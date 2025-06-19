  • home icon
  • Anime
  • Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 13 release date, where to watch, and more

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 13 release date, where to watch, and more

By Anupam Barua
Modified Jun 19, 2025 23:30 GMT
Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 13 release date, where to watch, and more (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)
Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 13 release date, where to watch, and more (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 13 will premiere on June 24, 2025, at 12 am JST.

Episode 12 revealed the actual nature of the alcohol that Suzune was supplying to humans. Although an all-out war between humans and demons was expected, Suzune's plan turned out to be a rather complex plan, with the intention to turn humans into demons instead.

Given that Jinya's father, alongside Natsu, has consumed the tainted alcohol, Suzune may intend to deliver another tragedy in Jinya's life.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 13.

also-read-trending Trending

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 13: Release date and time

youtube-cover

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 13 will be released on June 24, 2025, at 12 a.m. JST. Episode 13 will mark Suzune and Jinya's rather ominous reunion, amidst an ongoing tragedy in Edo. The series' second cour will begin in the summer 2025 season.

The streaming schedules in various time zones are provided below:

Time zoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Eastern Time11 amMondayJune 23, 2025
Pacific Time8 amMondayJune 23, 2025
British Summer Time4 pmMondayJune 23, 2025
Central European Summer Time5 pmMondayJune 23, 2025
Australian Central Time12:30 amTuesday
June 23, 2025
India Standard Time8:30 pmMondayJune 23, 2025
Philippine Standard Time11 pmMondayJune 23, 2025

Where to watch Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 13?

Tokyo MX, MBS, and BS Fuji will broadcast Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 13. The episodes' streaming within Japan will be facilitated by Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video. International streaming will be handled by Ani-One Asia as well as BiliBili.

A brief recap of Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 12

Jinya as seen in the anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)
Jinya as seen in the anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 12 began with both Jinya and Somegorou Akitsu coming across some drunk miscreants, trying to extort Ofuu. Fortunately, the encounter didn't devolve into a serious altercation.

Consequently, Jinya warned Natsu against the overall civil unrest, while simultaneously instructing her to prevent Juuzou, their father, from consuming Yuki-no-Nagori.

Eventually, both Akitsu Somegorou and Jinya come across a newly transformed demon in the middle of Edo, realizing that Yuki-no-Nagori's consumption actually transforms a regular human into a demon. Both of them go on to defeat the demon and track down the alcohol's origins.

Unfortunately for Jinya, Suzune ends up being revealed as the main mastermind behind Yuki-no-Nagori.

Suzune as seen in the anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)
Suzune as seen in the anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

Although Jinya and Somegorou had the intention to get rid of the Yuki-no-Nagori stock present within Edo, the actual owner of the warehouse transforms into a formidable demon.

He serves as one of Suzune's minions. The episode ends as Somegorou engages the demon in combat, while Jinya bolts to prevent Juuzou from transforming into a demon.

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 13: What to expect?

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 13 might mark the first reunion between Jinya and Suzune. Given that Jinya was already prepared to forgive Suzune, it is still possible that their reunion ends up taking a much more introspective turn, instead of the more vengeful tone that has been set in the previous episodes.

Related links-

About the author
Anupam Barua

Anupam Barua

Anupam is an anime and manga writer at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Logistics & Transportation, Anupam has simultaneously gained professional experience of almost 2 years as a content writer, having worked previously for Otakukart and Sportslumo.

Being part of the anime fandom for over a decade, Anupam believes his greatest strength lies in theorycrafting around animanga series and predicting their plots. His personal experiences have guaranteed him detailed knowledge about the reputation, reception, and plot points of several anime, which he combines with extensive research to report on a topic. They have also taught him the significance of respecting and accurately reporting on community sentiments attached to a particular series, which has now become a non-negotiable part of his writing process.

Anupam’s favorite artist is video game designer Hideo Kojima, whose ability to nonchalantly embed deep messages in his games he deeply admires. When not debating fresh anime theories, Anupam can be found reading or playing combat games.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Prem Deshpande
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications