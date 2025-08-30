  • home icon
  Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 10: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 10: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Ribhu Ghosh
Modified Aug 30, 2025 06:43 GMT
Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 10 release date and time (Image via Studio Gokumi)
Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 10 release date and time (Image via Studio Gokumi)

Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 10 is scheduled to be released on Saturday, September 6, 2025, at 1:30 am JST on Tokyo MX and other pertinent networks. Additionally, the upcoming episode will be streamed by Crunchyroll for global audiences.

The previous episode featured Ryn taking away Casy for interrogation, while Louis fixes the barrier. Furthermore, Felix, who was eavesdropping, learns that the Silent Witch is somewhere in the Academy, but does not know her ability. The episode ends with Cyril being falsely accused of a crime he did not commit.

Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 10: Release date, time, and countdown

Casey, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Gokumi)
Casey, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Gokumi)

As mentioned, the Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 10 is scheduled to be released in Japan on Saturday, September 6, 2025, at 1:30 am Japanese Standard Time (JST). However, several countries will be able to watch the episode on Friday, due to the differences in time zones.

Time ZoneTimeDate
Japanese Standard Time1:30 amSaturday, September 6, 2025
Eastern Daylight Time12:30 pmFriday, September 5, 2025
Pacific Daylight Time9:30 amFriday, September 5, 2025
British Summer Time5:30 pmFriday, September 5, 2025
Central European Summer Time6:30 pmFriday, September 5, 2025
Australian Central Standard Time2:00 amSaturday, September 6, 2025
Indian Standard Time10:00 pmFriday, September 5, 2025
Philippine Standard Time12:30 amSaturday, September 6, 2025
Brasilia Time1:30 pmFriday, September 5, 2025
Where to watch Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 10?

The anime series' upcoming episode will be available on several Japanese television networks, such as Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, AT-X, TV Aichi, Yomiuri TV, and BS11. Furthermore, renoened streaming services like ABEMA, d Anime Store, and U-NEXT, will also stream the upcoming episode in Japan.

As per their summer 2025 anime streaming schedule, Crunchyroll will stream the upcoming episode for global audiences, except in countries such as Japan, Korea, China, and Mongolia. While the dates and times mentioned in this article are accurately calculated, they may be subject to change.

Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 9: A brief recap of the events so far

Still from the anime (Image via Studio Gokumi)
Still from the anime (Image via Studio Gokumi)

With Louis arriving at the Academy grounds with Ryn, the previous episode began with Monica revealing the truth about Casey's assassination attempts to him. While Louis was preparing to take Casey and interrogate her with extreme methods, Monica begged him to forget the entire event and not to punish Casey harshly.

Meanwhile, while Felix was looking for the source of the spirit king's summoning, he stumbled upon Louis fixing the barrier. As he eavesdropped, Felix learned that the Silent Witch summoned the spirit king, making Felix excited about meeting her. The episode then shifted to the Academy, where Isabelle was restricted to her room because of a fever.

While Monica went horse riding with Felix and was later playing a game of chess with Elliott, Elliott went into a flashback of him and Felix when they were young boys. Meanwhile, it was revealed that Cyril was being blamed for the warehouse event when the actual culprit was Casey.

What to expect from the Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 10? (Speculative)

The upcoming Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 10 will likely cover Monica's identity revelation to Felix, who is now aware of the Silent Witch's presence at the Academy. Additionally, Cyril will also be cleared of all charges as the truth might finally come out regarding the incident.

