10 best anime to watch if you like Harry Potter 

The magical world of Harry Potter has enchanted millions of fans around the globe with its tale of "the boy who lived." On his 11th birthday, orphan Harry Potter learns he is a wizard and is whisked away to Hogwarts.

Guided by Professor Dumbledore, Harry, Ron, and Hermione embark on thrilling adventures while preparing to battle Lord Voldemort. With its lovable characters, fantastical adventures, magical creatures, and examination of good vs evil, the movie franchise has captured hearts and minds worldwide.

For fans looking to recapture some of that magical wonder, the world of anime offers some spellbinding picks. Like Harry Potter, these anime excel at blending supernatural worlds, magical schools, exciting quests, and characters overcoming great adversity.

10 must-watch anime for fans of Harry Potter

1) Little Witch Academia

Little Witch Academia (Image via Trigger)

Little Witch Academia follows the story of Akko, an energetic girl who enrolls at Luna Nova Magical Academy to fulfill her dream of becoming a witch.

Akko idolizes the witch Shiny Chariot and aims to be just like her magical hero. Luna Nova evokes the wonder of Hogwarts with its ancient halls, dazzling locales, magical professors, and whimsical adventures. Alongside her friends, Akko learns to fly on brooms, master metamorphosis magic, unlock ancient words, and more.

With its academy setting, characters, and humor, Little Witch Academia recaptures the charm and wonder of Harry Potter. Fans will delight in Akko's mishaps and triumphs as she embarks on a journey to discover what it takes to truly master witchcraft.

2) Black Clover

Black Clover (Image via Pierrot)

Black Clover centers on two young boys, Asta and Yuno, who aim to become the Clover Kingdom's Wizard King—the strongest magic user in the land. However, Asta seems to have no magical abilities, while Yuno has tremendous power.

Despite this, Asta refuses to abandon his dream. He receives a rare five-leaf clover grimoire, granting him the ability to nullify others' magic. Joining the Black Bulls knight order, Asta works harder than anyone to compensate for his lack of magic and still attain the rank of Wizard King.

With its world of wizards, knights, and floating brooms, Black Clover hits familiar notes sure to delight Harry Potter fans. Viewers will be drawn into Asta and Yuno's journey as they hone their abilities and fight to reach the top of the magical realm.

3) The Ancient Magus' Bride

The Ancient Magus' Bride (Image via Wit Studio)

In The Ancient Magus’ Bride, Chise offers herself at an auction, seeking a place to belong. An inhuman mage named Elias buys her and makes her his apprentice and potential bride. Though their relationship raises eyebrows, Chise finds purpose in learning magic from Elias.

Set in rural England, the series evokes the atmosphere of the wizarding world. Its rich folklore and intricate world-building would appeal to fans of Harry Potter. Chise and Elias's bond is as touching and enduring as the mentor-student relationships in Harry Potter.

4) Blue Exorcist

Blue Exorcist (Image via A-1 Pictures)

When Rin Okumura discovers he is the son of Satan, he dedicates his life to becoming an exorcist. He enrolls at the True Cross Academy, where he and other exorcists-in-training learn how to combat demonic forces threatening the human world.

At the academy, exorcists-in-training choose from different specialties, or 'Meisters,' such as Knights and Dragoons. Rin must master his inner supernatural powers while hiding the fact he is the spawn of Satan himself.

With its supernatural adventure and magical school settings, Blue Exorcist excels at giving Harry Potter fans that sense of wonder and excitement experiencing the world of the exorcists. Demon lore, humorous school moments, action-packed battles, and lovable characters make this anime a can't miss for Potterheads.

5) Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic

Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic brings viewers into a world filled with dungeons, treasures, and supernatural powers. The anime centers around Aladdin, a young Magi who teams up with his friend Alibaba to explore dungeons and search for treasure.

Aladdin attends Magnostadt Academy to master his magical abilities as a Magi. Like Hogwarts, the magical academy trains students but also participates in battles against non-magical humans who wield metal vessels containing Djinn powers, granted to those who conquer the dungeons.

