Shangri-La Frontier season 2 episode 25: The season ends as the GGC begins

Shangri-La Frontier season 2 episode 25, which aired on March 30, 2025, ended with the revelation that Kei Uomi will not be able to appear at the GGC —at least initially— since he has to participate in another competition for his sponsors.

In that regard, the majority of Shangri-La Frontier season 2 episode 25 is centered around Kei, Sunraku, Natsume, and Towa devising a plan for him to participate and face Silvia Goldberg, though even that has some setbacks. Furthermore, the season ends with the rest of the team stepping onto the stage to begin the competition, leaving viewers with a cliffhanger about what will happen next.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for Shangri-La Frontier season 2 episode 25. Reader's discretion is advised.

Shangri-La Frontier season 2 episode 25: Kei has a predicament and can't go to the GGC

Silvia Goldberg as seen in the most recent episode (Image via C2C).

Shangri-La Frontier season 2 episode 25 starts with the Star Rain having breakfast. Meanwhile, Silvia Goldberg, having spent most of the previous night playing Shangri-La Frontier, was prompted to eat a lot of calories. As they prepare to discuss their upcoming clash, she mentions that only Kei interests her. However, they also notice something unusual regarding the names of two of the players.

The following section of Shangri-La Frontier season 2 episode 25 shows Sunraku in the hotel room with Towa Amane, Megumi Natsume, and Kei Uomi planning for the competition as well. Kei asks the protagonist and Towa what names they will use for the clash since it is likely they won't want to go public in this scenario. However, their indecision leads to them being named "No Name" and "No Face".

The team also discusses how Sunraku will dress, as he may want to keep hiding his face. Towa mentions that he asked for costumes they could use to keep themselves hidden. However, their planning is interrupted when Kei receives a call informing him that he won't be able to participate competition, as he has to participate at another place as a favor to his sponsors.

Shangri-La Frontier season 2 episode 25: The GGC begins as Towa and Sunraku show off their outfits

The two teams are ready to compete (Image via C2C).

In the second half of Shangri-La Frontier season 2 episode 25, Sunraku, making use of his cunning nature, points out that Kei needs to be at the other competition an hour prior to this one. To buy him some time, they suggest extending the confrontation. Natsume and Towa agree, with the latter coming up with a plan so Kei can face Silvia.

The final portion of the episode focuses on the protagonist and the others realizing that Silvia is the third challenger, not the fourth, prompting them to adjust their strategy. As Kei heads to the competition, the trio gets on stage, with Sunraku and Towa wearing special costumes from other games. The clash begins, bringing the episode to a dramatic close.

Final thoughts

Kei Uomi heading for the other competition (Image via C2C).

Shangri-La Frontier season 2 episode 25 has concluded this installment of the series, while also confirming a third season on the way. The stage is set for the GGC arc, along with the events of the Abyss City, which will be the focus of the upcoming season.

