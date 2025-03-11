Solo Leveling season 2 episode 11 preview and what to expect

On Tuesday, March 11, 2025, the official website of the Solo Leveling anime unveiled the preview for Solo Leveling season 2 episode 11. The anime episode, titled It's Going to Get Even More Intense, will be released on Sunday, March 16, 2025, at 12 AM JST. The anime will be available to stream on Crunchyroll.

The previous episode saw Goto Ryuji challenge Sung Jinwoo to a fight after witnessing him effortlessly take down Kumamoto. While Jinwoo was holding his own, the other Hunters interrupted the fight mid-way. Later, the anime saw the Hunters head for the Jeju Island Raid. While everything seemed to be going well, an unexpected enemy approached the Hunters.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Solo Leveling anime.

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 11 might see Goto Ryuji face off against the Ant King

Goto Ryuji as seen in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 11 preview (Image via A-1 Pictures)

As seen at the end of the previous episode, moments after Tatsumi Fujishima, Kenzo Tanaka, and Akari Shimizu cleared a wave of ants, a mysterious new enemy approached them undetected and beheaded Shimizu. This enemy was none other than the newly born Ant King. If the Ant King was capable of defeating an S-Rank Healer instantly, other S-Rank Hunters could also face a similar fate.

With such circumstances, fans can expect the strongest Japanese Hunter, Goto Ryuji, to be forced to step forward and save his fellow countrymen. Hence, the upcoming Solo Leveling episode may feature a battle between Goto Ryuji and the Ant King. That said, Goto's chances of survival seem very low.

Min Byung-Gyu might assist his allies in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 11

Min Byung-Gyu as seen in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 11 preview (Image via A-1 Pictures)

As seen in the previous episode, while S-Rank Healer Min Byung-Gyu retired as a Hunter after the third Jeju Island Raid, he wanted to fulfill Eunseok's goal of protecting the weak from the ants. Hence, he joined Baek Yoonho and the other S-Rank Hunters for the fourth Jeju Island Raid.

As revealed by the anime, Min Byung-Gyu is an S-Rank Healer. Therefore, it is highly likely that his powers might be far superior to any healer seen in the anime. With that, fans can expect to see Byung-Gyu either heal his allies or give them some power buffs.

The Korean S-Rank Hunters may hunt for Ant Queen in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 11

Baek Yoonho as seen in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 11 preview (Image via A-1 Pictures)

As fans would know, while the Japanese S-Rank Hunters were to keep the ants occupied, the Korean S-Rank Hunters were to hunt the Ant Queen to stop her from giving birth to more ants. With the Korean S-Rank Hunters having infiltrated the Ant Queen's nest, there is a likely chance that they will head even deeper into the next, hoping to confront and kill the Ant Queen.

That said, the battle would not be easy as it is expected that the Ant Queen would be protected by her Royal Guards, who are bound to be stronger than the regular Ants found in the Jeju Island.

