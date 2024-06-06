"Only if he brings back Gojo"— Jujutsu Kaisen fans put a "condition" on supporting Gege Akutami

Chapter 261 not only changed Jujutsu Kaisen, but also changed the series' fandom. The fandom, who had little hope left for the author to not make them suffer anymore, lost all hope and started to consider Gege Akutami a criminal.

This is because the fandom's most beloved character, Gojo Satoru, returned as a corpse controlled by one of his students, Yuta Okkotsu. With the current situation of the manga being sensitive, the fandom is not ready to support the author.

But all seems not lost because of a recent update of Manga Plus, which offers the viewers a chance to support their author by watching an ad. While the majority of the fandom shared their views on not supporting Gege Akutami, as Jujutsu Kaisen is available on this platform, some shared an unrealistic condition for supporting the author— that Goju be brought back.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga series and reflects the author's opinion.

Fans react to supporting Jujutsu Kaisen on the latest campaign of Manga Plus

On June 3, 2024, Manga Plus announced a milestone of 30 million downloads on their mobile app. On this occasion, the website announced a new campaign in which fans can support their favorite authors whose series are available on the app.

Fans can watch an ad on the app and some part of the revenue generated from this would be given to the series' authors. This was a way for the manga platform to pay back the people who were the reason behind them reaching such a milestone.

Where the online app has almost 100 serialized manga titles available, a particular manga series was focused on this occasion, Jujutsu Kaisen. With the recent chapter of the manga series dividing the fandom, a part of the fandom wasn't ready to support the author. On the other hand, a part was ready to do so if the author brought back Gojo Satoru.

Reactions from fans on the recent campaign of Manga Plus

Gojo Satoru as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

A part of the fandom stated that they would conditionally support the author if he brought back Gojo Satoru, even though the character is confirmed dead after chapter 261. Although this request may sound unreasonable, fans did sound serious when they said stated such a request.

"Gege should bring Gojo back and then we’ll talk" a fan said

"Sure , he just need to bring gojo back" another one said

On the other hand, the majority of the fandom didn't hold back and expressed displeasure towards the author. While some claimed that they would happily skip every ad that appeared while reading Gege Akutami's manga, some said that instead of paying the author, they needed to be paid for reading his manga series and called the author a serial k*ller.

Boruto as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

A fan claimed that the majority of the users of Manga Plus' platform were from the Boruto Two Blue Vortex fandom so the majority of the revenue should go to Ikemoto, the main author of the series. While this could be true for some countries, Jujutsu Kaisen recently topped the charts by being the most-viewed manga series on the platform.

"Thank you, i’ll make sure to skip every ad!" a fan said

"He needs to pay me for what he has done" another one said

"I’m not supporting that serial killer" another fan claimed

"Boruto manga is basically carrying your app, so 99.9% of that ad revenue should go straight to Ikemoto's bank account" another one claimed

Final thoughts

Gojo Satoru as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

The life of a mangaka, generally filled with tension and catching deadlines, requires all the support they can get from the fandom. The initiative from Manga Plus is a game-changer, as by watching an ad for a few minutes or seconds, fans can support their favorite author.

