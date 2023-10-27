Rurouni Kenshin episode 17: Raijuta vs Kenshin concludes as Yutaro's life is shockingly changed

Rurouni Kenshin episode 17 was released on Friday, October 27, 2023, bringing with it the exciting finale to the incredibly captivating Raijuta Isurugi storyline. Although the episode doesn’t quite give Raijuta the backstory and development some fans were hoping for, this is made up by the action of their fight as well as the episode’s focus on Yutaro Tsukayama.

Rurouni Kenshin episode 17 also does a great job of emphasizing how heavily Kenshin affected Raijuta and his mentality in the final moments of the episode. While this doesn’t seem to be setting up Raijuta for a future focus in the series, it certainly does appear to leave the door open for such a direction if the series chooses to take it.

Rurouni Kenshin episode 17 sees Kenshin utterly embarrass Raijuta in their seemingly final fight

Brief episode recap

Yutaro's injury is reaffirmed in Rurouni Kenshin episode 17's opening moments (Image via LIDEN FILMS)

Rurouni Kenshin episode 17 began with a brief recap of Yutaro Tsukayama’s injury and how he got it. Yahiko Myojin became extremely angry over Yutaro’s inability to perform swordsmanship anymore, eventually realizing that this is just how things are. Yahiko then went to see Yutaro after he woke up and fell out of bed, where the young boy realized that his master, Raijuta Isurugi, had betrayed him.

Yahiko said that they needed to follow Kenshin Himura to see him fight Raijuta, so Yutaro could at least get some closure. Meanwhile, Raijuta complained to Sanosuke Sagara about how long Kenshin was taking, asserting that he ran away out of fear. Sanosuke disputed this, telling him if anything, it’s for Raijuta’s own good if he were to run away now.

Rurouni Kenshin episode 17 saw Sanosuke seemingly prepare to fight Raijuta to kill some time, but Kenshin returned at that moment. Kenshin then explained how Raijuta’s Izuna is actually a wave of vacuum created by the dislocation of air, which is also the natural phenomenon known as a Wind Scythe. He then asserted that he can defeat the Izuna now that he understands it.

The secret of Raijuta's Izuna technique is finally revealed in Rurouni Kenshin episode 17 (Image via LIDEN FILMS)

Raijuta disputed this, launching a barrage of Izuna attacks at Kenshin, but he effortlessly dodged all of them as they cut down the surrounding area. A single one grazed the top of Kenshin’s wrist, causing Raijuta to begin gloating about his skill and power. Kenshin then asked why he was so elated over landing what amounted to a tiny scratch on him.

Rurouni Kenshin episode 17 then saw Kenshin assert that Raijuta has never truly killed a man, since he’s so proud of an attack that didn’t even kill anyone. He then shared how Raijuta’s folly took swordsmanship from Yutaro, telling him to prepare to atone. Raijuta rushed at Kenshin angrily, combining the close- and long-range Izuna techniques to keep Kenshin on the defensive.

Raijuta gloated about grazing Kenshin’s leg with an attack, prompting the latter to use his own long-ranged attack to create an opening to strike Raijuta with his sheath. With this, Raijuta was knocked unconscious, ending their battle. However, as Yahiko tried running to Kenshin, Raijuta grabbed him and threatened to kill him if Kenshin moved.

Expand Tweet

However, Rurouni Kenshin episode 17 saw Yahiko tell him to do it, saying he would never submit to someone like Raijuta. Sanosuke and co. then told Raijuta to do it if his sword really was a murderous one, but he still hesitated. Kenshin then urged Raijuta to abandon his falsely murderous sword before he encountered a real one, and it cost him his life.

Team Kenshin then departed, telling Yutaro to come with them as they did so. Yutaro said goodbye to his former master before following them, leaving Raijuta seemingly crying in the forest. At some point later, Yahiko, Sanosuke, and Kaoru brought Yutaro a gift, but he wasn’t in the mood to see anyone, so they left it with one of the servants.

Rurouni Kenshin episode 17 saw the trio discuss how understandable it is for Yutaro to want to be cooped up right now, questioning what they can do to help him. Yutaro was then shown to be crying in his room, while Kenshin spoke with Yuzaemon Tsukayama (Yutaro’s father) about how their lives changed after the Meiji revolution.

Expand Tweet

He discussed how he sold off the souls of samurais by vending swords, explaining that this likely caused Yutaro to want to become a samurai and idolize Raijuta. Kaoru and the others then arrived, causing Kenshin to say it was time for them to depart. Yuzaemon then shared that he’s going to move to Germany and take Yutaro with him, citing how medically advanced the country is and how Yutaro may be able to forget about swordsmanship and get his hand fixed.

Team Kenshin then saw Yutaro and his father off at the train station, but the young boy was clearly upset, with everybody clueless about what to say to him. Rurouni Kenshin episode 17 then saw Yahiko attack Yutaro with a bamboo sword, which he blocked with his cane. Yahiko then lectured about how he needs to stop moping and become stronger than the Raijuta he believed in to overcome this slump and not be a “loser” his whole life.

This fired Yutaro up enough to say he’ll never quit swordsmanship and that he’ll just use his left arm if he can’t use his right. The two continued squabbling with each other, causing the rest of Team Kenshin to smile as the two children fought in the train station. Yahiko and Kaoru then offered words of encouragement to Yutaro before his train left, with Yuzaemon telling his son how he made some good friends.

Yahiko's words of encouragement to Yutaro cement their friendship in Rurouni Kenshin episode 17 (Image via LIDEN FILMS)

Rurouni Kenshin episode 17 saw Yutaro say he’d return to defeat Yahiko one day as their train crossed over the horizon. Kenshin then shared that he was thinking about Raijuta and how he pursued nothing but techniques. Kaoru commented on how, if he got over his obsession, he could’ve introduced the world to an entirely new style of swordsmanship.

Kenshin added that Yutaro and Yahiko are bright shining stars for the future of swordsmanship before they departed to catch up to Yahiko and Sanosuke. The episode then shifted to Raijuta, who was preparing to kill an old woman and her grandchild praying at a nearby statue. However, as Kenshin’s words rang in his head, he was unable to go through with it, instead watching them depart before falling to his knees and sobbing.

In review

Expand Tweet

While Rurouni Kenshin episode 17 didn’t live up to the standard the series has set in some regards, the fight scene within the episode was one of the best yet. By handicapping Kenshin and seeing him actually overwhelmed by Raijuta’s technique, it sees him take a new approach to this bout compared to past examples seen in the show.

The second half of the episode was also perfectly oriented, focusing on Yutaro’s state of mind following his injury and Raijuta’s defeat. Yahiko’s role in this second half is also praiseworthy, establishing him as a truly thoughtful and compassionate child despite his actions to make Yutaro feel better by showing otherwise. The final scene focusing on Raijuta and his true inability to kill is also great and seemingly opens the door for a later return and further development.

In summation

Expand Tweet

Rurouni Kenshin episode 17 provides a wholly satisfying conclusion to the Raijuta Isurugi arc, even if it does underdeliver in some specific aspects. While these failings shouldn’t be ignored, the remaining high points of the episode more than make up for them, especially as they relate to the installment’s conclusive third and final act.

Be sure to keep up with all Rurouni Kenshin anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.