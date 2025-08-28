One Punch Man chapter 213: Handsome Kamen Amai Mask faces off against Pesky Clown

With the release of One Punch Man chapter 213, the manga saw Handsome Kamen Amai Mask face off against Pesky Clown. While Sweet Mask believed that the clown would be easy to defeat, to his surprise, the monster was growing stronger by the minute.

The manga's previous chapter saw Sweet Mask explaining to Saitama why he wanted Caped Baldy to inherit his ideals. Nevertheless, Saitama rejected the offer and left Sweet Mask to play with King. The manga then focused on Sweet Mask as he faced off against a monster causing trouble in the amusement park.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Punch Man manga.

One Punch Man chapter 213: Sweet Mask asks the public to evacuate

One Punch Man chapter 213 picked up right from where the previous chapter ended, as Sweet Mask delivered a very critical blow to Pesky Clown. Sweet Mask was confident that he had defeated the monster when one of the balloons in the monster's hand burst. Soon after, Pesky Clown's face, which had split open from between, got reattached, allowing the monster to resume fighting the hero.

Upon further inspection, Sweet Mask realized that Pesky Clown survived due to his balloons. While the monster was holding onto his balloons, any deadly damage dealt to him was transferred to the balloons, allowing Pesky Clown to survive. Given the circumstances, Sweet Mask was glad that he was in the premises. Otherwise, a monster like Pesky Clown could have dealt irreversible damage.

Soon after, Pesky Clown started riding a dangerous unicycle and tried to run over Sweet Mask using its metal jagged wheels. However, the hero evaded the attack in time and punched Pesky Clown. To Sweet Mask's surprise, Pesky Clown had blocked the attack using his hammer and wasn't dealt any life-threatening damage. This meant that the monster was growing stronger with time.

One Punch Man chapter 213 then switched to the security and public at the amusement park. Just as Pesky Clown saw them, he was ecstatic that people were watching him. This helped Sweet Mask deduce that Pesky Clown was gaining powers from the attention he was receiving.

In response, Handsome Kamen Amai Mask immediately asked the crowd in the vicinity to evacuate the amusement park and allow him to fight the monster alone. While the crowd was initially uncertain who was fighting the monster, they were certain it was Sweet Mask after hearing his voice.

Pesky Clown loved that he was getting to fight a hero as popular as Sweet Mask and prepared to resume the fight. As for Handsome Kamen Amai Mask, he was stuck in a tough spot. He wanted people to evacuate the area; however, his fan following saw the citizens refuse to leave the area.

