Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 16 release date, where to watch, and more

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 16 is scheduled for release on July 29, 2025, at 12 am JST. Episode 15 marked the appearance of the first demon sword, alongside the reveal of an ongoing struggle within Edo after the Sakoku decree's abolishment.Future episodes might focus on the remaining demon swords and the effect of the flowing passage of time upon Jinya's relationship with his friends and allies. Since Natsu has been absent from the series since episode 13, it is possible that future episodes will deliver closure on her and Jinya's relationship.Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 15.Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 16: Release date and timeSword of the Demon Hunter episode 16 will premiere on July 29, 2025, at 12 am JST. Episode 16 might focus on the appearance of other demon sword wielders, revealing their involvement in Edo's internal conflict. The current arc will serve as the final arc of the series, spanning till the end of the summer 2025 season.The streaming schedules in various time zones are provided below:Time zoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease DateEastern Time11 amMondayJuly 28, 2025Pacific Time8 amMondayJuly 28, 2025British Summer Time4 pmMondayJuly 28, 2025Central European Summer Time5 pmMondayJuly 28, 2025Australian Central Time12:30 amTuesdayJuly 29, 2025India Standard Time8:30 pmMondayJuly 28, 2025Philippine Standard Time11 pmMondayJuly 28, 2025Where to watch Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 16?Tokyo MX, MBS, and BS Fuji will broadcast Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 16 on Japanese television. The series will follow a weekly schedule, with new episodes being released every Monday.Japanese audiences will be able to stream the episode via Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Hulu. International streaming will be available via BiliBili and Ani-One Asia's YouTube channel.A brief recap of Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 15Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 15 picked up from the ending of episode 14, with Sugino, a samurai, and his wife celebrating his recent promotion. Sugino’s lord, Yasuhide, had been pleased with his work and gave him the funds to buy a new sword.The episode then shifted to Naotsugu and Jinya as they visited Ofuu’s soba restaurant to talk about their current troubles. Naotsugu explained that Sugino now possessed a so-called demon sword forged in Kadono. Even though there hadn’t been any major issues with demon swords lately, the two decided to investigate the sword because of its strange origins.Jinya as seen in the anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)When Naotsugu and Jinya arrived at Yasuhide’s estate, they discovered that Sugino had murdered his wife and was now on the run. The two tried to catch Sugino at a nearby restaurant, but only learned that important movement leaders visited there. Eventually, Jinya defeated Sugino as he attempted to assassinate a loyalist leader. The episode ended with Naotsugu getting inspired by Jinya's conviction. He decided to live life with a more proper direction.Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 16: What to expect?Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 16 might focus on more demon swords, especially since four of them were mentioned in the previous episodes. Since Suzune must also have knowledge of these swords, it is possible that both Jinya and Suzune end up facing each other very soon.Related links-Tougen Anki episode 3: Release date and time, where to watch, and moreDr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 3 - Release date and time, where to watch, and moreHell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and more