Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 4: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 4 is set to premiere in Japan on Wednesday, April 23, 2025 at 11PM JST according to the series’ official website. Following the focus on Takamine and Shirota’s romantic feelings for each other in the last episode, this momentum is expected to bleed into episode 4’s focus.

While it's unlikely that any pre-episode leaks will be made available, Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 4 has at least confirmed its release info.

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 4 release date and time

Takamine and Shirota's romantic feelings for each other will likely be further developed in Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 4 (Image via Liden Films)

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 4 will air on Japanese television networks at 11PM JST on Wednesday, April 23, 2025. Most international regions will see this translate to a release sometime on April 23 locally as well. However, there are some that may see the installment air very early on Thursday, April 24 instead. Exact time of release will vary by specific region and time zone.

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 4 is currently slated to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 7:00AM, Wednesday, April 23, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 10:00AM, Wednesday, April 23, 2025 British Summer Time 3:00PM, Wednesday, April 23, 2025 Central European Summer Time 4:00PM, Wednesday, April 23, 2025 Indian Standard Time 7:30PM, Wednesday, April 23, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 10:00PM, Wednesday, April 23, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 11:00PM, Wednesday, April 23, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 11:30PM, Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Where to watch Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 4

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 4 should also see Takamine continue to put Shirota through the wringer as her closet (Image via Liden Films)

The highly anticipated spring 2025 anime series is set to be streamed weekly by Crunchyroll with English subtitles shortly after it airs in Japan. Crunchyroll first confirmed this via the1 release of its full streaming lineup and schedule for the spring 2025 anime season. Crunchyroll has not announced the production of any alternate language dubs for the series as of this article's writing.

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 3 recap

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 3 began with Takane Takamine being asked to do something by her teacher. Other students volunteered to help her, but she rejected their help and instead used her ability to prove a point to Koushi Shirota. Realizing what was expected of him, he offered to help her instead, with Takamine accepting his help. As the two completed their task, she was approached by several students whom she knew intimate details of.

Shirota was impressed by this and told her as much, to which she said they all know her face and name so she should return the favor. While she claimed this to be out of a sense of competitiveness, it was also clear she did so for valuing her title of student council president. She also confirmed she had a profile for every student memorized, rattling off Shirota’s and teasing him for being a “closet perv” in the process.

After further teasing him for not looking when he replaced her underwear, his feelings for her became apparent before he slipped and hit his head. After waking up in the nurse’s office with her, she called him an upstanding person before going to their PE lesson. Here, she used her ability to help him be first in something for the first time in his life. The episode ended with the two meeting up that night, where Takamine’s romantic feelings for Shirota were obviously stirred.

What to expect from Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 4 (speculative)

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 4 should continue the previous episode’s focus on romantically developing Takane Takamine and Koushi Shirota’s relationship. This will likely be achieved via the pair spending more time with each other outside of school. However, the initial pretext of this time spent together will likely be Takamine wanting to be able to use her time travel ability in a large-group social situation.

Episode 4 should likewise spend most of its runtime seeing Takamine and Shirota navigate these new waters and ensure the former’s perfect portrayal in this scenario. The episode should then end with the pair spending time with each other alone after splitting off from the larger group.

