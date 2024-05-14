Tadaima, Okaeri episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

  • home icon
By Gokul Chettiyar
Modified May 14, 2024 12:30 GMT
The Fujiyoshi family as seen in the anime (Image via Studio DEEN)

Tadaima, Okaeri episode 7 is set to be released on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, at 12:30 am JST. The anime will first broadcast the episode on TOKYO MX and other television networks in Japan. After that, it will be available to stream locally and internationally.

The previous episode saw Hiromu being worried about the Fujiyoshi family's visit to Masaki's home. Later his family surprised him for his birthday. The anime later saw the Fujiyoshi family go to Masaki's hometown with Yuuki and Matsuo. During this trip, they met Masaki's cousin, Kazuhiko Ogiwara.

Tadaima, Okaeri episode 7 release date and time

According to the anime's official website, Tadaima, Okaeri episode 7 will be released on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, at 12:30 am JST. While the series does get simulcast worldwide, its release times vary from place to place based on the streaming service available in different parts of the world. Hence, fans can expect some delays in the episode's premiere.

The seventh episode of Tadaima, Okaeri anime will be released at the following times internationally:

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time8:30 amMondayMay 20
Eastern Daylight Time11:30 amMondayMay 20
British Summer Time4:30 pmMondayMay 20
Central European Summer Time5:30 pmMondayMay 20
Indian Standard Time9:00 pmMondayMay 20
Philippine Standard Time11:30 pmMondayMay 20
Japanese Standard Time12:30 amTuesdayMay 21
Australia Central Standard Time1:00 amTuesdayMay 21

Where to watch Tadaima, Okaeri episode 7?

Tadaima, Okaeri episode 7 will first be broadcast on TOKYO MX. After that, the anime will air the episode on Animax, MBS, and BS NTV. As for local streaming, the anime will be made available to watch online on Prime Video, Hulu, Lemino, DMM TV, and others.

As for international streaming, Tadaima Okaeri anime will be available on Crunchyroll.

Tadaima, Okaeri episode 6 recap

Tadaima, Okaeri episode 6, titled Home Visit, saw Hiromu being worried about Masaki's home visit as his family wasn't really accepting of his type. As for his family, they were preparing a surprise for Hiromu on the occasion of his birthday.

Later, the manga shows the Fujiyoshi family going to Masaki's hometown with Yuuki and Matsuo. During their visit, they meet Masaki's cousin Kazuhiko Ogiwara, a boy Masaki was previously engaged to through a verbal agreement.

Masaki's uncle wanted to give him a letter from Masaki's mother to his uncle. His uncle wanted him to read it as well. However, Kazuhiko took the letter for himself, gatekeeping it away from Masaki. Later, Hiromu and Masaki argued with Kazuhiko over the letter. While Masaki was left hurt by the argument, Hiromu stood up for him.

What to expect from Tadaima, Okaeri episode 7?

Tadaima, Okaeri episode 7 will most likely see Masaki trying to deal with his emotions and understand why he felt hurt by Kazuhiko's words. Additionally, fans can expect Masaki to meet his uncle and learn what is wrong with his son.

With such developments, the upcoming episode is bound to focus on Masaki and Kazuhiko as Masaki tries to understand how Kazuhiko feels about him. This might also reveal how Kazuhiko felt when Masaki left his home years ago.

