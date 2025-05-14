Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 8: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 8 is set to premiere in Japan on Wednesday, May 21, 2025 at 11PM JST according to the series’ official website. With Takamine and Shirota’s relationship finally running into its first major conflicts, fans can expect a tense second half of the anime’s first season.
While fans are unlikely to see the installment leak in any capacity prior to its official release, Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 8 has at least confirmed its release info.
Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 8 release date and time
Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 8 will air on Japanese television networks at 11PM JST on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. Most international fans can likewise expect a local release sometime on May 21, like in Japan. However, there are some that may see the installment air very early on Thursday, May 22 instead. Exact time of release will vary by specific region and time zone.
Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 8 will air on Japanese television at the following times in the corresponding time zones:
Where to watch Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 8
The highly anticipated spring 2025 anime series is set to be streamed weekly by Crunchyroll with English subtitles shortly after it airs in Japan. Crunchyroll's full streaming lineup and schedule for the spring 2025 anime season confirmed this. While no alternate language dubs for the series have been announced so far, its popularity at least suggests their eventual production to be possible.
Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 7 recap
Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 7 began with Takamine inviting Shirota on a university campus tour. They then discussed what his future looked like, with Takamine clearly intent on going to university herself. He said he hadn’t given it much thought before hanging up with her. Focus then shifted to the pair meeting up at Aogaku university, where Takamine blended right in while Shirota worried he stood out.
She then asked him for his honest thoughts and plans on the future, prompting him to say he’d likely work so as to not financially stress his family. She was dismayed by this at first, but cheered up after saying he could still be her closet in between part-time shifts. They then attended an information session, where Takamine asked a question, but misused a word. Despite its unimportance, she used her power and forced Shirota to replace her underwear.
After leaving, the two then spoke of their “relationship” and its future, with Takamine using that word and letting her true feelings shine likewise. She revealed that she wouldn’t force him to be her closet if they weren’t going to school together, while saying she’d make the most of their last year together. Her body language clearly signaled romantic feelings. The episode ended with Shirota attending cram school to follow Takamine to college, and running into an old friend.
What to expect from Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 8 (speculative)
With the introduction of the anime’s first female supporting cast member in the previous episode, Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 8 will likely focus on her character. Fans can expect to learn exactly who she is, as well as what her apparent relationship to Shirota is and if there’s any romantic context.
The episode should also see Takamine learn of this old female friend of Shirota’s and begin to grow jealous likewise. This jealousy will likely intensify as Shirota reveals the presumed romantic context of their prior relationship to her, resulting in their first major fight. The episode will likely end with the pair making up and making very slight confessions of their true feelings for each other.
