopp, and Brook broke free from the effects of Gunko's Devil Fruit. There is also the scene of Luffy understanding what has happened after sensing Imu's Conqueror's Haki and Loki claiming that they will need his power, which is something that most fans want to see play out.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga/anime and reflects the opinions of the writer.

One Piece chapter 1151 raw scans show chaos unfolding at Elbaph

When it comes to the raw scans of One Piece chapter 1151, it begins with a cover of Yamato's exploits across the land of Wano, which has been a running short story in recent chapters, and she is seen winning a sumo competition. Then, the actual story begins with Dorry and Brogy as demons, causing havoc and destruction across the land of Elbaph.

Another surprise in this chapter is the revelation of Killingham's hybrid form, which has him wield a human face with spikey teeth, and the lower half of his body is that of a horse. He claims that he will not hold back now that Imu is here, with the latter claiming that they will not stop until Elbaph's heart is fully broken.

Then there is a small flashback sequence where it is revealed that Tony Tony Chopper managed to use his Guard Point ability to save Scopper Gaban from falling and dying. The plot then goes back to Luffy, Zoro, and Sanji, who are taking care of Loki as they realize that something is happening across Elbaph.

More details about this

Expand Tweet

The following section of One Piece chapter 1151 has Luffy and the others finding Chopper and Scopper Gaban, with the protagonist discovering that the latter was part of the Roger Pirates, thus figuring out that he must know Shanks as well. Furthermore, Gaban takes the time to emphasize that he was the second strongest in Roger's crew, with this claim already going viral across social media.

One Piece chapter 1151 also has Luffy sensing Imu's Conqueror's Haki and beginning to understand what is going on, which means that he is going there to help. As all of this is happening, Loki also tells the Straw Hats that they will need his strength, which seems to confirm that he will get himself involved in the battle as well.

Final thoughts

The raw scans of One Piece chapter 1151 have confirmed that Imu has the ability to turn even more Giants into demons and the hybrid form of Killingham, which is also making the rounds online. Moreover, it sets up Luffy, Zoro, Sanji, and Loki heading to the battlefield, which is bound to build up hype.

