  • home icon
  • Anime
  • The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 9 preview teases the secret behind Rintaro's blonde hair

The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 9 preview teases the secret behind Rintaro's blonde hair

By Apratim Chakraborty
Modified Aug 28, 2025 19:30 GMT
The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 9 preview teases the secret behind Rintaro
The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 9 preview teases the secret behind Rintaro's blonde hair (Image via CloverWorks)

On Thursday, August 28, 2025, the official staff revealed The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 9 preview synopsis and pictures. Titled Blonde and Piercings, the episode is set to be released on Saturday, August 30, 2025, at 8:30 am PT, which translates to Sunday, August 31, 2025, 12:30 am JST on Tokyo MX, BS11, and other Japanese channels in Japan.

Ad

In the previous episode, Rintaro's Chidori High mates met Kaoruko and Subaru, and they all apologized to each other for their misunderstanding. Later, Rintaro went on a special date with Kaoruko, where they ran into a young girl who had been separated from her parents.

Rintaro and Kaoruko helped the girl look for her parents, even at the possibility of missing out on a dolphin show. Eventually, they found the girl's parents and managed to see the show. During the spectacle, Rintaro identified the emotions he felt for Kaoruko as love.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 9 preview hints at Rintaro revealing the secret behind his appearance

Ad

According to The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 9 preview synopsis, the upcoming installment will focus on Rintaro Tsumugi still coming to terms with the feelings he has developed for Kaoruko. During the dolphin show, Rintaro realized that he truly loved Kaoruko. However, he still feels frustrated at being swayed by his emotions.

As such, the narrative will likely explore Rintaro's inner thoughts regarding his feelings. Rintaro and Kaoruko have already transcended the barriers of Chidori and Kikyo. However, having romantic affection for a Kikyo girl is something Rintaro never would have imagined before meeting Kaoruko.

Ad

Therefore, it's only natural for him to be swayed by his fluctuating emotions. Having said that, the male protagonist knows how much Kaoruko means to him. Additionally, The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 9 preview synopsis confirms that the next installment will show Rintaro's Chidori mates drop by his patisserie.

Saku, Shohei, and Ayato, as seen in the preview (Image via CloverWorks)
Saku, Shohei, and Ayato, as seen in the preview (Image via CloverWorks)

Coincidentally, they will meet Subaru and Kaoruko, who will have gone there to buy cakes. As such, the episode will likely show another gathering among Rintaro's friends from the Chidori High and Kikyo. Although The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 9 synopsis doesn't reveal anything about their discussion, Rintaro's friends might ask him about his blonde hair.

Ad

In other words, the episode will finally reveal why Rintaro has dyed his hair blonde and has done piercings. At the same time, the episode may reveal interesting facts about Rintaro's childhood.

The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 9 preview synopsis and images also suggest that the upcoming installment will cover chapters 20-22 or 23 from Saka Mikami's rom-com manga series. However, it remains to be seen if CloverWorks changes certain scenes or shuffles the events to cater to the episode's pacing.

Ad

Conclusion

Kaoruko, as seen in the preview (Image via CloverWorks)
Kaoruko, as seen in the preview (Image via CloverWorks)

The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 9 preview synopsis and images have given fans a good indication of what they can expect from the next installment.

Ad

The narrative will primarily focus on Rintaro's friends gossiping about the boy's unique appearance. Additionally, the episode will likely show the group being excited about the summer break, which is near.

Also read:

About the author
Apratim Chakraborty

Apratim Chakraborty

Twitter icon

Apratim is an anime writer at Sportskeeda who first forayed into creating engaging content 3 years ago out of his penchant for the written word and his love of anime and manga. He holds a Master's degree in English Language and Literature from Calcutta University and it is here, where he developed a passion for writing.

Apratim’s interest in anime started in 2009 when he watched Bleach, which ultimately led him to watch over 400 titles and counting. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has had a significant influence on Apratim. He finds the Japanese manga artist’s art style unique and captivating and admires him for his ability to foreshadow events without forcing them, as well as for his character designs.

Apratim's attention to detail and commitment to providing the most accurate information can be attributed to his extensive experience of watching various titles, as well as his reliance on reputable resources for specific anime and manga.

When not busy writing, Apratim likes to read books, play games on his PlayStation, and watch Cricket. He also enjoys composing poetry, sketching, and painting.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Apratim Chakraborty
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications