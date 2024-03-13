One Piece: Who is the most hated character in the series? Explored

Eiichiro Oda's globally beloved manga and anime series One Piece has attracted a colossal fan following over the years thanks to its intricate narratives, memorable personalities, and grand quests. Primarily renowned for its kind-hearted and charismatic leaders, the series also incorporates an assortment of individuals instilling strong unfavorable sentiments among enthusiasts.
These characters, frequently illustrated as unforgivable villains or embodying detestable characters, have developed into the most loathed roles in this anime world. While the heroes continually pursue justice and freedom, these hated characters represent severe threats through ruthless tactics.
Saint Charlos, Akainu among the most hated characters in One Piece
There are several candidates who can take the title of the most hated character in One Piece. One that stands out is Saint Charlos, a symbol of the highly despised Celestial Dragons. His appalling behavior involves treating commoners with contempt and showing a disregard for human life. This reflects the arrogance and entitlement of his lineage.
Similarly, Kurozumi Orochi, the former Shogun of Wano Country has also been at the top of fans' most hated list. His rule was tainted by oppression, deception, and the ruthless suppression of hope. Orochi's abusive treatment of the Kozuki Clan, along with Kaido, cemented his place among the most hated characters.
Joining them is Admiral Akainu, the current Fleet Admiral of the Marines. His pursuit of justice often manifests in extreme and morally questionable actions. His ruthless tactics during the Marineford War, particularly the merciless killing of Portgas D. Ace, earned widespread condemnation.
Each of these characters embodies different aspects of villainy. From arrogance to tyranny to the merciless pursuit of their ideals, they have collectively earned the hate of the fans worldwide.
All you need to know about One Piece
The One Piece anime series originated from the manga created by Eiichiro Oda. Since 1997, Oda has been meticulously crafting this epic story, making it among the longest-running and most successful manga franchises ever.
Toei Animation, renowned for its anime productions, adapted One Piece for television format. The story follows Monkey D. Luffy, a young pirate determined to locate the legendary One Piece treasure and claim the title of Pirate King.
Luffy assembles a diverse crew, each member possessing unique abilities and captivating backstories.
Together, they brave perilous seas, confront formidable adversaries, and unravel the enigmas of their fantastical world. With its compelling characters, exhilarating adventures, and richly imagined universe, the anime series immerses fans in an enthralling experience.
The anime and manga alike offers a gripping saga that resonates with audiences worldwide.
Final thoughts
In the vast world of One Piece, numerous characters have impacted fans through their actions and personalities. While the series feature beloved protagonists, others elicit strong emotions with despicable deeds and traits.
Saint Charlos, Kurozumi Orochi, and Akainu are symbols of hatred for arrogance, abuse of power, and treachery pursuing justice ruthlessly. Their actions solidified positions as most despised in series.
As the series continues engaging its audience with intricate storytelling and characters, the presence of these detested individuals adds depth and complexity to the narrative, making the journey of our protagonists compelling.