"PEAK SHOUNEN IS BACK": The latest Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 news has fans delirious with delight

By Sunita N. Das
Modified Aug 31, 2025 23:00 GMT
"PEAK SHOUNEN IS BACK": The latest Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 news has fans delirious with delight (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 is officially on its way, and anime fans everywhere are counting down the days to January 2026. Following the intense and dramatic events of the Shibuya Incident, MAPPA is launching headlong into The Culling Game, one of the manga's most eagerly awaited storylines.

Alongside the news, a brand-new trailer was released, and it raised the bar quite high. This upcoming chapter is set to redefine what peak anime looks like, with new characters, returning fan favorites, and the dark tournament-style storyline hinted at in unsettling graphics.

The Culling Game comes to life in Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 trailer

Though under two minutes, the Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 trailer generated massive buzz with its tense atmosphere and character teases. After Shibuya is destroyed, the season begins with sorcerers engaged in a chaotic battle royale headed by Kenjaku, which is an adaptation of Gege Akutami's longest and most ambitious arc, the Culling Game.

Along with Yuta's much-anticipated comeback, fans can anticipate fierce battles, moral quandaries, and the first appearances of well-loved comic characters like Higuruma, Takaba, and Kashimo.

Important employees Yosuke Yajima and Hiromi Niwa (character design), Hiroshi Seko (series composition), and composer Yoshimasa Terui were also announced to be returning in the teaser. The quality of the trailer has mostly comforted supporters and rekindled excitement for the 2026 release, despite early worries over MAPPA's workload.

Fan reactions

Yuji Itadori as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 (Image via MAPPA)

Fans were ecstatic to see the Culling Game arc finally animated in the Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 trailer, which sparked a lot of activity on social media, particularly Twitter. The trailer heightened expectations with its spooky tone and eye-catching pink-purple color scheme.

"PEAK SHOUNEN IS BACK!!! SO ARE THE 'OVERRATED' CALLING HATERS," said one fan.
"Absolutely brother," replied one fan.
"They cooked man," said another fan.

The reappearance of Yuta also thrilled spectators, and there is a lot of anticipation for anime-original moments and the first appearances of fan favorites Higuruma and Kashimo. The response has been extremely positive, notwithstanding reservations regarding MAPPA's rigorous manufacturing schedule.

"WEEEE BACKKKKK!!! Can't wait to see how the anime elevates this arc, and I wonder if they'll add extra anime only scenes as well," exclaimed one fan.
"Well, time to watch JJK again," stated one fan.
"Excited for Jujutsu Kaisen S3!" exclaimed another fan.

Discussions are dominated by terms like "peak" and "legendary," making Season 3 one of the most eagerly awaited anime releases of 2026. The fandom is booming, and the hype is genuine.

Conclusion

Yuji Itadori as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 (Image via MAPPA)

It looks like Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 will be really amazing. With a story arc as chaotic and emotional as The Culling Game, a returning all-star production team, and a fandom more fired up than ever, the next installment is ready to raise the bar yet again.

Fans were left wanting more as the trailer accomplished its goals of teasing, thrilling, and frightening. Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 has the potential to rank among the best anime seasons of the decade if MAPPA continues to deliver, as it has consistently done.

Sunita N. Das

Sunita N. Das

Sunita Das covers anime at Sportskeeda and has over 5 years of experience in the entertainment industry. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media and has been a devoted fan of anime and manga since childhood. Sunita specializes in creating insightful articles, reviews, and analyses that resonate with both longtime enthusiasts and new viewers. A notable achievement in her career includes boosting readership numbers by 9 million during her first internship.

Personally, Sunita admires the late Jang Sung-rak, the talented illustrator and artist behind the immensely popular webtoon Solo Leveling, whose attention to detail and creativity stands out to her. As an anime content writer, one of her favorite things is how anime transcends cultural boundaries and conveys creative themes.

When she is not writing, Sunita enjoys reading and binge-watching anime series. If given the opportunity, she would love to be a part of the world of Attack on Titan, to experience its exploration of human resilience and the growth of characters facing impossible odds.

Edited by Sunita N. Das
