Solo Leveling episode 9: Every difference between Anime vs. manhwa

Solo Leveling episode 9 featured another important fight for Sung Jin-Woo in the form of Surveillance Team member Kang Taeshik. Rather than a Hunter, he was a maniacal killer who enjoyed making humans suffer before ultimately killing them.

Following the Cerberus fight, this is another significant battle that gave Jin-Woo an ability that will be useful in the future. A-1 Pictures did a stellar job animating this fight and showcasing how much the former E-Ranker has grown.

But, as always, artistic liberty was made full use of, and episode 9 differed from the source material.

A detailed analysis of Solo Leveling episode 9: Anime vs Manhwa

1) The deal

Kang Taeshik striking a deal with the victim's father in Solo Leveling (Image via Chugong, D&C Media)

Kang Taeshik was begged by the victim's father to kill the prisoners, for they had driven his daughter to suicide and were remorseless. But this little sequence was done differently in the anime and manhwa.

In the Solo Leveling manhwa, the panels showed Kang Taeshik and the man's interaction after Jin-Woo battled Cerberus. It was quite a brief interaction and already established the Surveillance Team officer as a villain. It is also worth noting that the meeting took place in a cafe.

However, in the anime, the conversation between the man and Kang Taeshik was woven into the scene when Jin-Woo confronted the latter about why he had tortured and killed their teammates. It was significantly longer in comparison, and that was when Kang Taeshik's villainous nature was revealed. Again, instead of a cafe, they met in what looked to be an old, worn-out office.

2) Magic buffs

Jin-Woo receiving buffs from Joohee in Solo Leveling (Image via Chugong, D&C Media)

One little detail was removed from the Solo Leveling anime when compared to the manhwa. In the source material, when Jin-Woo was fighting Kang Taeshik, Lee Joohee did not want to be left out. Being a B-Rank Healer, she chose to step in by buffing Jin-Woo, i.e., giving him a power buff.

However, in the anime adaptation, Joohee stayed back and tended to Mr. Song. Jin-Woo was taking on Kang Taeshik by himself and doing a decent job. The studio could have likely added this touch to show how much Jin-Woo has grown since episode 1—he requires no assistance now when it comes to combat and can match up to even a B-Rank like his enemy.

3) Rune Stone: Stealth

When comparing the Solo Leveling anime and manhwa, A-1 Pictures made a small change that hints at Jin-Woo's growth.

In the manhwa, upon defeating Kang Taeshik, Jin-Woo receives a rune stone containing the former's ability, i.e., Rune Stone: Stealth. He appears confused as to whether such a thing is possible (acquiring opponents' skills). Nonetheless, he reads the skill description and equips it, thus adding it to his arsenal.

But in the anime, he receives the item and the notification about it but doesn't look into it. It is almost as if he knew he would get something for defeating Kang Taeshik. Through this, A-1 Pictures might be hinting at Jin-Woo's growing understanding of the System.

4) Punishment

Jin-Woo dishes out justice in Solo Leveling (Image via Chugong, D&C Media)

There was another thing that the studio chose to alter from the source material when it concluded this incident.

In the anime, after defeating Kang Taeshik, Jin-Woo asked Joohee and Mr. Song to leave the Dungeon. Following this, he moved ahead to the boss' lair and cleared the Dungeon by himself. Then, he regrouped with the pair outside.

However, in the Solo Leveling manhwa, Jin-Woo is seen dragging one of the surviving prisoners to the boss' lair. As pointed out, the anime shows Kang Taeshik killing them all, but not manhwa. Jin-Woo stood by and watched as the Magic Beasts ripped the convict apart before he defeated the boss and made his exit.

This little sequence differentiates manhwa Jin-Woo from anime Jin-Woo in terms of behavioral change. Manhwa Jin-Woo turned cold when it came to this, deciding that this was the punishment necessary for the crime committed. But in anime, Jin-Woo still looks to be his old self.

5) A new enemy?

Hwang Dongsoo in Solo Leveling (Image via Chugong, D&C Media)

Lastly, the anime refrained from introducing a new character and maybe a new arc as this one drew to a close.

The whole incident ended with Woo Jinchul arriving at the scene. He questioned the survivors and concluded the conversation by warning Jin-Woo that Hwang Dongsoo had him in his sights. This was the character's first formal introduction and gave Jin-Woo more reason to level up.

However, in the anime, Woo Jinchul did no such thing and only took Mr. Song for questioning as he stepped up to take responsibility for Kang Taeshik's death. It looks to have held back from introducing Hwang Dongsoo, a character who plays a substantially significant role in the story.

This could likely change since A-1 Pictures has been moving things around here and there and reordering certain events.

