The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 12: Kenichi arrives at the Royal Capital and grows close with Princess Lilith

The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 12 was expected to see Kenichi meet with the King of Kadan following his royal summons. Officially released on Thursday, March 27, 2025, the installment instead saw him greeted by the king’s daughter Lilith, who warned him it might be several months before he met the king.

Likewise, The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 12 saw Lilith become intrigued by and grow close with Kenichi’s family unit. In turn, this led to some interesting group dynamics being created, as well as significant worldbuilding which seems set to be majorly relevant for the first season’s finale.

The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 12 sees Kenichi’s family unit all but acquire another member

Brief episode recap

The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 12 began with Kenichi and co still on their way to the royal capital. They eventually made their way to the castle after some time due to maps of the capital being forbidden. After waiting for an hour, Princess Lilith approached them, showing her the car he used to arrive from Astrantia so quickly.

Lilith was unintimidated by Kenichi, giving him the impression that she was a troublemaker. This was made even more apparent by how plainly she spoke to her attendants. Anemone then began growing jealous of Lilith, while the princess offered Kenichi a reward for entertaining her. He asked to borrow a small corner of the castle to set up camp since they had no other place to stay, prompting Lilith to laugh at how unheard of such a request was.

The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 12 saw her permit it nevertheless since it kept him close by. She then revealed that his audience with the king may take several months, as focus shifted to Kenichi and co being led through the castle to their camping area. Lilith was instantly intrigued by his home, and decided she would stay with Kenichi and co during their time in the royal capital.

Lilith is eager to meet Kenichi in The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 12 (Image via East Fish Studio)

Kenichi argued against this at first, but eventually reluctantly accepted her wishes. Kenichi summoned the rest of his home and machinery, further intriguing Lilith and drawing her closer to him. This led to someone attacking Kenichi due to feeling insulted at how freely he was touching Lilith’s body. Anemone tried to attack in turn, with Lilith shutting down the fight shortly thereafter. She then asked for Anemone’s name and what other spells she was capable of using.

The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 12 saw Kenichi begin preparing dinner after, with Lilith and her maids pleased by the smell. He made them a meal of Japanese curry, which Lilith enjoyed. Kenichi explained this was a special dish from his hometown, and that the control spice syndicates exert make it difficult for commoners to cook such scrumptious meals.

Lilith then asked to purchase the plates and silverware Kenichi was using, also giving her maids a sample of Kenichi’s spices to give to her chefs. Lilith then tried convincing Kenichi to reveal what else he had, getting close to him which led to Anemone getting jealous. Lilith then got the full picture of Kenichi’s family, with Anemone shouting that she’ll have Kenichi’s children someday.

The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 12 then saw Lilith bathe with Primula and Anemone, with Kenichi and the others sleeping in the shed that night. Val, Myaley, and Nyamena then revealed they sensed something strange in the night, as focus shifted to Lilith’s mother Queen Amaranth the next morning. She was seen looking out at Kenichi’s shack, as Kenichi explained they spent the next few days with the princess.

During this time, they handled rat extermination, held an auction for the spider corpse Kenichi had, and tested the castle’s defenses against intruders. Lilith then treated Kenichi and co to her chefs’ recreation of his Japanese curry, which he and his family applauded. Lilith asked if he had any more food her chefs couldn’t hope to reproduce, prompting him to show her chocolate. Her chef admitted defeat after trying them, with Lilith somewhat meanly teasing his chef after.

The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 12 saw Lilith let Kenichi know that her mother Amaranth also wanted some chocolates. Lilith explained that she had to be considerate since the two weren’t related by blood, with Kenichi explaining that Lilith was the daughter of a concubine who passed away. Kenichi theorized that Amaranth saw her as competition, while Lilith told them about the castle allegedly being haunted.

Anemone and Lilith find themselves at odds for Kenichi's attention in (Image via East Fish Studio)

She likewise asked Kenichi to exterminate these alleged ghosts, allowing Val, Myaley, and Nyamena to enter the castle since they could sense ghosts. Equipped with a holy water sprayer, he began the ghost hunt. Myaley and Nyamena verified the holy water’s effectiveness, with Kenichi eventually taking care of all the ghosts in the castle. The queen’s room was particularly troublesome, as a vase was cursed, prompting Kenichi to suggest getting rid of it.

The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 12 saw Kenichi’s reward be access for him and Anemone to the castle’s grimoires and books on magic. Kenichi then got a document scanner, copying the contents of all the books likewise. The episode ended with Kenichi and co finally on their way to their audience with the king.

Final thoughts

The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 12 serves as an excellent setup for the first season’s finale, which will almost certainly begin with Kenichi’s meeting with the King of Kadan. More likely than not, their discussion will also tease what a hypothetical second season will focus on. Fans can also expect Princess Lilith to officially join Kenichi’s family unit by the finale’s end, given how much time they spent with her in this latest penultimate installment.

