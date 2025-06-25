Please Put Them On, Takamine-san chapter 65.2: Hina becomes obsessed with Takamine as she discovers a secret

With the release of Please Put Them On, Takamine-san chapter 65.2, the manga revealed why Hina Shingashi wanted Koushi Shirota expelled from Teito A High School. Moments later, the manga saw Hina discover something huge about Takamine.

The manga's previous chapter revealed Hina Shingashi's backstory. She always had a knack for reading the room and did everything to be considered superior to others. A year ago, when she visited Teiko A High School, she witnessed Takamine rescue a teacher and became her fan.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Please Put Them On, Takamine-san manga.

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san chapter 65.2: Shirota refuses to meet Hina

Takane Takamine as seen in Please Put Them On, Takamine-san chapter 65.2 (Image via Square Enix)

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san chapter 65.2 picked up from where the previous chapter ended, as Hina Shingashi witnessed Takane Takamine in action. However, during this, she also noticed that Takamine was going commando. This impressed Hina as she believed that, to Takamine, everyone else was invisible. Hence, she became obsessed with her, thinking Takamine was on a whole other level compared to her.

Takamine's presence overwhelmed Hina, causing her to drop to her knees and pray. The manga also revealed through Takamine's exchange with Shirota that she had tried to save the teacher twice. Soon after, Hina followed Takamine and Shirota to a shopping market. During this, she managed to capture a compromising picture of Takamine. This became the start of Hina's unhealthy obsession with Takamine, as her gallery was filled with Takamine's lewd pictures.

Takamine and Shirota as seen in Please Put Them On, Takamine-san chapter 65.2 (Image via Square Enix)

Surprisingly, as per Please Put Them On, Takamine-san chapter 65.2, Hina was also part of the audience during Takamine's Cultural Festival Cinderella Play. While obsessed with seeing her idol as Cinderella, she was shocked to see Takamine kiss Shirota.

Hina could not believe that a goddess like Takamine gazed upon an individual like Shirota, let alone kiss him in front of everyone on stage. With that, Hina made it her mission to eliminate any person who could tarnish Takamine's image. Her first target was Koushi Shirota.

Hina Shingashi as seen in Please Put Them On, Takamine-san chapter 65.2 (Image via Square Enix)

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san chapter 65.2 then switched back to the present as Hina received Shirota's reply. Unlike the previous iteration, Koushi Shirota refused to meet Hina during the lunch break, stating that he had something to deal with.

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san chapter 65.2 then shifted to the end of the day. Right after the Student Council finished their meeting and were leaving for home, Hina lied that she had left something in the room and asked for the room's keys.

Hina Shingashi as seen in the manga (Image via Square Enix)

After Hina entered the room, she thought she had made a lapse in judgment, assuming that Shirota had never had any luck in love. Because had he not had any chance at love, he would have never refused to meet him during lunch. While Hina was thinking this, she opened several contraptions within the student council room that had cameras placed within them. Hina was seemingly using these cameras to click pictures of Takamine without her permission.

While observing these pictures, Hina noticed that Takane Takamine's underwear in the evening was different from the one she wore in the morning.

