Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 9: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Sunita N. Das
Modified Aug 26, 2025 00:30 GMT
Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 9: Release date and time, where to watch, and more (Image via Felix Film)
Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 9: Release date and time, where to watch, and more (Image via Felix Film)

Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 9 continues Lloyd's journey as the group takes a well-deserved rest at a hot spring village after their challenging travels. With concerns about demon encounters growing stronger as they approach Sylphess, Lloyd decides to extend their stay for strategic preparations.

Character development is the main focus of this episode, as Daggas deals with local issues concerning the fabled Aegis greatshield while Silica struggles with her magical skills.

After its Japanese broadcast, Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 9 will be accessible to viewers worldwide on Crunchyroll on September 4, 2025, at 1 am JST.

Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 9 Release date and time

According to the weekly release schedule, new episodes of the show debut at the same time every Thursday. Before its premiere on Tokyo MX, Sun TV, and BS Fuji on September 4, 2025, the anime will be available for early viewing via the d Anime Store and ABEMA streaming services on August 30, 2025.

The episode will also be made available for international fans through advanced streaming. Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 9 is set to air in Japan on September 4, 2025, at 1 am JST on Tokyo MX and other channels.

Here are the international release times for Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 9:

Time Zone

Release Day

Release Date

Release Time

Pacific Time

Saturday

August 30, 2025

9 am

Eastern Time

Saturday

August 30, 2025

12  pm

Greenwich Mean Time

Saturday

August 30, 2025

4 pm

Central European Time

Saturday

August 30, 2025

6 pm

Indian Standard Time

Saturday

August 30, 2025

9:30 pm

Philippine Time

Sunday

August 31, 2025

12 am

Japanese Standard Time

Sunday

August 31, 2025

1 am

Australian Central Time

Sunday

August 31, 2025

1:30 am

Where to watch Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 9

Yui (Image via Felix Film)
Yui (Image via Felix Film)

Crunchyroll's international subtitled broadcast will make the series accessible to audiences worldwide shortly after its Japanese launch. Simulcast episodes are usually available on the streaming service a few hours after they first air. Medialink has licensed the series for Ani-One Asia’s YouTube account, giving Southeast Asian fans another way to watch.

When the anime premieres, fans in Japan can watch it on Tokyo MX and other participating television networks. The series will also be available for on-demand viewing on domestic streaming platforms in Japan.

Episode 8 recap

Daggas (Image via Felix Film)
Daggas (Image via Felix Film)

After ten days of travel, the group rests at a hot spring village. Lloyd, worried about demon encounters as they approach Sylphess, decides to extend their stay for several days to prepare. Daggas visits a weapon shop, where thugs working for A-rank adventurer Galland pressure the owner to sell a specific weapon. When the owner refuses, Daggas throws the thugs out.

Silica, frustrated by her reliance on Lloyd during Ishtar’s attack, practices flame magic intensively. Daggas discovers that the shop owner possesses Aegis, the legendary greatshield forged by blacksmith Lyoness, which is too heavy for anyone below S-rank. The owner offers it to Daggas for free if he investigates mysterious forest explosions. Silica apologizes for causing the explosions, and Daggas receives Aegis.

What to expect from Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 9 (Speculative)

Lloyd as seen in the anime (Image via Felix Film)
Lloyd as seen in the anime (Image via Felix Film)

Lloyd will likely focus on magical preparations and defensive strategies for the group’s continued journey to Sylphess. The episode may explore Silica’s growing confidence with her enhanced magical abilities following her intensive training.

Daggas will probably test his new Aegis greatshield in combat scenarios. The group might encounter the demon threats Lloyd anticipated, forcing them to utilize their improved skills and equipment before departing the village.

Sunita N. Das

Sunita N. Das

Sunita Das covers anime at Sportskeeda and has over 5 years of experience in the entertainment industry. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media and has been a devoted fan of anime and manga since childhood. Sunita specializes in creating insightful articles, reviews, and analyses that resonate with both longtime enthusiasts and new viewers. A notable achievement in her career includes boosting readership numbers by 9 million during her first internship.

Personally, Sunita admires the late Jang Sung-rak, the talented illustrator and artist behind the immensely popular webtoon Solo Leveling, whose attention to detail and creativity stands out to her. As an anime content writer, one of her favorite things is how anime transcends cultural boundaries and conveys creative themes.

When she is not writing, Sunita enjoys reading and binge-watching anime series. If given the opportunity, she would love to be a part of the world of Attack on Titan, to experience its exploration of human resilience and the growth of characters facing impossible odds.

