Skip And Loafer episode 10: Release date, where To watch, what to expect, countdown, and more

Skip and Loafer episode 10 will be released on June 6, 2023, at 11 pm JST. Mitsumi appeared to be relaxing and enjoying her vacation in her hometown in the most recent episode. Along with her family, she also enjoyed her time with Fumi and her former classmates there. Moreover, after meeting Fumi, she learned about her love life. However, once her vacation was over, Mitsumi returned to Tokyo and met up with her school friends.

When Mitsumi met her friends there, she gave them each of her hometown's famous snacks. But as she distributed the snacks to all of her friends, she initially struggled to find a way to share them with Shima and felt uneasy about it. However, as soon as she gave him the snack as well, she was joyful. The episode also featured students preparing for the upcoming school festival, and Mitsumi appeared thrilled.

With it, many people are now eagerly awaiting the release of Skip and Loafer episode 10, as so much happened in the most recent episode. It will be interesting to see what is in store for the audience in Skip and Loafer episode 10.

The school festival preparations will be shown in Skip and Loafer episode 10

Release date and time, where to watch

Anime Trending @AniTrendz Oh no...Shima did something really bad in the past. Not that it makes what she's doing right. I think we're going to find out more about his obviously not-good-family



Anime: Skip and Loafer Oh no...Shima did something really bad in the past. Not that it makes what she's doing right. I think we're going to find out more about his obviously not-good-family Anime: Skip and Loafer https://t.co/1nTYP8CqS4

Skip and Loafer airs each week, just like the other anime programmes. With 12 episodes this season, the ninth episode, Drowsy and Peppy, aired on May 30, 2023.

Skip and Loafer episode 10 is set to air on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at 11 pm JST.

Hokuriku Asahi Broadcasting, BS Asahi, Tokyo MX, AT-X, and Kansai Telecasting Company will broadcast Skip and Loafer episode 10 in Japan. Meanwhile, Skip and Loafer episode 10 will be available on Crunchyroll for viewers outside Southeast Asia.

ᙏIᖇᗩI (●’◡’●)ﾉ @WHITE_ESPADA Skip and Loafer is the cutest anime Skip and Loafer is the cutest anime 😩😩😩😩 https://t.co/itJblD0HUG

Although the first three episodes of Skip and Loafer are free, to watch Skip and Loafer episode 10, viewers must sign up for one of Crunchyroll's paid services. The Crunchyroll Fan ($7.99/month) and Mega Fan ($9.99/month) plans, two of the company's most popular premium subscriptions, are available to viewers who want an uninterrupted streaming experience.

Based on time zones, the following dates present the release dates for Skip and Loafer episode 10:

Pacific Daylight Time (PST): 7 am, Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time (EST): 10 am, Tuesday, June 6, 2023

British Summer Time (BST): 3 pm, Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Central European Summer Time (CEST): 4 pm, Tuesday, June 6, 2023

India Standard Time (IST): 7:30 pm, Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 10 pm, Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Japan Standard Time (JST): 11 pm, Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time (ACST): 11:30 pm, Tuesday, June 6, 2023

A bride recap of Skip and Loafer episode 9

Skip And Loafer episode 10 Release Date (Image via P. A. Works)

Skip and Loafer episode 9 began with Mitsumi preparing to return to her hometown during her summer vacation. Soon after, Mitsumi arrived in her hometown, where she met her entire family and gave out presents. Mitsumi was later seen with her grandmother, and the family enjoyed a lunch feast. The scene then switched to the evening, where Mitsumi was seen sleeping with her sister, but her phone rang, and it was Fumi.

After Mitsumi picked up the phone, Mitsumi and Fumi met later that evening. As they were walking to the shrine to see their other old friends, Fumi told Mitsumi that she was going out with the boy she had mentioned to her before. To this, Mitsumi expressed her surprise and offered Fumi her congratulations. Soon after, both met the other friends, and they chatted while watching the fireworks.

Skip And Loafer episode 10 Release Date (Image via P. A. Works)

The action then shifted to the next day, and Mitsumi, much to her sibling's surprise, overslept. As Mitsumi awoke, her mother gave her a watermelon, which she ate while relishing the fact that she was back in her hometown. Suddenly, Fumi arrived at Mitsumi's house. After that, Mitsumi and Fumi went to the beach to enjoy themselves along with Mitsumi's siblings.

Mitsumi's vacation was soon over, and she was back in Tokyo, where she ran into Shima on her way to school and they chatted. As soon as they arrived at the school, Shima and Mitsumi ran into Kanechika, who was preparing for the school festival. After a brief conversation with Kanechika, Mitsumi and Shima proceeded to their classroom, where Mitsumi met Yuzuki, Makoto, and Mika.

Skip And Loafer episode 10 Release Date (Image via P. A. Works)

When they finally met after a long vacation, Mika gave Mitsumi and others some of Kyoto's famous cookies, while Mitsumi gave them some of her hometown's famous squid crackers. While Mitsumi was giving the crackers to her female friends, she wanted to give Shima some as well but was unable to do so. Later, Mitsumi was in the Student Council office, where she was told to get ready for the school festival.

After school, all of the representatives met to discuss the school festival, and Mitsumi was overjoyed to learn the details. When the meeting ended, Mitsumi, Kazakami, and Takamine were seen returning to the council office, but Mitsumi noticed Shima leaving the class and returning home. As soon as Mitsumi saw him, she went to her class, got the crackers, and ran after him.

Skip And Loafer episode 10 Release Date (Image via P. A. Works)

Following her catch-up, Mitsumi gave him one cracker while expressing her excitement for the upcoming school festival and her desire to be as cool and composed as him. However, as soon as Mitsumi turned around and left, Shima realized that he was not as deserving of anything as Mitsumi thought, whereas she and Ririka continued on their way, believing that Mitsumi was dazzling and far away.

However, Mitsumi turned to face him again as Shima was thinking this, giving him two more crackers as Shima appeared sad to her. Finally, Mitsumi walked out after this. The scene changed at the end of the episode to the following day, when class 3 was shown and one student announced that they would be performing a play. Mitsumi looked at Shima, who showed signs of unease.

What to expect from Skip and Loafer episode 10?

The preparations for the school festival will be the focus of Skip and Loafer episode 10. Additionally, as seen in the most recent episode, Class 3 announced that they would perform a play, and Shima was uneasy. Nevertheless, Shima will participate in the play despite his reluctance to act.

Skip and Loafer episode 10 will also feature Mitsumi and how she will oversee multiple projects. She will, however, experience some difficulty due to the volume of work for a short while, but after speaking with Shima, she will resume her feats.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes