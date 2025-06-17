"That’s vile, I love it" - Chainsaw Man fans are having love-hate reaction to this Himeno cosplay 

Chainsaw Man's characters are memorable, and it is difficult to hate them. Each one is unique and offers something special to the story through the roles they play. Speaking of the character roster, Himeno quickly rose to become a fan-favorite among the fandom despite limited screentime. Initially introduced as Aki Hayakawa's partner, she wasted no time in stealing fans' hearts.

However, she didn't make it far into the story, meeting her demise during the Katana Man Arc. The way it happened was quite heartbreaking, but it prompted Aki to push for revenge. Now, given her death, the Chainsaw Man fandom, aligning with the series' dark element, cosplayed Himeno. But this wasn't in the way one would expect, garnering a love-hate response from the community.

Chainsaw Man: Fans exhibit a love-hate reaction to Himeno cosplay

A Reddit user chose to cosplay Himeno from Chainsaw Man. Quite a popular name among the fandom, the imitation didn't turn out to be what anyone would expect. To elaborate, the cosplayer simply laid a pair of shoes, trousers, and a white shirt on the floor, complete with an eyepatch just above the shirt. Thus, the cosplay was done.

While it may take a second to process, this was what was left of Himeno when she sacrificed herself to the Ghost Devil. Shortly after her introduction in Chainsaw Man, it is revealed that she was contracted with the Ghost Devil. She sacrificed her right eye in exchange for the Devil's right arm as she pleased. But this wasn't enough against Akane Sawatari and Katana Man.

She then sacrificed her full body to wholly summon the Ghost Devil and attack her opponents. Once the fight was over, Himeno's body vanished, and only her Public Safety uniform was left behind, her eyepatch serving as a harsh reminder of the incident. True to the series' dark nature, which also extended to its humor element, one of the series' fans cosplayed her final state.

Fans play along to the dark humor of the cosplay

Himeno (Image via MAPPA)

Needless to mention, the post on Reddit quickly made rounds as fans expressed a love-hate reaction to the cosplay. Almost everyone played along with the dark humor being presented before them, calling the cosplayer out for their imitation but appreciating their creativity nonetheless.

"How dare you!...(Take my angry upvote you sick genius)" - a Reddit user huffed.

"Nice cosplay. (I hate you with all my soul)" - a netizen commented.

"Nah you nailed that perfectly" - a Redditor posted.

"Now THIS is my kind of humor!" - a fan wrote.

Himeno (Image via MAPPA)

Many had a mixed reaction to this cosplay of Himeno from Chainsaw Man. While they appreciated what was being depicted, they also expressed a "subtle" opposite sentiment of the same. There were a number of bracketed "angry" reactions from fans, having been compelled to recall the character whom they so dearly loved.

Elsewhere, there were also those who likely chuckled at the development, a nod to the community cherishing the element of dark humor. Truly, Tatsuki Fujimoto's series can only be described as bizarre but brilliant and well-written and the satire element only matches it. The series brings its fair share of humor to the story, and it often packs a profound and/or dark undertone to it.

Similarly, fans are mostly aware of what to expect, and this is one of the instances that that understanding is on full display.

