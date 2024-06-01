One Piece may have set up a major Imu/Lili reveal with its use of the Nefertari family

One Piece chapter 1116 is set to be released on June 3, 2024, and the chapter spoilers reveal the true face of Nefertari D. Vivi whose picture was present in the room Imu was sitting in, listening to Vegapunk's message.

The chapter also showcased Vegapunk York revealing that she knew where the Transmission Transponder Snail was hidden. Vegapunk also revealed that the Roger Pirates were aware of every event that was about to happen in the world, which displeased Rayeigh.

But the amount of obsession Imu has displayed over Nefertari Lili has fans speculating that their relationship could be blood-related. This makes sense considering how most siblings in the series are not on good terms.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the One Piece manga series and has the author's opinion.

One Piece: Why Imu and Nefertari D. Lili could be blood-related

Gol D Roger as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

In chapter 1116, as Vegapunk continued revealing the mysteries of the Void Century, the focus turned toward Imu, who was standing in a room. As the chapter progressed, Imu reached a picture that resembled Nefertari Vivi, but it was actually the first ruler of the Arabasta Kingdom, Nefertari D. Lili.

Although fans received the reveal of Nefertari D. Lili after so long, the picture of her was still unclear, but it could be seen that she resembled Vivi. Before this chapter, during the Reverie, Imu mentioned Lili, expressing their anger toward her.

Imu cursing Nefertari Lili (Image via Shueisha)

In chapter 1085, while talking to King Cobra in the presence of the Five Elders, Imu cursed Nefertari Lili, claiming that she was responsible for spreading the Poneglphs throughout the Grand Line, which facilitated the Pirate Era. Imu's obsession with Lili indicates that they shared a relationship during the Void Century.

This relationship could be that these two figures are blood-related siblings, with Nefertari D. Lili being the elder sister and Imu being the younger brother. This could seem far-fetched to some people but as we have already seen in the series, some sibling duos do not get along well, to the point that they are even ready to kill each other.

Doflamingo (left) and Rosinante (right) as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The most famous example of this is Doflamingo and Rosinante. These two were former nobles and after they rejected royalty, they faced discrimination from other people. This forced Doflamingo to kill his father and later take over the Dressrosa Kingdom through corruption and his devil fruit powers.

Rosinante despised this part of his brother and referred to Doflamingo as a monster. Learning about Rosinante's betrayal, Doflamingo spared no moment to disown him and later found out his whereabouts and killed him with his own hands.

Nefertari Lili's silhouette as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Oddly enough, this could be the same story for Imu and Nefertari D. Lili, with a role reversal. Imu, the younger brother, could be someone who despised his clan, the D, and Nefertari D. Vivi never let go of their true identity.

So, Imu could have killed his elder sister, but just like Rosinante (who fed the Op-Op Devil Fruit, the devil fruit Doflamingo wanted, to Law), Nefertari Lili also did her task before she was killed by her younger brother and distributed the Poneglyphs, which was a catalyst for the Great Pirate Era.

Imu's real name

Imu as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Alongside the mystery of Imu's standings in the World Government, there are other mysteries related to the Supreme Leader, the real name of Imu. As some fans might have already noticed, Imu is not a name but more so an abbreviation about which Oda hasn't revealed much.

Considering how Imu could be the younger brother of Nefertari Lili, her real name could also have the words "Nefertari" and "D" in it. This could make Imu one of the D, similar to the strongest and most influential pirates of the Grand Line, like Monkey D. Luffy, Gol D. Roger, and Marshall D. Teech (Blackbeard).

