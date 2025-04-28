Sarada might become the next Hinata in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 21 marked the awakening of Sarada's Mangekyou Sharingan. Moreover, the doujutsu came at the cost of the female character's acceptance of her feelings for the protagonist, something she was confused about from the start. This all but confirms the redo of a Naruto scene where Sarada might parallel the actions of Hinata Hyuga.

During the Pain Assault Arc, Hinata arrived in the nick of time to keep Pain away from an injured Naruto. Moreover, the intensity of this scene forced Hinata to confess her feelings for Naruto, as she was then fatally injured. In the upcoming fight with the Shinju, Sarada might recreate a similar scene with the protagonist, confessing her feelings to Boruto and resulting in the awakening of Momoshiki.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the manga series and expresses the author's opinion.

Why Sarada might confess her feelings in a Hinata-esque scenario in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex

Sarada accepting her feelings for the protagonist (Image via Mikio Ikemoto and Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha)

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 21 saw Sarada awakening her Mangekyou Sharingan after getting forced into thinking about her feelings for the protagonist. After her doujutsu awakening, she easily defeated Ryu and marked the victory of her side. However, this awakening came at the cost of Yodo's life and Sarada accepting her feelings for Boruto Uzumaki.

Before this chapter, Sarada was confused regarding her feelings for the protagonist, partly because of Sumire's feelings, and also because she was confused whether her's were of respect or love. However, she finally realized her feelings and successfully awakened the most powerful doujutsu of her clan.

Hinata as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

This awakening marked a big turning point in the series, but also hinted at a future parallel with the Naruto scene where Sarada might play the role of Hinata Hyuga. Hinata Hyuga is one of the supporting characters of Naruto and the one who had pure feelings for the protagonist since the very start. However, due to her shy personality, she could never confess them.

During the Pain Assault Arc, Naruto was held down by Pain through his black rods. However, Hinata made an entry in time, pushing the antagonist away from the protagonist. As Naruto asked Hinata about his reasons for entering the battlefield, she claimed that it was feelings that prompted her to save the protagonist, because she loved Naruto.

Hinata as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Following this confession, Hinata was brutally wounded by Pain as he tossed her away. This forced Kurama out of the protagonist, as Naruto's unstable transformation jolted out the potential of Kurama's six tails. Like this battle, Sarada might face a similar tale in the future battle against the Shinju.

During this battle, Boruto might be cornered by Jura, just like Naruto. However, Sarada might appear on the scene, and fans might witness a similar confession to Hinata's, which would ultimately lead to Sarada getting brutally injured. Moreover, this would force the protagonist into using his karma, thus letting Momoshiki take over his body.

Final thoughts

Sarada's Mangekyou Sharingan might have set her up for a similar confession scene with the protagonist, just like what happened between Hinata and Naruto. However, there is no telling when this scene might play off in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, as Jura and his fellow Shinju might be waiting to attack the Hidden Leaf Village.

