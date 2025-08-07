The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 6 preview teases Kaoruko and Subaru's past

On Thursday, August 7, 2025, the official site and the X account for the anime unveiled the preview synopsis and images for The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 6. Titled I Hate It, I Love It, the episode is set to be released on Saturday, August 9, 2025, at 8:30 am PT, which translates to Sunday, August 10, 2025, at 12:30 am JST on Tokyo MX, BS11, and other Japanese networks.The previous episode focused on a misunderstanding between Rintaro and Saku after the former refused to say anything about the note from Kaoruko. Additionally, the episode teased Saku and Rintaro's past. It was revealed how Rintaro helped Saku fit into the Chidori High when the boy joined the school. Furthermore, the episode saw Subaru Hoshina tell Kaoruko that she had talked to Rintaro.Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 6.The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 6 preview hints at Kaoruko reliving her childhood with SubaruAccording to the preview synopsis, The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 6 will show Subaru Hoshina telling her friend, Kaoruko, about her conversation with Kaoruko, including that she urged the boy not to see Kaoruko anymore. Subaru will repeatedly apologize to Kaoruko for being selfish.Yet, as evident from The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 6 preview, Kaoruko won't react aggressively toward Subaru. Rather, she will fully understand why Subaru said such things to Rintaro. As such, she will try to cheer her up by proposing they go back in time and relish the moments they spent as kids.Subaru, as seen in the preview (Image via CloverWorks)As fans may remember, Subaru and Kaoruko have made many memories at the park. It was one of their go-to places in childhood. The episode will likely show Kaoruko reminding Subaru that she isn't the &quot;selfish&quot; person she thinks she is. Rather, Kaoruko will try to remind her that she is one of the kindest people she knows.It remains to be seen how Subaru reacts to Kaoruko's responses in The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 6. Additionally, the preview images confirm that the episode will feature Rintaro Tsumugi. One of the preview images, featuring Rintaro, is taken from chapter 12 of Saka Mikami's rom-com manga.Kaoruko, as seen in the preview (Image via CloverWorks)As a result, the episode will likely cover the events from chapters 10-12. It remains to be seen if the episode adds a few panels from other chapters, considering the previous installment oddly covered chapter 13. At any rate, the episode will likely give fans a glimpse of Subaru and Kaoruko's childhood and how much the former means to Kaoruko.Additionally, the episode may reveal Kaoruko's true feelings for Rintaro. From the preview images, the production quality seems to be on par with the previous episodes. Overall, it remains to be seen if CloverWorks makes adjustments to the narrative and adds certain elements that aren't seen in the manga.Also read:The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 5: Rintaro's relationship with Kaoruko grows, while Subaru confesses the truthThe Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 6: Exact release date and time, where to watch, and moreGachiakuta episode 5 preview teases Rudo's new mission