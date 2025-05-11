The Dinner Table Detective episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Dinner Table Detective episode 7 will release on Friday, May 16, 2025, at 11:30 PM JST, according to the series’ official website. With Kuru Kuru-Chan cleared of all charges and able to return to her VTuber and performing artist career, the next episode will likely introduce Reiko and Kazamatsuri’s next case.

While fans are unlikely to get an early look at the installment beyond any official preview images or videos, The Dinner Table Detective episode 7 at least has confirmed release information.

The Dinner Table Detective episode 7 release date and time

Kageyama is likely to continue assisting from the shadows in The Dinner Table Detective episode 7 (Image via Madhouse)

The Dinner Table Detective episode 7 is set for a premiere in Japan at 11:30 PM JST on Friday, May 16, 2025. Most international fans can expect a local premiere sometime during the day on Friday, May 16. Select audiences will instead see the series premiere early morning on Saturday, May 17, locally, like in Japan. Exact time of release will vary by specific region and time zone.

The Dinner Table Detective episode 7 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 7:30 AM, Friday, May 16, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 10:30 AM, Friday, May 16, 2025 British Summer Time 3:30 PM, Friday, May 16, 2025 Central European Summer Time 4:30 PM, Friday, May 16, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:00 PM, Friday, May 16, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 10:30 PM, Friday, May 16, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 11:30 PM, Friday, May 16, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 12:00 AM Saturday, May 17, 2025

Where to watch The Dinner Table Detective episode 7

Kazamatsuri should begin getting inklings of Reiko's true identity in The Dinner Table Detective episode 7 (Image via Madhouse)

The beloved mystery series is streaming on Amazon Prime Video both domestically and internationally with English subtitles as it airs weekly in Japan. This was confirmed via the release of promotional material in recent months.

The series is also streaming an English dub for the series, as well as several other alternate language dubs, but these are delayed from each episode's initial release.

The Dinner Table Detective episode 6 recap

The Dinner Table Detective episode 6 began with Reiko returning home, where Kageyama showed her a stream of Kurumi’s where her fight with Kobayashi was audible. Info on the case was then leaked to the public, confirming him as one of her fans. A flashback then showed the two meeting in the waiting room of their mutual doctor. They learned that she hadn’t been there for a week, and would often leave her delivered food out all night from a neighbor.

The building custodian then revealed that she had asked him for a security camera in the hallway. The two then met Kurumi, who didn’t have an alibi for the night of Kobayashi’s murder. Her origins of streaming were then revealed, and shown to be predicated on her self-esteem. Meanwhile, Kageyama pointed out the discrepancy of Kurumi eating spicy curry while her throat healed. As this all was explained, it was revealed that Kurumi’s stalker was currently outside her apartment.

Kageyama then plainly said the stalker’s intent was to get Kurumi to hurt herself. Reiko and Kazamatsuri then set a trap, catching the stalker red-handed. They were Kazuhisa Okada, who met Kurumi by chance and fell in love at first sight. He faked being a deliveryman to stalk her, had no idea she was a VTuber, and thought she was dating Kobayashi, thus killing him. The episode ended with Kurumi’s name cleared as she returned to streaming and held a concert.

What to expect from The Dinner Table Detective episode 7 (speculative)

With the latest mystery solved thanks to Kageyama’s help again, The Dinner Table Detective episode 7 should see Reiko and Kazamatsuri get roped into another murder case. Given that Kageyama has still yet to be officially introduced to Kazamatsuri or given credit, it seems unlikely this will occur at any point in the series.

While it’s difficult to predict what the upcoming case will be, it seems likely that Reiko’s identity will be threatened by whatever’s next. This plot point has yet to be stressed since the series premiere and the first mystery. Combined with the series’ apparent lack of intent to introduce Kazamatsuri and Kageyama formally, this would serve to drum up some conflict amongst the central trio.

