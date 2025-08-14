Sakamoto Days chapter 225 spoilers: Heisuke's battle against an old nemesis begins

With the alleged Sakamoto Days chapter 225 spoilers surfacing online, the manga was expected to show Heisuke's confrontation with Kumanomi and the masked assassin. Interestingly, the chapter didn't disappoint fans and focused on Heisuke's resolve. The chapter will be officially released on Monday, August 18, 2025, at 12 am JST.

The previous chapter introduced the candidates for the new JAA, including a pair of siblings and another assassin, who could deflect bullets off his body. Meanwhile, Shin and others decided to head to the JCC hospital for Taro Sakamoto's recovery.

On the way, they were ambushed by the bulletproof assassin. Heisuke emerged from the van and confronted the enemy alone. However, his stand-off was interrupted by Kumanomi, whom Heisuke recognized.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Sakamoto Days chapter 225.

Sakamoto Days chapter 225 spoilers show Heisuke taking on Kumanomi and Kito

Shin, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

According to the Sakamoto Days chapter 225 spoilers, the chapter is titled What I Want to Protect.

The alleged Sakamoto Days chapter 225 spoilers commence with Lu asking Shin why he left Heisuke behind. Lu reminds him that bullets don't work on the assassin and that Heisuke might die. However, Shin fully trusts his friend, who assured him that he would be fine. Just as Sakamoto once trusted him, he will do the same with Heisuke.

Shin Asakura knows that Heisuke won't lose. Sakamoto Days chapter 225 spoilers then show a brief flashback scene, where Shin asks Heisuke if he is fine. Heisuke replies that he is not powerful yet. However, he wants to be strong so that Shin can count on him when it truly matters.

Kumanomi and Kito (Image via Shueisha)

Following this, Sakamoto Days chapter 225 focuses on a conversation between Kumanomi and Heisuke. Kumanomi says it's been a while since they last met in Thailand. Heisuke identifies the girl as the magnet woman who killed Hyo from the Order. At this moment, Kumanomi blitzes past Heisuke to chase after Sakamoto, and leaves him to the masked assassin named Kito.

However, Heisuke doesn't want to let Kumanomi get near Sakamoto. So he fires a bullet in her direction, which she evades at the right moment. Kumanomi also uses her magnet gloves to topple a vehicle in front of Heisuke. She wants to kill Heisuke if he is eager to die. Yet, she reminds him that the sacrifices of the ones who died would then be wasted.

At this moment, in Sakamoto Days chapter 225 spoilers, Heisuke remarks that Hyo's death wasn't meaningless. He has been thinking for a while about how he could repay him and honor his death. The answer was simple: he should live the moment with everything.

Kito, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

In other words, he won't let Hyo's death be in vain. Following this, Sakamoto Days chapter 225 spoilers show Piisuke arriving at the scene. Heiisuke launches his counterattack with Piisuke's assistance. He fires a bullet at Kito, who takes it head-on. According to the spoilers, Kito believes in the philosophy of pro wrestling, where one must take hits.

He believes in enduring every move of his opponent until they get overpowered. Meanwhile, Heisuke wonders how he can overpower Kito, on whom his bullets don't work. Kumanomi reminds him that he can't beat them with the gun alone. Just then, Heisuke plunges into despair, wondering about his next actions.

Heisuke vs. Kito (Image via Shueisha)

Yet, he doesn't want to betray the trust Shin has shown him. Suddenly, he observes gasoline on the ground. With that, Heisuke aims at Kumanomi and Kito and fires a bullet close to the ground, igniting the gasoline in the process. Sakamoto Days chapter 225 spoilers end with Heisuke determined to use all his strength to take his foes down.

