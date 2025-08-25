Witch Watch episode 22: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Witch Watch episode 22 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, August 31, 2025, at 5:30 pm JST, according to the anime's official website. The first part of the episode was mostly about Miharu making a new friend at his school, the president of the Junior High School.The next part of the episode was all the male characters at the Otogi house transformed into female characters by Nico to get more views on Keigo's channel. However, that ended in a disaster after Keigo transformed into Wolf. The episode then ended with the president finally meeting the other members of the Otogi house.Witch Watch episode 22: Release date, time, and countdownStill from the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studio)As mentioned previously, the Witch Watch episode 22 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, August 31, 2025, at 5:30 pm Japanese Standard Time (JST). The anime episode will be released on the same date for different countries, but the timing will differ based on the corresponding time zones.Time ZoneTimeDateJapanese Standard Time5:30 pmSunday, August 31, 2025Eastern Daylight Time4:30 amSunday, August 31, 2025Pacific Daylight Time1:30 amSunday, August 31, 2025British Summer Time9:30 amSunday, August 31, 2025Central European Summer Time10:30 amSunday, August 31, 2025Australian Central Standard Time6:00 pmSunday, August 31, 2025Indian Standard Time2:00 pmSunday, August 31, 2025Philippine Standard Time4:30 pmSunday, August 31, 2025Brasilia Time5:30 amSunday, August 31, 2025Where to watch Witch Watch episode 22?The episode will be broadcast on several Japanese TV networks, such as MBS and TBS. Additionally, the Japanese fans of the series can also stream the upcoming episode on popular streaming services like ABEMA, TVer, Nico Nico, and MBS video ism.Following their spring 2025 anime streaming schedule and lineup, Crunchyroll will stream the upcoming episode for global fans. While Netflix and Hulu will also stream the upcoming episode, both are paid services, with Hulu being exclusive to only the United States.Witch Watch episode 21: A brief recap of the events so farThe Otogi boys transformed into girls (Images via Bibury Animation Studio)In the first part of the previous episode, Miharu was seen asking around for Morihito in the morning. However, as Morihito left earlier, Miharu went to school without refilling his energy. However, Miharu was attacked by a black masked guy at school, and it was revealed that the guy was the president of the school. After revealing Miharu's true identity to him, they became friend.In the second part of the episode, Keigo seemed worried that his channel was not getting more views, so he asked Nico to join him. However, Nico transformed Keigo into a girl, and she started getting views. This gave Morihito the idea to transform others into girls and feature them. After the idea was successful, Morihito also joined them as a girl in the live stream.However, during the livestream, Kanshi's cap resembled the crescent moon, making Keigo transform into the female version of Wolf. After Wolf showed up, she said she knew the perfect way to gain more viewership and just turned to the camera and exposed herself. The act led to the account getting suspended and the others making an apology video.In the final part of the episode, the Junior School president was invited by Miharu to meet the other Otogi houe members. However, after getting off at the station, the president mistook a group of Yokai for the Otogi house people and went with them. Miharu soon finds this out and brings him to the Otogi house.What to expect from Witch Watch episode 22? (Speculative)As per the preview, the upcoming Witch Watch episode 22 will likely feature something regarding a person's shrinking adventures. Furthermore, as indicated by the title, a birthday celebration as well as the Hamazaki Fall Bread festival will also be featured in the next episode.Also read:The Summer Hikaru Died episode 9: Release date and timeThe Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses episode 9: Release date and timeSecrets of the Silent Witch episode 9: Release date and time