Magi blends adventure, friendship, supernatural battles, and magical school elements that any Harry Potter fan will enjoy getting lost in for hours. Viewers also get to see Aladdin and his friends grow in power and skill throughout the course of the anime.

6) The Irregular at Magic High School

The Irregular at Magic High School (Image via Madhouse)

Set in a world where magic is utilized through science and technology, The Irregular at Magic High School follows Tatsuya and Miyuki Shiba. The siblings enroll at Magic High School, where Miyuki's magical abilities excel, while Tatsuya is placed in Course 2 due to poor practical magic test scores, despite his specialized technical skills.

Much like Harry Potter, the anime explores Magic High School's various school activities, dormitories, rules, hidden secrets, and sharing classes with rivals. At the same time, Tatsuya harbors an irregular secret power that dwarfs even the strongest wizards at the school.

With its magical high school setting, sibling main characters, magical structures, and hidden mysteries, The Irregular at Magic High School offers an engaging experience that Harry Potter will find spellbinding.

7) Cardcaptor Sakura

Cardcaptor Sakura (Image via Madhouse)

Young elementary student Sakura Kinomoto discovers a mysterious book in her father's study filled with magical Clow Cards. Accidentally setting the cards loose, she takes on the responsibility of recapturing them with some help from her best friend, Tomoyo, and Keroberos, guardian of the cards.

Blending school life comedy with supernatural adventure, Cardcaptor Sakura excels at infusing magic into the everyday. Sakura uses magical girl heroics to track down the missing cards while also worrying about her secret double life interfering with school and friends.

From exploring secret magical rooms of the Kinomoto house to getting help from magical creatures, Cardcaptor Sakura sprinkles in those classic Harry Potter whimsical adventure elements on top of Sakura's amusing schoolgirl adventures.

8) Seraph of the End

Seraph of the End (Image via Wit Studio)

After a mysterious virus kills adults and vampires enslave the surviving children, Yūichirō Hyakuya trains to join the Japanese Imperial Demon Army. They seek to topple the vampires that rule what remains of the world.

Like Harry Potter, chosen human children in Seraph of the End discover they have special, rare abilities. Protagonist Yūichirō demonstrates powerful supernatural abilities related to the Seraph gene that would allow him to turn into a powerful weapon for good or evil.

With its chosen one trope, special school for gifted children to harness their powers, themes of good versus evil, and supernatural adventure, Seraph of the End hits many familiar notes sure to appeal to any Harry Potter fan.

9) Howl's Moving Castle

Howl's Moving Castle (Image via Studio Ghibli)

When an unassuming hat maker named Sophie is cursed by a jealous witch, she finds herself rescued by the mysterious magician Howl. Seeking to break the curse, she stays on at his magical moving castle and gets swept up in his efforts to protect people from the ongoing war.

Blending magic, an eccentric cast of characters, witty humor, and a fantastical steampunk world, Howl's Moving Castle brings that signature Harry Potter charm and sense of adventure to life. Fans will enjoy the creative world-building and curse-filled predicaments in Miyazaki's classic anime film.

10) Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood (Image via Bones)

After attempting forbidden Human Transmutation alchemy to resurrect their dead mother, brothers Edward and Alphonse Elric suffer dangerous consequences. Edward loses an arm and a leg, while Alphonse's soul becomes tied to a suit of armor.

Determined to restore their bodies, the brothers embark on a quest to find the Philosopher's Stone. Their journey takes them across a world where alchemy proves both miraculous and dangerous. They face off against forces seeking the Stone for evil purposes.

With its themes of personal risk in the pursuit of magical knowledge, dangerous consequences of meddling with powerful magic, close sibling bonds, and an exhilarating adventure, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood has everything a Harry Potter fan could hope for.

Conclusion

For any Harry Potter fan seeking to rediscover some of that magical joy, these ten anime titles unlock supernatural worlds brimming with possibility. They capture that signature Potter charm—whether through magical quests, whimsical academy adventures, or lovable characters attaining great power.

So get ready to let your imagination run wild across marvelous new anime lands filled with witchcraft, wizardry, and wonder for Harry Potter fans hungering for more spellbinding supernatural delights.

