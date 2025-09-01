Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 10: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 10 continues the party’s journey toward Sylphess as they brace for more dangerous encounters. After their stay at the hot spring village, the group has grown stronger through training and new alliances. Cross sharpens his archery while mentoring Lynn, and Yui learns mana blade techniques from Lilith.With rising monster threats and deepening mysteries surrounding ancient magic, their new skills will be put to the test. The episode airs in Japan on September 11, 2025, and will be available globally on Crunchyroll shortly after its domestic broadcast.Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 10 release date and timeAccording to a weekly release schedule, new episodes of the show debut at the same time every Thursday. Before airing on the Tokyo MX, Sun TV, and BS Fuji networks on September 11, 2025, the anime will be available for pre-viewing via the d Anime Store and ABEMA streaming services from September 7, 2025.The episode will be made available for international fans to watch via advanced streaming. Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 10 is set to air in Japan on September 11, 2025, at 1:00 am JST on Tokyo MX and other channels.Here are the international release times for episode 10:Time ZoneRelease DayRelease DateRelease TimePacific TimeSaturdaySeptember 6, 20259:00 amEastern TimeSaturdaySeptember 6, 202512:00 pmGreenwich Mean TimeSaturdaySeptember 6, 20254:00 pmCentral European TimeSaturdaySeptember 6, 20256:00 pmIndian Standard TimeSaturdaySeptember 6, 20259:30 pmPhilippine TimeSundaySeptember 7, 202512:00 amJapanese Standard TimeSundaySeptember 7, 20251:00 amAustralian Central TimeSundaySeptember 7, 20251:30 amAlso read: Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 9: Release date and time, where to watch, and moreWhere to watch Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 10Yui as seen in the anime (Image via Felix Film)Crunchyroll's international subtitle broadcast will make the series accessible to audiences worldwide shortly after its Japanese launch. A few hours after they first air, simulcast episodes are usually accessible on the streaming service. With the series licensed by Medialink to Ani-One Asia's YouTube account, viewers in Southeast Asia now have another way to watch.When Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 10 premieres, viewers in Japan can watch it on Tokyo MX and other participating television networks. The series will also be available for on-demand watching on domestic streaming providers in Japan.Also read: Kaiju No. 8 season 2 complete release schedule: All episodes and where to watch themEpisode 9 recapLloyd, as seen in the anime (Image via Felix Film)Cross meets Lynn, an impulsive E-rank archer desperate to improve, and agrees to mentor him after a failed slime hunt. Yui stops a noble from executing a child and meets Lilith, a powerful warrior who offers her training. Lloyd inquires about ancient magic from Claire, learning its deadly nature when misused.Lilith trains Yui in mana-based blade techniques while Cross teaches Lynn archery fundamentals. The group defeats monsters using new abilities. Lily (Lilith) reports back to Merlin, who’s jealous she got to see Lloyd while she didn’t.Also read: Arknights: Rise from Ember complete release schedule: All episodes and where to watch themWhat to expect from Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 10 (Speculative)Yui, as seen in the anime (Image via Felix Film)Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 10 will likely follow the group's departure from the hot spring village as they draw closer to Sylphess. Expect continued training sequences, especially for Yui and Lynn, as they adapt their new skills in live combat.Lloyd may uncover more clues about ancient magic, potentially linking it to the demon threat. Tensions could rise with the first major demon encounter teased. Additionally, Merlin’s jealousy might hint at a future confrontation or reunion involving Lloyd, deepening the mystery around his origins.Also read:Betrothed to My Sister's Ex complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arriveTakopi's Original Sin anime complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arriveThe Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive