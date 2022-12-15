The biggest questions of Jump Festa 2023, including why Dragon Ball doesn't have a Super Stage

With Jump Festa 2023 just days away, the single biggest question fans are asking is why there’s almost no Dragon Ball presence at this year’s event. Beyond some gaming panels and an art exhibition for the franchise, there is no presence for the series whatsoever.

While Dragon Ball’s absence is undoubtedly the biggest question heading into the event, several more exist for other smash-hit series as well. Information on Demon Slayer Season 3, Chainsaw Man’s second cour, and more projects are all on fans’ Jump Festa 2023 wishlists.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the biggest questions of Jump Festa 2023, including the lack of Dragon Ball presence and more.

Lack of Dragon Ball presence, Demon Slayer Season 3, and other big topics heading into Jump Festa 2023

1) Will Chainsaw Man’s second cour be discussed?

Wilson @withertoashes Hopefully the chainsaw man anime gives a date for the second cour sooner rather than later. Hopefully the chainsaw man anime gives a date for the second cour sooner rather than later.

With the first cour of the Chainsaw Man anime adaptation coming to an end soon after Jump Festa 2023, fans are curious if any information on the second cour will be addressed. Considering how successful the first cour was, it’s essentially a foregone conclusion that the second cour will end up receiving a full push and premiere.

In fact, the only question surrounding Chainsaw Man’s second cour is exactly when fans can expect it to begin premiering. Initial reports surrounding the anime confirmed a 2-cour approach thanks to MAPPA Studios’ announcement that the first season will be a split-cour approach. However, this is the most recent information fans have on the second cour.

While a trailer is unlikely, fans can at least expect to hear a release window as to when the second cour will premiere. Like Wit Studios and CloverWorks did with Spy x Family from Spring 2022 into Fall 2022, MAPPA will likely want to release the second cour as soon as possible in order to capitalize on existing hype for the series.

2) Will Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 share more information?

nina @bcllamyy new jujutsu kaisen season 2 information this saturday and im not ready new jujutsu kaisen season 2 information this saturday and im not ready

Speaking of MAPPA Studios, their other flagship anime series, Jujutsu Kaisen, has tons of question marks surrounding it when it comes to season 2. The latest information fans have on the upcoming season is that it will be a continuous two-cour production, meaning that the entire 2nd season will run straight through with no long-term breaks.

While the season has a confirmed release year of 2023, there is no release information more specific than this. Additionally, no trailer of any kind has been released for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 as of this article’s writing. This includes any kind of 30-second teaser promotional video, which many fans agree should’ve been released by now.

As a result, fans will most likely be getting the full trailer and a more detailed release window for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 at Jump Festa 2023. With the series being one of Shueisha’s hottest properties currently, it makes sense to save such a major announcement for their in-house convention.

3) Where is Dragon Ball?

SUPER クロニクル  @DBSChronicles "Dragon Ball Super" is confirmed to exhibit a colored genga illustrated by Toyotaro in Jump Festa 2023!



Last year in JF2022, Toyotaro revealed the colors for Ultra Ego. What's it gonna be this time? 🤔 "Dragon Ball Super" is confirmed to exhibit a colored genga illustrated by Toyotaro in Jump Festa 2023!Last year in JF2022, Toyotaro revealed the colors for Ultra Ego. What's it gonna be this time? 🤔 https://t.co/iaxyZ5l4Sv

Easily one of the biggest storylines heading into Jump Festa 2023 is the lack of Dragon Ball presence as an anime or manga. While various Dragon Ball games have events or festivities at the event, there is no dedicated presence or stage for the series’ anime or manga. The closest fans will get is an art exhibition set up specifically for the franchise.

This is somewhat surprising, with the Dragon Ball Super manga set to return this week from a months-long hiatus as Akira Toriyama and Toyotaro prepared for the new arc. One would imagine that the pair would see Jump Festa 2023 as an opportunity to build excitement for the new arc. However, this doesn’t seem to be the case currently with no Dragon Ball Super Stage scheduled.

Further adding to the shock and confusion are recent rumors of the franchise returning to the television anime world in 2023. While the project is rumored to be different from Dragon Ball Super Season 2, one would imagine that any television anime would be heavily promoted at the event. Unfortunately, it seems that Toriyama and Toyotaro, as well as Shueisha, feel differently.

4) Will Demon Slayer Season 3 be discussed?

Demon Slayer Season 3 is easily one of the biggest topics heading into Jump Festa 2023, in part for how apparent it is that the upcoming anime season will be discussed. With the series’ manga having been concluded for several years now, there’s almost no news to discuss for the series, which would merit a Super Stage other than information on Season 3.

As a result, fans can undoubtedly expect, at the very least, specific release information for the upcoming season to be discussed. With Demon Slayer Season 3 releasing a teaser trailer just a few weeks ago, the likelihood of a full trailer reveal at Jump Festa 2023 has been somewhat minimized.

In any case, fans can count on the series’ upcoming project being discussed in some capacity, unlike the lack of Dragon Ball presence.

5) Will My Hero Academia Season 6 receive a trailer for its second cour?

My Hero Academia Season 6 has been one of the biggest trending topics of the Fall 2022 season so far, and not always for good publicity. In fact, most discussions surrounding the season are centered on poor animation quality, questionable adaptation choices, and inconsistent pacing not just between episodes, but within a single installment.

However, many fans are looking ahead to the second half of My Hero Academia Season 6, set to be some of the most engaging content the anime series has adapted thus far. Likewise, fans are hoping to get a sneak peek preview of the upcoming second cour at Jump Festa 2023. While not necessarily unlikely, it’s also far from guaranteed that fans will get such a treat at the franchise’s Super Stage.

6) Will the Black Clover film release its first full-length trailer?

Finally, Jump Festa 2023 will almost certainly be premiering the first full-length trailer for Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King at the series’ Super Stage. Currently underway in its final arc, there’s minimal manga news to discuss at the panel, paving the way for the series’ Jump Festa 2023 presence to be all about the upcoming film.

This is further supported by the presence of the series’ anime voice actors, as well as the voice actor for new character Konrad Leto, the former Wizard King. With this in mind, it’s almost a certainty that the first full-length trailer will premiere at Jump Festa 2023, especially with a release date already officially announced.

