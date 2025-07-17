  • home icon
Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 15 release date, where to watch, and more

By Anupam Barua
Modified Jul 17, 2025 09:30 GMT
Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 15 release date, where to watch, and more (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)
Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 15 release date, where to watch, and more (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 15 will premiere on July 22, 2025, at 12 am JST. Episode 14 began the second course of the series with a flashback sequence focusing on the exact events that led to Jinya's affectionate feelings towards Shirayuki.

Jinya had always held affectionate feelings towards Shirayuki from the beginning, which were reinforced once Kiyomasa's eventual marriage to Shirayuki became the village elder's agenda. Future episodes of the series will gradually build up to Jinya's face-off against other demon hunters, as well as Suzune.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 15.

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 15: Release date and time

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 15 will be released on July 22, 2025, at 12 am JST. Episode 15 will begin the next arc of the series, focusing on Jinya's encounters with sword wielders, each holding a part of Kadono's heritage. Episode 14 marked the beginning of the series' second cour, following a three-week break. It will persist till the end of the summer 2025 season.

The streaming schedules in various time zones are provided below:

Time zoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Eastern Time11 amMondayJuly 21, 2025
Pacific Time8 amMondayJuly 21, 2025
British Summer Time4 pmMondayJuly 21, 2025
Central European Summer Time5 pmMondayJuly 21, 2025
Australian Central Time12:30 amTuesday
July 22, 2025
India Standard Time8:30 pmMondayJuly 21, 2025
Philippine Standard Time11 pmMondayJuly 21, 2025
Where to watch Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 15?

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 15 will be broadcast on MBS, Tokyo MX, and BS Fuji on Japanese television. Future episodes will follow a weekly schedule with new episodes being released every Monday. Streaming within Japan will be facilitated by Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Netflix. Ani One Asia and BiliBili will handle the series' international streaming.

A brief recap of Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 14

Jinya as seen in the anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)
Jinya as seen in the anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 14 cuts away from the ending of episode 13 in flashback with Jinya still acting as Shirayuki's sentinel before Suzune's outburst. A demon had been reported near Kadono's outskirts, sending Jinya on a hunt to keep Shirayuki safe.

Although Jinya's numerous hunts yielded no results, Shirayuki and the village elders did not question Jinya's allegiance or competency. Instead, the village elders decided to forego tradition and elect Kiyomasa as yet another sentinel to accompany Shirayuki. It is later revealed that Kiyomasa's new position as the sentinel made Jinya realize his affection for Shirayuki.

Shirayuki as seen in the anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)
Shirayuki as seen in the anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

The episode then cut back to the present day, with Jinya feeling relieved since he had been able to put Shirayuki's soul to rest in the previous episode. The episode ends with the reveal that Kadono had produced four prized swords. Someone is currently wielding each of them.

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 15: What to expect?

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 15 might mark the introduction of the other sword wielders and their interactions with Jinya. Although the last arc ended without a confrontation between Suzune and Jinya, the future episodes may end with their battle.

