Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 10: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Sunita N. Das
Modified Sep 01, 2025 03:34 GMT
Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 10: Release date and time, where to watch, and more (Image via Felix Film)
Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 10: Release date and time, where to watch, and more (Image via Felix Film)

Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 10 continues the party’s journey toward Sylphess as they brace for more dangerous encounters. After their stay at the hot spring village, the group has grown stronger through training and new alliances. Cross sharpens his archery while mentoring Lynn, and Yui learns mana blade techniques from Lilith.

With rising monster threats and deepening mysteries surrounding ancient magic, their new skills will be put to the test. The episode airs in Japan on September 11, 2025, and will be available globally on Crunchyroll shortly after its domestic broadcast.

Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 10 release date and time

According to a weekly release schedule, new episodes of the show debut at the same time every Thursday. Before airing on the Tokyo MX, Sun TV, and BS Fuji networks on September 11, 2025, the anime will be available for pre-viewing via the d Anime Store and ABEMA streaming services from September 7, 2025.

The episode will be made available for international fans to watch via advanced streaming. Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 10 is set to air in Japan on September 11, 2025, at 1:00 am JST on Tokyo MX and other channels.

Here are the international release times for episode 10:

Time Zone

Release Day

Release Date

Release Time

Pacific Time

Saturday

September 6, 2025

9:00 am

Eastern Time

Saturday

September 6, 2025

12:00  pm

Greenwich Mean Time

Saturday

September 6, 2025

4:00 pm

Central European Time

Saturday

September 6, 2025

6:00 pm

Indian Standard Time

Saturday

September 6, 2025

9:30 pm

Philippine Time

Sunday

September 7, 2025

12:00 am

Japanese Standard Time

Sunday

September 7, 2025

1:00 am

Australian Central Time

Sunday

September 7, 2025

1:30 am

Where to watch Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 10

Yui as seen in the anime (Image via Felix Film)
Yui as seen in the anime (Image via Felix Film)

Crunchyroll's international subtitle broadcast will make the series accessible to audiences worldwide shortly after its Japanese launch. A few hours after they first air, simulcast episodes are usually accessible on the streaming service. With the series licensed by Medialink to Ani-One Asia's YouTube account, viewers in Southeast Asia now have another way to watch.

When Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 10 premieres, viewers in Japan can watch it on Tokyo MX and other participating television networks. The series will also be available for on-demand watching on domestic streaming providers in Japan.

Episode 9 recap

Lloyd, as seen in the anime (Image via Felix Film)
Lloyd, as seen in the anime (Image via Felix Film)

Cross meets Lynn, an impulsive E-rank archer desperate to improve, and agrees to mentor him after a failed slime hunt. Yui stops a noble from executing a child and meets Lilith, a powerful warrior who offers her training. Lloyd inquires about ancient magic from Claire, learning its deadly nature when misused.

Lilith trains Yui in mana-based blade techniques while Cross teaches Lynn archery fundamentals. The group defeats monsters using new abilities. Lily (Lilith) reports back to Merlin, who’s jealous she got to see Lloyd while she didn’t.

What to expect from Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 10 (Speculative)

Yui, as seen in the anime (Image via Felix Film)
Yui, as seen in the anime (Image via Felix Film)

Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 10 will likely follow the group's departure from the hot spring village as they draw closer to Sylphess. Expect continued training sequences, especially for Yui and Lynn, as they adapt their new skills in live combat.

Lloyd may uncover more clues about ancient magic, potentially linking it to the demon threat. Tensions could rise with the first major demon encounter teased. Additionally, Merlin’s jealousy might hint at a future confrontation or reunion involving Lloyd, deepening the mystery around his origins.

Sunita N. Das

Sunita N. Das

Sunita Das covers anime at Sportskeeda and has over 5 years of experience in the entertainment industry. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media and has been a devoted fan of anime and manga since childhood. Sunita specializes in creating insightful articles, reviews, and analyses that resonate with both longtime enthusiasts and new viewers. A notable achievement in her career includes boosting readership numbers by 9 million during her first internship.

Personally, Sunita admires the late Jang Sung-rak, the talented illustrator and artist behind the immensely popular webtoon Solo Leveling, whose attention to detail and creativity stands out to her. As an anime content writer, one of her favorite things is how anime transcends cultural boundaries and conveys creative themes.

When she is not writing, Sunita enjoys reading and binge-watching anime series. If given the opportunity, she would love to be a part of the world of Attack on Titan, to experience its exploration of human resilience and the growth of characters facing impossible odds.

