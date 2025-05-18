The Dinner Table Detective episode 8: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Dinner Table Detective episode 8 is set to release on Friday, May 23, 2025 at 11:30 PM JST according to the series’ official website. With Kageyama and Kazamatsuri on a crash course to meet, it seems that both Hosho’s identity and the assistance Kageyama has provided will be revealed in the next installment.

While fans likely won't get any exact prerelease info on the upcoming episode's events, The Dinner Table Detective episode 8 at least has confirmed release information.

The Dinner Table Detective episode 8 release date and time

Kazamatsuri's discovery of Hosho's true identity will likely finally come in The Dinner Table Detective episode 8 (Image via Madhouse)

The Dinner Table Detective episode 8 is set for a premiere in Japan at 11:30 PM JST on Friday, May 23, 2025. Most international audiences can expect the episode to premiere locally sometime during the day on Friday, May 23. A vast minority of viewers will instead see the series premiere early morning on Saturday, May 24 locally, like in Japan. Exact time of release will vary by specific region and time zone.

The Dinner Table Detective episode 8 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 7:30 AM, Friday, May 23, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 10:30 AM, Friday, May 23, 2025 British Summer Time 3:30 PM, Friday, May 23, 2025 Central European Summer Time 4:30 PM, Friday, May 23, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:00 PM, Friday, May 23, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 10:30 PM, Friday, May 23, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 11:30 PM, Friday, May 23, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 12:00 AM Saturday, May 24, 2025

Where to watch The Dinner Table Detective episode 8

Kageyama's full involvement in the current case should lead to some hilarious scenes with Hosho in The Dinner Table Detective episode 8 (Image via Madhouse)

The highly anticipated mystery series is streaming on Amazon Prime Video internationally with English subtitles as it airs weekly in Japan. However, the episode's availability on the platform will come roughly half a day after its Japanese release time. Amazon Prime Video is also streaming many alternate language dubs for the series, in which an English dub is included.

The Dinner Table Detective episode 7 recap

Expand Tweet

The Dinner Table Detective episode 7 began with famous painter Keizan Matsushita being stabbed in his art studio. They then met with the witnesses Maki Nakazoto, a freelance art journalist, and Misaki Aihara, a distant relative of Keizan’s who stayed at his house. When they asked Keizan what happened, he pointed at the sleeping beauty in his mural. Focus then shifted to his wife and son, who were seemingly happy that Keizan had died from his injuries.

Focus then shifted to Hosho and Kazamatsuri interviewing the pair, where he claimed his spat with his father over copyright was overblown, and she claimed she was the model for his mural. Upon realizing why they were asking her about this, she instead said it was Maki. She instead said that Shoko Sasano was worth questioning since she was missing since yesterday. She asserted Shoko was behind the circulation of fake treasures with Keizan’s help making them.

Kazamatsuri was then called on to replace Shoko on her game show, on which he was once a contestant, meaning Hosho would be in charge the next day. She then explained the case to Kageyama, but he offered no insight initially. However, she played him to get his interest and make him want to help out. The episode ended with Kageyama asking to visit the crime scene, and Kazamatsuri also returning to grab his hat, setting up his discovering Hosho’s true identity.

What to expect from The Dinner Table Detective episode 8 (speculative)

Expand Tweet

With Kageyama and Kazamatsuri set to meet each other at the crime scene of Keizan’s murder, The Dinner Table Detective episode 8 should finally see him discover Hosho’s true identity. He should also come to realize Kageyama has been helping Hosho solve recent cases, and also indirectly assisting him as a result.

Likewise, Kazamatsuri should offer Kageyama some form of consulting job, or at least give him permission to be fully involved with any future cases and this current one. Kageyama’s insight and full access to the crime scene should then give them the break they’ve been looking for. The episode should then end with the trio solving Keizan’s case and Kageyama being officially welcomed onto their team.

