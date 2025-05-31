The Dinner Table Detective episode 10: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Dinner Table Detective episode 10 is set to release on Friday, June 6, 2025 at 11:30 PM JST according to the series’ official website. With the Ryota Ishigori murder solved, fans are expecting the series to break away from its usual formula with a much more complicated mystery that’ll stretch over the final three episodes.

Ad

Although it’s essentially a foregone conclusion that pre-release spoilers and leaks won’t be made available, The Dinner Table Detective episode 10 at least has confirmed release information.

The Dinner Table Detective episode 10 release date and time

The arrest of Shiho Kambara should set up Kageyama being officially brought into The Dinner Table Detective episode 10's murder case (Image via Madhouse)

The Dinner Table Detective episode 10 is set for a premiere in Japan at 11:30 PM JST on Friday, June 6, 2025. Virtually all overseas audiences will see the episode premiere locally sometime during the day on Friday, June 6. A vast minority of viewers will instead see the series premiere early morning on Saturday, June 7 locally, like in Japan. Exact time of release will vary by specific region and time zone.

Ad

Trending

The Dinner Table Detective episode 10 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 7:30 AM, Friday, June 6, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 10:30 AM, Friday, June 6, 2025 British Summer Time 3:30 PM, Friday, June 6, 2025 Central European Summer Time 4:30 PM, Friday, June 6, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:00 PM, Friday, June 6, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 10:30 PM, Friday, June 6, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 11:30 PM, Friday, June 6, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 12:00 AM Saturday, June 7, 2025

Ad

Ad

Where to watch The Dinner Table Detective episode 10

The Dinner Table Detective episode 10 may also focus on Kageyama alone for a brief period of time (Image via Madhouse)

The highly anticipated mystery series is already confirmed to be streaming on Amazon Prime Video internationally with English subtitles as it airs weekly in Japan. This was confirmed via the release of promotional material in recent months. Amazon Prime Video is also streaming an English dub for the series, as well as several other alternate language dubs.

Ad

The Dinner Table Detective episode 9 recap

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Dinner Table Detective episode 9 began with Shiho Kambara’s husband revealing that Ryota Ishigoro was blackmailing them after catching him cheating. He explained that Ryota continuously extorted him for exorbitant amounts of money. However, the pair had solid alibis for the time of Ryota’s murder, clearing them of suspicion. They then found algae in Ryota’s shower drain, suspecting he was drowned in his apartment with water from the river to throw them off.

Ad

A silver spoon necklace was then found at the scene with Shiho’s name on it. Hosho asked Kageyama for help once again that night, who agreed with Kazamatsuri’s assessment about the transported river water. However, he argued that the culprit killed Ryota at the Kambara’s house on the night of the party, but in a car away from the partygoers. She then disposed of the body at the river after and dumped the water in his apartment, creating two false crime scenes.

Ad

Kageyama also pointed out an inconsistency in the story of which cars the Kambaras used and when that further proved Shiho as the subject. Hosho briefly mourned the death of the heroic image of Shiho she had in her head before confronting her with Kazamatsuri. Shiho confessed that Leo Williams was her secret son and that she killed Ryota before he could expose it. The episode ended with

What to expect from The Dinner Table Detective episode 10 (speculative)

Expand Tweet

Ad

Following the conclusion of the previous case, The Dinner Table Detective episode 10 should open up with a focus on a brand new case which will stretch over the last three episodes. Likewise, fans can expect it to be much more complicated and in-depth than any of the previous cases Hosho and Kazamatsuri have solved.

Episode 10 should likewise finally see Hosho both reveal her true identity to Kazamatsuri, and bring Kageyama into this final case out of a true necessity. While Kazamatsuri will likely argue against this at first, something should happen which leads to him approving of Kageyama. The episode should then end with Kageyama officially being brought onto the case, setting up an exciting finale for the series’ first (and possibly only) season.

Ad

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joseph Brogan Joseph has been working as an anime content specialist for Sportskeeda since the past 2.5 years. Primarily covering his core genre, he also contributes to popular culture writing news stories and cult classic features on older series.



Joseph holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Delaware, United States. His love of anime, combined with his background in literature, influenced his interest in engaging readers through the written word. He maintains complete accuracy in his content by verifying each and every piece of information regardless of how long it takes, and ensure that the output is impartial and free of bias.



Chainsaw Man, One Piece, Berserk, Undead Unluck, Re:ZERO, Tower of God, Jujutsu Kaisen, Inuyasha, and Fire Punch are some of Joseph’s favorite animanga. His exposure to 4kids' Sonic X series, One Piece, Yu-Gi-Oh, and Dragon Ball Z on Toonami fueled his enthusiasm for the medium.



When not dissecting anime plots, Joseph likes to cook, play games, work on cars, browse new music, and watch pro wrestling, especially AEW. He also enjoys ocean-based activities - beach trips, fishing, swimming and watersports. Know More