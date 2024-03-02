One Piece: Laffitte's location might reveal him as a member of the D. clan (& son of this minor character)

As the tension on Egghead Island rises, there are still no known whereabouts of the Demon Sheriff, Laffitte, of the Blackbeard Pirates in One Piece. Fans had speculated him to make an entry by this time in the story but as things stand right now, his appearance on Egghead Island might not be possible anymore.

According to the spoilers of One Piece chapter 1109, the Five Elders have now invaded Egghead Island and there could be an all-out fight in the upcoming chapters. So, where is he and what is he up to?

Today's theory will not only speculate the current whereabouts of this Blackbeard Pirate, but it will also give a final verdict on who this pirate could be. He could be related to a former crewmate of the Straw Hat pirate Brook and also an inheritor of the famous "D."

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the One Piece manga series and might contain the author's opinion.

One Piece: Discovering Laffitte's current whereabouts and his real identity as a member of the D

Laffitte as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

In One Piece chapter 1107, Van Augur and Catarina Devon of the Blackbeard Pirates made their entry into the current ongoing battle of the Egghead Arc. Catarina touched Saturn and uttered "mission completed," which could mean that the Blackbeard Pirates could be up to something using Saturn's image.

On the other hand, fans had expected Laffitte of the Blackbeard Pirates to reappear as he hadn't received a spot in quite a while. As he hasn't appeared yet, what are his whereabouts?

Fans speculate that Laffitte could be at Impel Down right now, the place where the strongest and the most dangerous criminals are kept. Laffitte went by the name "Demon Sheriff" in the West Blue, the place where he came from. There is another pirate in One Piece who shares the alias of "Demon" with Laffite, and this pirate is Donquixote Doflamingo, the Heavenly Demon.

After his fight with Luffy and Law in the Dressrosa Arc, Doflamingo was handed over to the World Government. Later, he was jailed inside Impel Down. The Impel Down and the "Demon" are connected through the relationship of the former with Dante Alighieri's poem, Inferno. In this poem, the writer explains the journey of a person through nine levels of Hell.

Impel Down could be based on this poem as it has six levels filled with demonic criminals (thus being Hell) and two of the most notorious pirates could meet at this place. Laffitte is speculated to visit Doflamingo in Impel Down and help him escape as something sinister could be happening in the future.

Brook as seen during his time as a Rumbar Pirate (Image via Toei Animation)

A theory relating Brook and Laffitte has been pretty popular amongst the One Piece fandom but this theory doesn't provide information of the latter's identity. This is for good reason because Laffitte was introduced as Sheriff, who was famous for his notorious reputation. So, his whereabouts have been a mystery.

Similar to Laffitte, Brook's whereabouts are also unknown but fans speculate that he belongs to the Grasshopper Kingdom. This reference was made during chapter 501 when a musician was being auctioned at the Human Auctioning House. He belonged to the Grasshopper Kingdom, which gave rise to this speculation.

Laffitte as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Just like Brook, Laffitte is also speculated to belong to this kingdom by fans because of the similarities they share, such as wardrobe, carrying sticks, and many others. This led to fans thinking that Laffitte could be a part of the Rumbar Pirates, Brook's former crew.

But the Rumbar Pirates died 52 years ago due to poison and Laffitte is currently 41 years old. So, how would this relation make sense? Fans speculate that the captain of Rumbar Pirates, Calico Yorki, who died early in front of his crewmates, could still be alive.

Just like Brook, Laffitte also fancies music and is always seen humming some song. This song could be the famous Bink's Sake, which was Yorki's favorite song and he requested it on his deathbed.

Fans speculate that after dying in front of his teammates, Yorki had a family in his hometown in West Blue. Judging by these clues, Laffitte's true identity could be Calico Laffitte, the son of Yorki.

Fans have also noticed a strange detail that there are no pirates from the West Blue of the Grand Line that had inherited the "D." So, relating all these key points about Laffitte and his speculated relationship with Doflamingo (a man obsessed with the meaning of D), this Blackbeard Pirate's full name could be Calico D. Laffitte.

Final thoughts

Surprisingly, this theory doesn't sound too far-fetched, excluding the reason Laffitte was given the famous "D" because of his speculated relationship with Doflamingo. To inherit this letter, a more solid reason could make it more believable.

Other than that, this theory could become true in the upcoming episodes as the Blackbeard Pirates have been getting the spotlight in the current episodes. So take this theory with a grain of salt and wait for official confirmation from the source.

