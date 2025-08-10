  • home icon
Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Sunita N. Das
Modified Aug 10, 2025 07:30 GMT
Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch, and more (Image via Felix Film)
Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch, and more (Image via Felix Film)

Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 7 continues the intense battle for Ishtar as Lloyd faces a new threat following the monster army's defeat. After successfully neutralizing the magistones and sending away the controlled monsters with Kureha's help, Lloyd must now confront stone golems attacking the city.

With Allen's public humiliation and departure, Lloyd has proven himself as the true power behind their former party's success. This pivotal episode promises to showcase Lloyd's tactical brilliance as he adapts to yet another enemy assault.

International viewers can watch Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 7 on Crunchyroll following its Japanese premiere scheduled for August 21, 2025, at 1:00 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX and other networks.

Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 7 Release date and time

New episodes of the show premiere every Thursday at the same time, according to a weekly release schedule. Before it airs on the Tokyo MX, Sun TV, and BS Fuji channels on August 21, 2025, Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer will stream in advance on the d Anime Store and ABEMA streaming services on August 16, 2025.

The episode will be made available for international fans to watch via advanced streaming. Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 7 is set to air in Japan on August 21, 2025, at 1:00 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX and other channels.

Here are the international release times for Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 7:

Time Zone

Release Day

Release Date

Release Time

Pacific Time

Saturday

August 16, 2025

9 am

Eastern Time

Saturday

August 16, 2025

12  pm

Greenwich Mean Time

Saturday

August 16, 2025

4 pm

Central European Time

Saturday

August 16, 2025

6 pm

Indian Standard Time

Saturday

August 16, 2025

9:30 pm

Philippine Time

Sunday

August 17, 2025

12 am

Japanese Standard Time

Sunday

August 17, 2025

1 am

Australian Central Time

Sunday

August 17, 2025

1:30 am

Where to watch Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 7

Lloyd and Claire, as seen in the anime (Image via Felix Film)
Lloyd and Claire, as seen in the anime (Image via Felix Film)

Soon after its Japanese premiere, the series will be available to viewers worldwide thanks to Crunchyroll's multilingual subtitle broadcast. Simulcast episodes are usually accessible on the streaming service a few hours after they first air. As Medialink has licensed the series for Ani-One Asia's YouTube account, Southeast Asian fans now have an alternate viewing option.

Viewers in Japan can watch it on Tokyo MX and other participating television networks when the anime premieres. The series will also be available for on-demand watching on domestic streaming providers in Japan.

Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 6 recap

Claire, as seen in the anime (Image via Felix Film)
Claire, as seen in the anime (Image via Felix Film)

In Ishtar, Allen rages about losing Lloyd while knights report the approaching monster army. Allen's party publicly admits their weakness without Lloyd, humiliating him. When Allen attacks Lina, she easily stops him, revealing his true weakness. Allen flees while Lina stays to defend Ishtar. Lloyd and Kureha neutralize magistones, controlling the monsters.

Lina exposes that Allen would never have become Hero without Lloyd's support magic. With magistones destroyed, Kureha sends monsters away. Lloyd's friends reach Ishtar as adventurers struggle against overwhelming odds. Lloyd and Kureha arrive, using enhancement magic to send the entire monster army away. Kureha reveals her real name is Claire before stone golems attack Ishtar.

What to expect from Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 7 (Speculative)

Lloyd, as seen in the anime (Image via Felix Film)
Lloyd, as seen in the anime (Image via Felix Film)

Lloyd will likely face the stone golem threat using his strategic thinking and overwhelming magical abilities. Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 7 may explore Kureha's true identity as Claire and her reasons for hiding her name.

Lloyd's tactical approach against the golems could involve analyzing their weaknesses while protecting Ishtar's defenders. With Allen gone, Lloyd might fully embrace his role as the city's protector. The stone golem assault suggests a new enemy faction, potentially setting up larger conflicts ahead.

