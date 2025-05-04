The Dinner Table Detective episode 6: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Dinner Table Detective episode 6 is set to release on Friday, May 9, 2025, at 11:30 PM JST, according to the series’ official website. Given the emphasis of Kageyama’s knowledge on the VTuber Kuru Kuru-chan in the previous episode, it seems likely that he’s finally, officially brought into the fold in the upcoming installment.

Ad

While it's essentially certain that the episode won't be leaked before its premiere in any capacity, The Dinner Table Detective episode 6 at least has confirmed release information.

The Dinner Table Detective episode 6 release date and time

Kageyama in The Dinner Table Detective (Image via Madhouse)

The Dinner Table Detective episode 6 is set for a premiere in Japan at 11:30 PM JST on Friday, May 9, 2025. A majority of audiences will see the episode premiere locally sometime during the day on Friday, May 9. A small number of viewers will instead see the series premiere early morning on Friday, May 9, locally, like in Japan. Exact time of release will vary by specific region and time zone.

Ad

Trending

The Dinner Table Detective episode 6 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 7:30 AM, Friday, May 9, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 10:30 AM, Friday, May 9, 2025 British Summer Time 3:30 PM, Friday, May 9, 2025 Central European Summer Time 4:30 PM, Friday, May 9, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:00 PM, Friday, May 9, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 10:30 PM, Friday, May 9, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 11:30 PM, Friday, May 9, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 12:00 AM Saturday, May 10, 2025

Ad

Ad

Where to watch The Dinner Table Detective episode 6?

Reiko will likely need to reveal who she truly is to Kazamatsuri in The Dinner Table Detective episode 6 (Image via Madhouse)

The highly anticipated spring 2025 mystery series is already confirmed to be streaming on Prime Video internationally with English subtitles as it airs weekly in Japan. This was confirmed via the release of promotional material in recent months. Prime Video is also streaming the series in many alternate language dubs, including English.

Ad

The Dinner Table Detective episode 5 recap

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Dinner Table Detective episode 5 began with Kageyama explaining that the culprit left Nozaki’s apartment with his elevator shoes on. Reiko and Kazamatsuri then found evidence that Kanae Mayazumi was guilty and Aya Saito was her accomplice.

It was explained that Chizuru Morino’s transparency with police suggested she wasn’t guilty. Likewise, as Saito was the only other one with access to the pesticide that killed Nozaki, it had to be her.

Ad

Mayazumi was identified as the culprit by the nature of the 170 centimeter height of the woman who left his apartment. A flashback showed the pair meeting, planning, and committing the crime, as well as Kanae parting ways with her mother, whom she cared for.

Focus then shifted to a VTuber who was streaming and had one of her chat members ask her if her food order had arrived. The man dropping off her food was then found dead nearby with an item of hers at the crime scene.

Ad

The man was named Yuma Kobayashi. At his apartment, they found merchandise of the VTuber, Kuru Kuru-chan, and a suicide note. He was also an aspiring musician, which further convinced Kazamatsuri of him taking his own life.

Kageyama suggests that the two may have crossed paths when visiting the same doctor. The episode ended with Reiko and Kazamatsuri learning that Kurumi Sakaguchi, the person behind the VTuber, met Kobayashi on the night of his death.

Ad

What to expect from The Dinner Table Detective episode 6? (speculative)

Expand Tweet

Ad

Following the clue Reiko and Kazamatsuri got at the end of the previous episode, The Dinner Table Detective episode 6 will likely see them finally meet Kurumi Sakaguchi. However, she’ll likely be unwilling to talk to them due to them not being actual fans. This should put Reiko in a bind, as she’ll have to choose between bringing in Kageyama or keeping her identity secret.

Episode 6 should see her prioritize the case and reveal to Kazamatsuri that she is the heiress of the Hosho conglomerate. Kageyama, meanwhile, will likely be able to get Kurumi to open up to him and discuss the night of Kobayashi’s death. In turn, the episode should end with this latest case being solved.

Ad

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joseph Brogan Joseph has been working as an anime content specialist for Sportskeeda since the past 2.5 years. Primarily covering his core genre, he also contributes to popular culture writing news stories and cult classic features on older series.



Joseph holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Delaware, United States. His love of anime, combined with his background in literature, influenced his interest in engaging readers through the written word. He maintains complete accuracy in his content by verifying each and every piece of information regardless of how long it takes, and ensure that the output is impartial and free of bias.



Chainsaw Man, One Piece, Berserk, Undead Unluck, Re:ZERO, Tower of God, Jujutsu Kaisen, Inuyasha, and Fire Punch are some of Joseph’s favorite animanga. His exposure to 4kids' Sonic X series, One Piece, Yu-Gi-Oh, and Dragon Ball Z on Toonami fueled his enthusiasm for the medium.



When not dissecting anime plots, Joseph likes to cook, play games, work on cars, browse new music, and watch pro wrestling, especially AEW. He also enjoys ocean-based activities - beach trips, fishing, swimming and watersports. Know More