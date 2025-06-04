The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 11 release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 11 is set to be released on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, at 12 am JST. This EMT Squared production once again provides a three-part episode, with the character of Ruriko having a smaller role when compared to other installments, as other members of the cast take the lead.

Ad

The first storyline is about a new character, Natsume, who deals with the struggles of her idol and acting careers, and the second one is about Dennis Young connecting with her teammates. Meanwhile, the last story follows Kojiro as he tries to reach out to his former teammate and friend, Tsubaki. The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 11 will keep up this formula while also coming up with new and entertaining ideas.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Catcher in the Ballpark series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author.

The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 11 release date and time for all regions

Ruriko in the most recent episode (Image via EMT Squared)

Episode 11 of The Catcher in the Ballpark will come out on June 11, 2025, at 12 am JST. Following the trend that this season has had so far, the episode will air in different regions all over the world. Below is the release date and time in different time zones:

Ad

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Time 8:00 am Tuesday June 10, 2025

Central Time 10:00 am Tuesday June 10, 2025

Eastern Time 11:00 am Tuesday June 10, 2025

Greenwich Mean Time 3:00 pm Tuesday June 10, 2025

Central European Time 4:00 pm Tuesday June 10, 2025

Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Tuesday June 10, 2025

Philippine Time 11:00 pm Tuesday June 10, 2025

Australia Central Time 12:30 am Wednesday June 11, 2025

Ad

Ad

Where to watch The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 11?

Natsume and Kohinata as seen in the episode (Image via EMT Squared)

Anime fans living in Japan who are interested in watching The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 11 can do so on platforms like TXN (TV Tokyo) and AT-X. Furthermore, those living abroad can watch The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 11 on Crunchyroll. However, viewers will have to pay for a subscription to access these services.

Ad

Recap of the previous episode

Dennis Young as seen in this episode (Image via EMT Squared)

The latest installment features Natsume, a failed idol singer and now struggling actress, at the MotorSuns baseball stadium, where she reunites with one of the beer vendors, Kohinata—revealing that she used to work there years ago. In this storyline, Natsume reveals her frustration with her life, with Kohinata using the example of the MotorSuns as evidence that it isn't about failing but rather how people react to failure.

Ad

The second storyline focuses on Dennis Young, who sees that Bryan, the other foreign player of the MotorSuns, is constantly greeted and treated quite normally by their teammates, as he is seen as very distant. However, as he manages to bat the ball out of the park and accidentally hits Rurikon on her backside, the comedic angle endears him to his teammates. Moreover, he later apologizes to Ruriko, with the latter spanking him on his backside.

Ad

The final storyline gives center stage to Kojiro and the news of him having a baby, with Ruriko only having a short cameo. He wants to share the news with his former teammate and close friend, Tsubaki, but the latter doesn't want to reveal where he is working after retiring. After a series of events, it is revealed that he is Sun-Shiro, with the two friends sharing a tender hug.

What to expect from The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 11?

Ad

Sun-Shiro/Tsubaki's tender moment with Kojiro (Image via EMT Squared)

The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 11 will continue the romantic comedy, and fans can expect more interactions between Ruriko and Murata as well. Furthermore, the three storylines of the next episode are titled Number One, so there is a very good chance that they will be connected in some shape or form.

Ad

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kevin Tanza Kevin is an expert anime writer at Sportskeeda who endeavors to keep readers apprised with the latest news and trends in the genre via his content. The groundbreaking Dragon Ball series captured a young Kevin's imagination, introducing him to the entrancing world of Japanese animation. Since then, he has been a staunch follower of the works of many artists, including Berserk's creator, Kentaro Miura, who he admires greatly for his unparalleled work quality.



With a BA in Public Accounting, Kevin’s dip into the world of content began 7 years ago when he took up writing. Since then, he has written for numerous websites, including Nerdgenic, Stretty News, MusikHolics, and BookNerdection.



He maintains very high ethical standards in his content by placing a strong emphasis on transparency, and obtaining comprehensive information off the web to fully capture nuances.



Kevin has has had the privilege of interviewing several musicians, including metal band Stryper’s Michael Sweet, Bobby Blitz of Overkill, and Saxon’s Biff Byford.



When not immersed in the anime world, Kevin writes comic book scripts and books for his own projects. He also enjoys reading and watching football. Know More