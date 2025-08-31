Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 10: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 10 is set to be released on Saturday, September 6, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. The episode will first be broadcast on Gunma TV, Tokyo MX, and other local Japanese television networks. The anime will later be available to stream online locally and internationally.

The previous episode saw Sakuta looking into Himeji's Puberty Syndrome. Amidst this, he learned how Kasai had confessed to Futaba and was Himeji's childhood friend who had dumped her. The anime later saw Sakuta use Futaba to see how Himeji would react to Futaba. Shockingly, Himeji's response was quite excessive.

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 10 release date and time

Mai Sakurajima as seen in Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus (Image via CloverWorks)

According to the anime's official website, Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 10 is slated to be released on September 6, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. Considering the anime's weekly release schedule and varying global time zones, the next episode may be broadcast on September 7 in certain areas.

The upcoming episode will be titled Holy Night.

The tenth episode of the Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus anime will be released internationally at the following schedule:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 7:30 am Saturday September 6 Eastern Daylight Time 10:30 am Saturday September 6 British Summer Time 3:30 pm Saturday September 6 Central European Summer Time 4:30 pm Saturday September 6 Indian Standard Time 8:00 pm Saturday September 6 Philippine Standard Time 10:30 pm Saturday September 6 Japanese Standard Time 11:30 pm Saturday September 6 Australia Central Standard Time 12:00 am Sunday September 7

Where to watch Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 10?

Mai and Sakuta as seen in Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus (Image via CloverWorks)

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 10 will first be aired on Tokyo MX, BS11, Tochigi TV, and Gunma TV, followed by other local Japanese television networks, such as ABC TV and AT-X. The episode will later also be available to stream on Prime Video, Lemino, d Anime Store, Hulu, Disney+, ABEMA, U-Next, and other platforms in Japan.

Internationally, Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 10 will be available to stream online on Crunchyroll.

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 9 recap

Touko and Sakuta as seen in Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus (Image via CloverWorks)

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 9, titled I need you, saw Sakuta Azusagawa try and decipher Sara Himeji's Puberty Syndrome. During this, he learned how Kasai confessed to Futaba and dumped Himeji in the past. This gave Sakuta a solid lead on Himeji's Puberty Syndrome.

However, this investigation wasn't easy as Sakuta needed to make sure not to fall in love with Himeji like her previous two teachers. As part of this, he had Futaba teach Himeji a part of his lesson to see how she reacted. Surprisingly, she was excessively adamant about wanting Sakuta. The anime later saw Sakuta learning about Touko Kirishima's possible real identity as Nene Iwamizawa.

What to expect from Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 10?

Sara Himeji as seen in Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus (Image via CloverWorks)

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 10, titled Holy Night, will see Sakuta Azusagawa focus on the lead, as per which, Touko Kirishima's real identity is Nene Iwamizawa. As part of this, he will receive an offer of cooperation from Sara and Himeji, which he will gladly accept.

The anime episode might also finally reveal Sara Himeji's Puberty Syndrome. As per the preview, she can see what the people who hit her hard were thinking. Hence, Sara will know Sakuta is looking for Touko Kirishima. Lastly, the anime episode will see Sakuta propose to read Santa Miniskirt's mind during the live broadcast of her new song on Christmas Eve.

