The Dinner Table Detective episode 10: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Dinner Table Detective episode 10 is set to release on Friday, June 6, 2025 at 11:30 PM JST according to the series’ official website. With the Ryota Ishigori murder solved, fans are expecting the series to break away from its usual formula with a much more complicated mystery that’ll stretch over the final three episodes.
Although it’s essentially a foregone conclusion that pre-release spoilers and leaks won’t be made available, The Dinner Table Detective episode 10 at least has confirmed release information.
The Dinner Table Detective episode 10 release date and time
The Dinner Table Detective episode 10 is set for a premiere in Japan at 11:30 PM JST on Friday, June 6, 2025. Virtually all overseas audiences will see the episode premiere locally sometime during the day on Friday, June 6. A vast minority of viewers will instead see the series premiere early morning on Saturday, June 7 locally, like in Japan. Exact time of release will vary by specific region and time zone.
The Dinner Table Detective episode 10 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:
Where to watch The Dinner Table Detective episode 10
The highly anticipated mystery series is already confirmed to be streaming on Amazon Prime Video internationally with English subtitles as it airs weekly in Japan. This was confirmed via the release of promotional material in recent months. Amazon Prime Video is also streaming an English dub for the series, as well as several other alternate language dubs.
The Dinner Table Detective episode 9 recap
The Dinner Table Detective episode 9 began with Shiho Kambara’s husband revealing that Ryota Ishigoro was blackmailing them after catching him cheating. He explained that Ryota continuously extorted him for exorbitant amounts of money. However, the pair had solid alibis for the time of Ryota’s murder, clearing them of suspicion. They then found algae in Ryota’s shower drain, suspecting he was drowned in his apartment with water from the river to throw them off.
A silver spoon necklace was then found at the scene with Shiho’s name on it. Hosho asked Kageyama for help once again that night, who agreed with Kazamatsuri’s assessment about the transported river water. However, he argued that the culprit killed Ryota at the Kambara’s house on the night of the party, but in a car away from the partygoers. She then disposed of the body at the river after and dumped the water in his apartment, creating two false crime scenes.
Kageyama also pointed out an inconsistency in the story of which cars the Kambaras used and when that further proved Shiho as the subject. Hosho briefly mourned the death of the heroic image of Shiho she had in her head before confronting her with Kazamatsuri. Shiho confessed that Leo Williams was her secret son and that she killed Ryota before he could expose it. The episode ended with
What to expect from The Dinner Table Detective episode 10 (speculative)
Following the conclusion of the previous case, The Dinner Table Detective episode 10 should open up with a focus on a brand new case which will stretch over the last three episodes. Likewise, fans can expect it to be much more complicated and in-depth than any of the previous cases Hosho and Kazamatsuri have solved.
Episode 10 should likewise finally see Hosho both reveal her true identity to Kazamatsuri, and bring Kageyama into this final case out of a true necessity. While Kazamatsuri will likely argue against this at first, something should happen which leads to him approving of Kageyama. The episode should then end with Kageyama officially being brought onto the case, setting up an exciting finale for the series’ first (and possibly only) season.
