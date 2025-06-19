Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 13 release date, where to watch, and more

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 13 will premiere on June 24, 2025, at 12 am JST.

Episode 12 revealed the actual nature of the alcohol that Suzune was supplying to humans. Although an all-out war between humans and demons was expected, Suzune's plan turned out to be a rather complex plan, with the intention to turn humans into demons instead.

Given that Jinya's father, alongside Natsu, has consumed the tainted alcohol, Suzune may intend to deliver another tragedy in Jinya's life.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 13.

Trending

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 13: Release date and time

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 13 will be released on June 24, 2025, at 12 a.m. JST. Episode 13 will mark Suzune and Jinya's rather ominous reunion, amidst an ongoing tragedy in Edo. The series' second cour will begin in the summer 2025 season.

The streaming schedules in various time zones are provided below:

Time zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Eastern Time 11 am Monday June 23, 2025 Pacific Time 8 am Monday June 23, 2025 British Summer Time 4 pm Monday June 23, 2025 Central European Summer Time 5 pm Monday June 23, 2025 Australian Central Time 12:30 am Tuesday

June 23, 2025 India Standard Time 8:30 pm Monday June 23, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Monday June 23, 2025

Where to watch Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 13?

Tokyo MX, MBS, and BS Fuji will broadcast Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 13. The episodes' streaming within Japan will be facilitated by Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video. International streaming will be handled by Ani-One Asia as well as BiliBili.

A brief recap of Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 12

Jinya as seen in the anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 12 began with both Jinya and Somegorou Akitsu coming across some drunk miscreants, trying to extort Ofuu. Fortunately, the encounter didn't devolve into a serious altercation.

Consequently, Jinya warned Natsu against the overall civil unrest, while simultaneously instructing her to prevent Juuzou, their father, from consuming Yuki-no-Nagori.

Eventually, both Akitsu Somegorou and Jinya come across a newly transformed demon in the middle of Edo, realizing that Yuki-no-Nagori's consumption actually transforms a regular human into a demon. Both of them go on to defeat the demon and track down the alcohol's origins.

Unfortunately for Jinya, Suzune ends up being revealed as the main mastermind behind Yuki-no-Nagori.

Suzune as seen in the anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

Although Jinya and Somegorou had the intention to get rid of the Yuki-no-Nagori stock present within Edo, the actual owner of the warehouse transforms into a formidable demon.

He serves as one of Suzune's minions. The episode ends as Somegorou engages the demon in combat, while Jinya bolts to prevent Juuzou from transforming into a demon.

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 13: What to expect?

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 13 might mark the first reunion between Jinya and Suzune. Given that Jinya was already prepared to forgive Suzune, it is still possible that their reunion ends up taking a much more introspective turn, instead of the more vengeful tone that has been set in the previous episodes.

Related links-

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anupam Barua Anupam is an anime and manga writer at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Logistics & Transportation, Anupam has simultaneously gained professional experience of almost 2 years as a content writer, having worked previously for Otakukart and Sportslumo.



Being part of the anime fandom for over a decade, Anupam believes his greatest strength lies in theorycrafting around animanga series and predicting their plots. His personal experiences have guaranteed him detailed knowledge about the reputation, reception, and plot points of several anime, which he combines with extensive research to report on a topic. They have also taught him the significance of respecting and accurately reporting on community sentiments attached to a particular series, which has now become a non-negotiable part of his writing process.



Anupam’s favorite artist is video game designer Hideo Kojima, whose ability to nonchalantly embed deep messages in his games he deeply admires. When not debating fresh anime theories, Anupam can be found reading or playing combat games. Know More