Shanks could still be One Piece's final villain, but it hinges on Luffy, Blackbeard, and a major betrayal

One Piece chapter 1121 unveiled a mysterious swordsman amongst the big names of the Grand Line and this brought the theory of Shanks being the final antagonist of the series. This theory died out pretty soon because it wasn't backed. However, there could be more information backing it in reality, confirming that the Red-Hair might actually be the final antagonist of the series.

This all goes back to his opening scene where Luffy accidentally ate the devil fruit Shanks stole. This was followed by Luffy inheriting Shanks' Straw Hat and could later be seen betraying the latter for his awakened devil fruit. This could also involve Blackbeard in the discussion due to his ability to steal devil fruits from its users.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the One Piece manga series and is speculative in nature.

One Piece: Exploring Shanks as the final antagonist of the series

The double spread as seen in the chapter (Image via Shueisha)

One Piece chapter 1121 showed the climax of Dr. Vegapunk's message where the scientist claimed that the tide of the world would shift by the person who finds the One Piece. The chapter ended with a double-spread of big personalities like Imu, the four emperors of the sea, some big marine officers, and Revolutionary army members.

The odd thing about this spread was the presence of a mysterious silhouette that was holding a sword. The majority of the fandom considered him the twin brother of Shanks which emerged the theory of Shanks being the final antagonist of the series. However, as this theory wasn't backed by proper reasoning, it died down before long.

However, the theory seems to have regained the spotlight, and this time, with proper reasoning. As fans remember, Shanks's opening scene is of him witnessing Luffy eating the Gum-Gum devil fruit without his permission. However, the fandom considered that Shanks forgave Luffy for this act and passed on his dream of becoming the Pirate King to Luffy.

Shanks and Luffy as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

However, things could be different this time. In reality, after Shanks saw Luffy eat the devil fruit he stole, he couldn't help but put Luffy on duty to awaken it, considering he knew about the reality of this fruit as the Human-Human devil fruit (Model: Nika). So, what would make him the antagonist, even though he cannot do anything after Luffy ate the devil fruit?

The answer lies in the 'possible' alliance between Shanks and Blackbeard, as the former's scar links both of them. After the Marineford war arc, Blackbeard's presence was announced worldwide and this could be a sign that Shanks could have also gotten notice of him.

Shanks and Blackbeard as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

This could mean that these two Emperors are calling their forces at the moment as the Straw Hat Pirates march toward their final destination, Elbaf Island. This could also mean that the mysterious silhouette in the latest chapter (chapter 1124) was Shanks.

He could be waiting for Luffy to come to Elbaf Island, not because so he wanted to meet him since the day he gave Luffy his Straw Hat, but to betray him and get the awakened Nika fruit from him through Blackbeard's ability. This would rob Luffy of his devil fruit and make him a normal person.

However, it wouldn't end there as Shanks could end the life of Blackbeard (betraying him in the process) to get the Nika fruit out of the way and remove its concept of freedom, proving his true identity as a Celestial Dragon. This would give Shanks the persona opposite to that of JoyBoy, a person against freedom. This also fits well as to why Shanks was able to meet the Five Elders.

