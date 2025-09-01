  • home icon
One Piece's deepest symbolism shows Imu writing reality while Nika erases it

By Sunita N. Das
Modified Sep 01, 2025 05:50 GMT
One Piece
One Piece's deepest symbolism shows Imu writing reality while Nika erases it (Image via Toei Animation)

Eiichiro Oda is well known in the vast One Piece universe for incorporating deep metaphors into storylines, characters, and powers. However, Imu, one of the series' most mysterious characters, may stand for something much more basic than ancestry or power: authorship itself.

As the hidden sovereign of the world, Imu is shown seated at a desk, sketching or manipulating events like an unseen narrator. Now, fans are starting to realize that this may not be just symbolic.

What if Imu's true power is to create reality through ink, writing the world into existence? And what if Luffy, as Nika, is its natural counterbalance, not just a symbol of joy and liberation, but the ultimate eraser of the narrative?

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

Imu as the quill that writes One Piece’s world

Imu as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)
Imu as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Oda has always played with literary symbolism, but Imu’s design and positioning elevate that to a meta level. The shadowy silhouette of Imu, cloaked and elongated, eerily mirrors the shape of a quill, an instrument used by writers to draft stories. In one key panel, Imu is seen seated in front of what appears to be a massive map or desk, subtly invoking the image of an author designing fate.

The connection to King Harald’s death and the manipulation of world events strongly implies a hand that not only controls history but writes it. Taking this further, what if Imu’s abilities go beyond political influence or ancient weaponry?

What if their true Devil Fruit or Haki-based power allows them to make thoughts and drawings become reality, literally scripting the world’s destiny in ink? This transforms Imu into the embodiment of narrative authority, the "god" who writes the rules the world must follow.

Luffy as the eraser that frees the world

Luffy, as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)
Luffy, as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Enter Monkey D. Luffy, or rather, the Sun God Nika. While many focus on his cartoonish elasticity and absurd transformations, few consider the symbolic properties of rubber. Rubber is used to erase pencils in the actual world, however, ordinary rubber is insufficient for ink. You require silica, a grainy material that serves as a polishing agent, combined with synthetic rubber.

According to this view, Haki, and more especially Armament Haki, is the narrative counterpart of silica: the perseverance, determination, and spirit that enable Luffy to reverse even the most irrevocable "written" facts. This makes Luffy not merely a liberator from tyranny, but a force that actively erases fate.

The Gear 5 awakening, with its cartoon-logic and physics-defying abilities, suggests a power that exists outside the rules, outside the ink-written framework Imu constructs. Where Imu pens the script of the world, Luffy tears it up, giving people the freedom to write their own stories. In essence, their powers are metaphysically opposed: one is the pen, the other the eraser.

Final thoughts

Oda’s genius lies in layers: layers that make us laugh, cry, and speculate endlessly. If this theory holds, then the final battle in One Piece won’t just be about liberation from tyranny, but about narrative freedom itself.

Imu, as the quill that scripts destiny, and Luffy, as the eraser that returns that destiny to the people, represent the oldest battle in storytelling: control versus chaos, determinism versus free will. As we near the climax of the series, perhaps the true treasure isn’t gold or glory, but the power to tell one’s own tale. And that’s the story Oda may be writing all along.

Sunita N. Das

