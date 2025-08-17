One Piece fans share mixed feelings on the controversial English voice performance of Shiki

One Piece fans had a mixed response to episode 1130, which showed the God Valley incident. Scott McNeil once again returned to voice Shiki, and this episode marked his return to canon after the release of the movie, One Piece: Strong World. It was a moment of excitement for many fans who expressed their shock and delight at his return to official canon.

As fans revisited this historic moment for their favourite series, responses varied. There were some who appreciated that the moment was just continuity for McNeil's performance, while others thought the voice in the English dub carried less weight. The combination of admiration of continuous performance with critique speaks volumes to how much fans care about honouring and embracing some of their favorite presences.

Scott McNeil's performance as the official English voice of Shiki divided the One Piece fandom

Leo | Sengoatku No. 1 @Leleo2211 Tears bro why does Shiki's dub sound like that 😭 Captain John's dub is 🔥🔥🔥

Scott McNeil has been the official English voice of Shiki since the release of One Piece Film: Strong World. When he reprised the character for the anime, fans wanted to see these accents do the same gracious showmanship that he demonstrated in the film.

However, the familiar but still jarring tone and the differences led a lot of viewers to be controversial with the tone he had taken, something he had previously done in the film. For some, this interpretational tone was accepted, and they enjoyed all the freedom of expression and improvisation McNeil seemed to have in the recording booth. For others, it was either too much or was just plain too weird for what they expected from the tone in the anime.

"As for why it sounds Jamaican…I have no idea. But usually, you just let Scott McNeil lose in the booth to do his own thing and watch the magic happen," a fan mentioned.

"Lmao 😂 why he sound like the lobster from little mermaid," someone mentioned.

"Yall clearly haven’t watched strong world dub," a fan point out.

"Why is shiki Jamaican 😭," someone said.

"Naw ain't nno way shiki is From the carribean lmaoooo," a fan mentioned.

The familiarity factor worked in McNeil's favor as well: he, after all, was the original English voice for Shiki, so his return seemed like a gesture of continuity and legacy. At the same time, however, the accent's incongruence with expectations of an epic pirate villain seemed strange to some portion of the audience.

Fans immediately polarized in their reaction. One faction of the fandom loved McNeil's energetic and internationally-flavored take, appreciating the color and humanity it added to Shiki.

Shiki as seen in One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

They loved the feeling that Rocks was building crew members from all over the world, and acknowledged that accent as one part of the character's international pirate history. Others liked the nostalgia factor; they personally liked hearing the familiar performance once again.

On the other hand, some fans responded more playfully or critically. Some made comments about how the voice sounded like a lobster, with a sense of mismatch with such a serious character. Some even stated they had no idea why the voice was Jamaican.

Final thoughts

Rocks Pirates as seen in One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

In One Piece episode 1130, Shiki made his official debut in the anime for the first time, Scott McNeil took on the role again after Strong World, and generated mixed reactions from fans. Some were grateful for the continuity and fun, Caribbean-influence performance, and viewed it as a celebration of Shiki's roots and his character as a global pirate.

While others found the tone and vibe jarring or mismatched for a really serious villain. It is interesting how much nostalgia and criticism underscore how important fans feel the portrayal of such an iconic character is to appreciating the series.

