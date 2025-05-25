The Dinner Table Detective episode 9: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Dinner Table Detective episode 9 is set to release on Friday, May 30, 2025 at 11:30 PM JST according to the series’ official website. Given the nature of Hosho and Kazamatsuri’s latest case, the upcoming installment will likely be a very suspenseful and dramatic one.

While pre-release leaks are unlikely, The Dinner Table Detective episode 9 at least has officially confirmed release information.

The Dinner Table Detective episode 9 release date and time

Following the intense action of her and Kazamatsuri's previous case, The Dinner Table Detective episode 9's mystery should be much more laid back (Image via Madhouse)

The Dinner Table Detective episode 9 is set for a premiere in Japan at 11:30 PM JST on Friday, May 30, 2025. Most fans can expect this to translate to a local premiere sometime during the day on Friday, May 30. A select few audiences will instead see the series premiere early morning on Saturday, May 31 locally, like in Japan. Exact time of release will vary by specific region and time zone.

The Dinner Table Detective episode 9 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 7:30 AM, Friday, May 30, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 10:30 AM, Friday, May 30, 2025 British Summer Time 3:30 PM, Friday, May 30, 2025 Central European Summer Time 4:30 PM, Friday, May 30, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:00 PM, Friday, May 30, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 10:30 PM, Friday, May 30, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 11:30 PM, Friday, May 30, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 12:00 AM Saturday, May 31, 2025

Where to watch The Dinner Table Detective episode 9

Kageyama's integral role in helping Hosho and Kazamatsuri solve their mysteries will likely continue in The Dinner Table Detective episode 9 (Image via Madhouse)

The series has been streaming on Amazon Prime Video internationally with English subtitles as it airs weekly in Japan. This was confirmed via the release of promotional material in recent months. The series is also streaming with an English dub, as well as several other alternate language dubs, all of which are immediately available for each episode.

The Dinner Table Detective episode 8 recap

The Dinner Table Detective episode 8 began with Hosho showing Kageyama the crime scene. He quickly deduced that the window in the painting was the doorway to a secret passage. As they explored it, Kazamatsuri arrived on scene to get his forgotten hat. Kageyama and Hosho discovered a door at the end of the passage, which led to a room where a deranged Shoko Sasano was. She slashed Kageyama across his chest with a sword while he protected Hosho.

She then took down Sasano, which led to the reveal that Kazamatsuri protected Hosho, not Kageyama. He was also shown to be uninjured. It was then revealed that Sasano killed Keizan in self defense, then scurried into the secret passage and knocked the ladder over after. Focus then shifted to the next case, which began with a body nearby a river. The victim happened to look similar to Kazamatsuri, which worried the detective.

The victim was a tabloid journalist named Ryota Ishigoro, who had trouble paying his loans back. They also learned he was following a lead on Shiho Kambara, an actress who was known to be in a relationship. They speculated that Ryota’s scoop was an affair and she had him killed, but Reiko was determined to prove otherwise as a fan of hers. The episode ended with them visiting her, but she was very uncooperative to start.

What to expect from The Dinner Table Detective episode 9 (speculative)

The Dinner Table Detective episode 9 should begin with the continuation of Hosho and Kazamatsuri questioning of Kambara. She’ll likely prove uncooperative as she previously had until they bring up their theory that Ryota was following up on an affair she was having. At this point, she’ll likely get defensive and usher the pair out of her house.

Kazamatsuri and Hosho should then get a lead from either one of Kambara’s friends or employees, or via running into her lover while leaving her house. In either scenario, they’ll likely be stumped after getting slightly ahead with their new lead. The episode should end with Kageyama coming in and solving the case, fully concluding it and setting up a new focus for the subsequent release.

