The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 9 preview teases the secret behind Rintaro's blonde hair

On Thursday, August 28, 2025, the official staff revealed The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 9 preview synopsis and pictures. Titled Blonde and Piercings, the episode is set to be released on Saturday, August 30, 2025, at 8:30 am PT, which translates to Sunday, August 31, 2025, 12:30 am JST on Tokyo MX, BS11, and other Japanese channels in Japan. In the previous episode, Rintaro's Chidori High mates met Kaoruko and Subaru, and they all apologized to each other for their misunderstanding. Later, Rintaro went on a special date with Kaoruko, where they ran into a young girl who had been separated from her parents. Rintaro and Kaoruko helped the girl look for her parents, even at the possibility of missing out on a dolphin show. Eventually, they found the girl's parents and managed to see the show. During the spectacle, Rintaro identified the emotions he felt for Kaoruko as love.The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 9 preview hints at Rintaro revealing the secret behind his appearanceAccording to The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 9 preview synopsis, the upcoming installment will focus on Rintaro Tsumugi still coming to terms with the feelings he has developed for Kaoruko. During the dolphin show, Rintaro realized that he truly loved Kaoruko. However, he still feels frustrated at being swayed by his emotions. As such, the narrative will likely explore Rintaro's inner thoughts regarding his feelings. Rintaro and Kaoruko have already transcended the barriers of Chidori and Kikyo. However, having romantic affection for a Kikyo girl is something Rintaro never would have imagined before meeting Kaoruko. Therefore, it's only natural for him to be swayed by his fluctuating emotions. Having said that, the male protagonist knows how much Kaoruko means to him. Additionally, The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 9 preview synopsis confirms that the next installment will show Rintaro's Chidori mates drop by his patisserie. Saku, Shohei, and Ayato, as seen in the preview (Image via CloverWorks)Coincidentally, they will meet Subaru and Kaoruko, who will have gone there to buy cakes. As such, the episode will likely show another gathering among Rintaro's friends from the Chidori High and Kikyo. Although The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 9 synopsis doesn't reveal anything about their discussion, Rintaro's friends might ask him about his blonde hair. In other words, the episode will finally reveal why Rintaro has dyed his hair blonde and has done piercings. At the same time, the episode may reveal interesting facts about Rintaro's childhood. The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 9 preview synopsis and images also suggest that the upcoming installment will cover chapters 20-22 or 23 from Saka Mikami's rom-com manga series. However, it remains to be seen if CloverWorks changes certain scenes or shuffles the events to cater to the episode's pacing. ConclusionKaoruko, as seen in the preview (Image via CloverWorks)The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 9 preview synopsis and images have given fans a good indication of what they can expect from the next installment. The narrative will primarily focus on Rintaro's friends gossiping about the boy's unique appearance. Additionally, the episode will likely show the group being excited about the summer break, which is near.