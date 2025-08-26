Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 9: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 9 continues Lloyd's journey as the group takes a well-deserved rest at a hot spring village after their challenging travels. With concerns about demon encounters growing stronger as they approach Sylphess, Lloyd decides to extend their stay for strategic preparations.Character development is the main focus of this episode, as Daggas deals with local issues concerning the fabled Aegis greatshield while Silica struggles with her magical skills. After its Japanese broadcast, Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 9 will be accessible to viewers worldwide on Crunchyroll on September 4, 2025, at 1 am JST.Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 9 Release date and timeAccording to the weekly release schedule, new episodes of the show debut at the same time every Thursday. Before its premiere on Tokyo MX, Sun TV, and BS Fuji on September 4, 2025, the anime will be available for early viewing via the d Anime Store and ABEMA streaming services on August 30, 2025.The episode will also be made available for international fans through advanced streaming. Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 9 is set to air in Japan on September 4, 2025, at 1 am JST on Tokyo MX and other channels.Here are the international release times for Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 9:Time ZoneRelease DayRelease DateRelease TimePacific TimeSaturdayAugust 30, 20259 amEastern TimeSaturdayAugust 30, 202512 pmGreenwich Mean TimeSaturdayAugust 30, 20254 pmCentral European TimeSaturdayAugust 30, 20256 pmIndian Standard TimeSaturdayAugust 30, 20259:30 pmPhilippine TimeSundayAugust 31, 202512 amJapanese Standard TimeSundayAugust 31, 20251 amAustralian Central TimeSundayAugust 31, 20251:30 amAlso read: Sakamoto Days anime part 2 complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arriveWhere to watch Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 9Yui (Image via Felix Film)Crunchyroll's international subtitled broadcast will make the series accessible to audiences worldwide shortly after its Japanese launch. Simulcast episodes are usually available on the streaming service a few hours after they first air. Medialink has licensed the series for Ani-One Asia’s YouTube account, giving Southeast Asian fans another way to watch.When the anime premieres, fans in Japan can watch it on Tokyo MX and other participating television networks. The series will also be available for on-demand viewing on domestic streaming platforms in Japan.Also read: Tougen Anki anime complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arriveEpisode 8 recapDaggas (Image via Felix Film)After ten days of travel, the group rests at a hot spring village. Lloyd, worried about demon encounters as they approach Sylphess, decides to extend their stay for several days to prepare. Daggas visits a weapon shop, where thugs working for A-rank adventurer Galland pressure the owner to sell a specific weapon. When the owner refuses, Daggas throws the thugs out.Silica, frustrated by her reliance on Lloyd during Ishtar’s attack, practices flame magic intensively. Daggas discovers that the shop owner possesses Aegis, the legendary greatshield forged by blacksmith Lyoness, which is too heavy for anyone below S-rank. The owner offers it to Daggas for free if he investigates mysterious forest explosions. Silica apologizes for causing the explosions, and Daggas receives Aegis.Also read: Gachiakuta anime complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arriveWhat to expect from Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 9 (Speculative)Lloyd as seen in the anime (Image via Felix Film)Lloyd will likely focus on magical preparations and defensive strategies for the group’s continued journey to Sylphess. The episode may explore Silica’s growing confidence with her enhanced magical abilities following her intensive training.Daggas will probably test his new Aegis greatshield in combat scenarios. The group might encounter the demon threats Lloyd anticipated, forcing them to utilize their improved skills and equipment before departing the village.Also readThe Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity anime complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arriveRent-A-Girlfriend season 4 complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arriveLord of Mysteries anime complete release schedule — All episodes and when they arrive