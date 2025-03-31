Spy x Family chapter 114: Yuri goes out with Yor as he identifies the truth behind his emotions

With the release of Spy x Family chapter 114, the manga switched its focus to Yuri Briar as he went out with Yor Forger on a "date." While Yor was happy with her life as a Forger, Yuri did not believe and kept trying to find ways to go after Loid. Instead, the outing helped Yuri realize why he felt so lonely.

The previous chapter saw Damian Desmond struggle with jealousy after Anya was being followed around by two boys. While Ewen and Emile tried helping him, they too became envious believing Damian was troubled because a friend more important to him than them. Fortunately, all three boys dealt with their negative emotions well.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Spy x Family manga.

Spy x Family chapter 114: Yuri makes a surprise proposal to Yor

Spy x Family chapter 114 opened with Yuri Briar questioning several extremists as part of his duty at the State Secret Service. Just as he and his colleagues finished for the day, the Chief asked them out for drinks. However, Yuri rejected the proposal as he had a date with his sister Yor Forger.

It had been some time since Yuri and Yor spent time together, so they planned to meet for dinner. However, before that, they visited a department store for some shopping. Yor was surprised by how expensive the items were. In response, the moment Yor showed a slight interest in a decorative item, Yuri ran to buy it. Fortunately, Yor stopped him in time and told him that she didn't want it.

Yuri suspected that Loid wasn't allowing her to buy things she wanted. Hence, he asked her not to deprive herself and as him to buy anything for her. While Yor did not want anything for herself, she wanted to purchase new bedding for Anya, washroom towels, and a new toothbrush for Loid. Given how Yuri's plans were getting foiled, he proposed they go get their dinner.

Spy x Family chapter 114 then switched to Yuri and Yor as they were seated for dinner. When Yor ordered Apple Juice for herself, Yuri deduced that she was not allowed to drink alcohol because she had chores to do back home. That's when Yor informed him about her behavior under the influence. Yuri was terrified and asked his sister to never drink again.

Later, as Yuri suspected Yor to have become the Forger family's servant, she explained how she had other hobbies as well. In addition, taking care of Anya brought her joy and reminded her of when Yuri was little. As Yuri believed that Yor had sacrificed her life while taking care of him, he wished for her to pursue her own happiness.

That's when Yor conveyed to Yuri that even though life was tough during their past, she treasured the days she took care of him. So, after Yuri got his job, she felt quite lonely. The good thing is that she was able to get past that loneliness after becoming part of the Forger family. In doing so, she was also able to see how accomplished Yuri had become.

As for Yuri, he still felt lonely without Yor and wanted her to take care of him. Unfortunately, the Briar siblings were asked to leave the restaurant due to Yuri's ruckus. Moments later, Yuri proposed to Yor that they go back to their hometown Nelsberg. While both liked the idea, they had work to do in the city. Moments before they parted ways, Yuri handed a gift he purchased for Yor.

Spy x Family chapter 114 then saw Yuri Briar back in his apartment with the spice cakes he bought along the way. While eating the spice cakes, Yuri thought back to his past as to how he wanted to see Yor smile every day. So, it left him confused as to why he felt so lonely and away from his sister all the time. While he obviously had the Forgers to blame, in reality, he felt distant from his sister due to his job that saw him hide parts of himself from his sister.

Moments later, the SSS Lieutenant called Yuri, asking him to join him, Chloe, and others for drinks at the bar. Yuri happily accepted the proposal.

