One Piece: Does Imu's reluctance to kill Rocks hide a deeper truth? Explained

One Piece recent few chapters have managed to gain unsurmountable tension, while simultaneously revealing more about Rocks than all the previous thousands of chapters combined. Although one of the highlights of Rocks's entire backstory ends up being his direct confrontation against Imu in Imu's own Room of Flowers, it leaves fans with a glaring question.

Ad

Imu's existence is one of the most well kept secrets within the series. It is further exemplified by the elimination attempt on Sabo as well as the actual death of Cobra. With Rocks confronting and leaving Imu's chamber unscathed, it raises the question on why Imu didn't dispose of Rocks.

Although there are many theories around their strength levels, it is possible that their interaction remains as proof of Imu's own philosophy of power, while simultaneously strengthening the system that has ruled the world for centuries.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer- This article is a speculative theory and contains spoilers for the One Piece series.

One Piece: Imu's philosophy of power and why engaging Rocks wasn't worth it

Imu standing in the Room of Flowers (Image via Toei Animation)

Imu’s decision not to kill Rocks D. Xebec, albeit confusing, might signify one of Imu's greatest strengths. The ruler of the World Government sits before one of history’s most dangerous pirates and chooses restraint. But this choice reflects the same careful method that has kept Imu in power for centuries.

Ad

Imu’s apparent philosophy is simple. Real power works best when it stays unseen. If Imu had fought Rocks in that sacred room, the clash would have shattered the illusion of the Empty Throne. The force required to defeat Xebec would have proven Imu’s existence to the world, turning rumors into fact.

Imu’s calm in that moment also sends a message about rank. Not even looking at Rocks signals that the intruder is not a real threat, merely testing a system built to outlast figures like him. This mirrors how the World Government operates. The Gorosei, CP0, and the Marine Admirals serve as its public hands of power, while Imu remains in the shadows. Even the room itself reflects this idea.

Ad

Rocks as seen in the manga (Image via Shuesiha)

By design or belief, it is a place where politics functions through restraint, not blood. If Imu had spilled blood there, the mystique that sustains his rule would have cracked. The Room of Flowers symbolizes governance through absence and patience over confrontation.

Ad

Furthermore, if Imu is long lived, as many theories suggest, there is no need to rush into risky battles. Pirates like Rocks seek final clashes, immortals think in eras. In the end, time, chance, and shifting tides accomplish what a single strike might, without damaging Imu’s carefully preserved image.

The meeting also served as an opportunity to gather information. Letting Rocks speak revealed his desires, his knowledge, and his weaknesses, all while Imu remained cloaked in secrecy.

Ad

Gorosei as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Had the standoff turned into a fight, the consequences would have reached far beyond Rocks’s death. A clash of Haki at that level would have shaken Mary Geoise itself. Whispers would have converted into shouts and slogans, with the ultimate outcome being Imu’s exposure to the world.

Ad

Seen in this light, Imu’s restraint becomes the most aggressive move. It denied Rocks the expected script of a duel and replaced it with Imu’s terms. Invisibility as rule, deniability as shield, patience as weapon. The system endures because it remains consistent at every level. The chamber stays unsullied, the myth stays intact, and the proxies remain the public face.

Roger as shown in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Rocks entered expecting confrontation. Imu, however, stayed true to his philosophy of invisibility. Imu’s continued rule through the eras of both Roger and Rocks proves the strength of the system constructed around this philosophy.

Ad

From all the characteristics that have remained consistent with Imu, it can be justifiably inferred that Rocks walked away alive simply because he was unable to topple the system that has governed the One Piece world for nearly a millennium.

Final Thoughts

One Piece chapter 1158 will be released on August 31, 2025, and will be available to read on Shueisha's MANGA Plus platform. Since the Gorosei have now instructed Harald to eliminate Rocks, it is possible that future chapters will unveil the exact sequence of events that led to the God Valley incident and Harald's eventual death.

Ad

Related links-

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anupam Barua Anupam is an anime and manga writer at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Logistics & Transportation, Anupam has simultaneously gained professional experience of almost 2 years as a content writer, having worked previously for Otakukart and Sportslumo.



Being part of the anime fandom for over a decade, Anupam believes his greatest strength lies in theorycrafting around animanga series and predicting their plots. His personal experiences have guaranteed him detailed knowledge about the reputation, reception, and plot points of several anime, which he combines with extensive research to report on a topic. They have also taught him the significance of respecting and accurately reporting on community sentiments attached to a particular series, which has now become a non-negotiable part of his writing process.



Anupam’s favorite artist is video game designer Hideo Kojima, whose ability to nonchalantly embed deep messages in his games he deeply admires. When not debating fresh anime theories, Anupam can be found reading or playing combat games. Know More