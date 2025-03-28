The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 13: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 13 is set to release on Thursday, April 3, 2025 at 9 pm JST, according to the series’ official website. As Kenichi finally meets with the king, fans expect this to set up a hypothetical sequel season, should the series be lucky enough to receive one.

Although formal leaks for the television anime series of the Winter 2025 season are unlikely, The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 13 has at least confirmed its release info.

The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 13 release date and time

The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 13 will likely see Kenichi and co undertake a new task at the king's request (Image via East Fish Studio)

The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 13 will air on Japanese television networks at 9 pm JST on Thursday, April 3, 2025. Virtually every other time zone and region on the planet will see this translate to a release sometime on January 8 locally as well.

However, there are some that may see the installment air very early on Friday, March 28 instead. Exact time of release will vary by specific region and time zone.

The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 13 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 4 am, Thursday, April 3, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 7 am, Thursday, April 3, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 12 pm, Thursday, April 3, 2025 Central European Time 1 pm, Thursday, April 3, 2025 Indian Standard Time 5:30 pm, Thursday, April 3, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 8 pm, Thursday, April 3, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 9 pm, Thursday, April 3, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 10:30 pm, Thursday, April 3, 2025

Where to watch The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 13?

Anemone may be revealed as a part of the king's request for Kenichi in The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 13 (Image via East Fish Studio)

The upcoming Winter 2025 anime series has already confirmed that it will be streamed internationally via Crunchyroll’s platform. This was confirmed via Crunchyroll’s release of its full lineup and schedule for the Winter 2025 anime season.

The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 12 recap

The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 12 began with Kenichi and co arriving at the royal capital. Here, they met Princess Lilith, who immediately liked Kenichi. After informing them that it may be several months before they met with the king, she gave them land around the castle to set up camp in. Intrigued by their way of life, she decided to stay with them during their time here, with Queen Amaranth watching them from afar.

Kenichi then cooked for Lilith, who instructed her chefs to recreate the meals he made. They did so successfully but found themselves outmatched by the chocolates Kenichi showed them. Lilith then had Kenichi and co-do several odd jobs like rat extermination, testing the castle’s defenses, and organizing auctions for Kenichi to sell things like the cave spider corpse. Lilith also revealed that she and Amaranth weren’t related by blood.

Instead, she was the child of a former concubine of the king who had since passed away. She then asked Kenichi and co to go ghost hunting, with Myaley and Nyamena verifying the strange presence and when they were eliminated. They discovered a vase in Amaranth’s room was haunted, advising it to be removed from the room or discarded altogether. The episode ended with the king finally being ready to meet with Kenichi and co, who headed to the throne room.

What to expect from The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 13? (Speculative)

The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 13 should open up with Kenichi and co’s meeting with the king about to begin. A formal introduction of the king, Queen Amaranth, and any other significant kingdom officials who’ll prove relevant in the finale are expected here.

It’s unclear what their meeting will be about, but the king will more likely than not ask Kenichi for some sort of a favor. In turn, this should set up whatever the events of a hypothetical sequel season would focus on. The episode should likewise end with Kenichi and co getting underway to do whatever the king asked.

