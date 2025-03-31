The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 does justice to Rentaro's iconic panel from the manga

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 12 was released on March 30, 2025. The episode closed the sequel off on a good note as the Rentarou Family regained Karane as a proper Tsundere. This was followed by everyone proclaiming their love for Rentarou, which was when a famous panel was animated.

The panel was Rentarou's proclamation of love for his girlfriend. It consisted of an absurdly long paragraph, which was successfully animated in the episode. Since the start of the sequel, a lot of panels have been skipped. This panel, just like the skipped one, was also expected to be skipped. However, it was animated as Rentarou's love for his girlfriends was showcased in all its glory.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the anime series and expresses the author's opinion.

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 12: Rentarou's absurdly long proclamation of love for his girlfriends gets animation

Rentarou Family as seen in the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studio)

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 12 began with a focus on where it left off in the previous episode, as Karane regained her Tsundere side through the help of the Rentarou Family. Afterwards, as everyone was sitting on the school roof, they discussed their first encounter with Rentarou.

As time went by, everyone started singing praises of the male protagonist, about how he never judged anyone before they entered the Rentarou Family. Soon, Rentarou also arrived, and the girlfriends wanted to make the male protagonist realize how generous he was.

Rentarou's proclamation of love (Image via Bibury Animation Studio)

So, starting with Kusuri, every girlfriend told Rentarou how much they loved him. As expected, every "I Love You" hit Rentarou critically. Moreover, as Renatarou's turn came, he also didn't hold back. In a single sentence, he proclaimed his love for each of his 11 girlfriends. This proclamation of love was sped up, but everything Rentarou said appeared on the screen as a long text.

Moreover, this long proclamation of love is one of the most famous lines from The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2's manga series, which fans weren't expecting to get animated. However, as expected, the anime's production team ended the sequel with a bang, satisfying every fan with the adaptation of an iconic manga panel.

Reactions from the fans

Fans were in awe and commended how they loved the adaptation of one of the fan-favorite manga panels. Some fans titled Rentarou as a Godspeed demon, given how his proclamation of love was done in a single breath. Meanwhile, some others claimed that the Japanese Blu-ray of the episode might have the proclamation without any speeding, showing their anticipation for the episode's dub release.

On the other hand, a fan claimed that he skipped the panel due to its absurdly long nature and how it was impossible to read due to its small writing. Lastly, some fans gave their luck to Travis Mullenix, Rentarou's English voice actor and wondered how he might need an oxygen tank if he wanted to voice the entire love proclamation in a single go.

"Godspeed my guy," a fan said.

"The Japanese Blu-ray even includes the whole thing not sped-up as an extra. It'd be wild if the same could happen for the dub," another fan said.

"I’ve skipped this panel because there’s no way for me to read it. It’s too much for me," another one said.

"Bros gonna need an oxygen tank afterwards," another fan claimed.

Final thoughts

The adaptation of this fan-favorite panel in The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 might be a perfect close for the anime sequel. Sadly, no sequel was announced afterward. However, until a sequel is announced, fans might be able to read the entire proclamation and realize how much Rentarou loved his girlfriends.

