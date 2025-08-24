The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 9: Exact release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 9 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, August 31, 2025, at 12:30 am JST on Tokyo MX, BS11, and other Japanese networks. However, the episode will be available on September 7, 2025, in many Asian countries.
In the previous episode, Rintaro's friends from Chidori High and Kikyo met properly and apologized to each other for their past actions. Later, Kaoruko asked Rintaro out on a special date. They went to an aquarium, where they came across a young girl, Mika, who had been separated from her parents.
Together, Rintaro and Kaoruko helped the girl look for her parents. Moreover, the episode saw Rintaro identify the emotions he experienced with Kaoruko. Considering how the episode ended, fans are looking forward to The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 9.
The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 9 release date and time for every region
According to the anime's official website and the complete release schedule, The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 9 will be released in Japan on August 31, 2025, at 12:30 am JST, which translates to Saturday in many regions.
The same episode will be available on September 7, 2025, in selected Asian countries. Furthermore, fans must note that the series itself will be streamed in the US and selected global regions on September 7, 2025.
The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 9 release date and time, as per the anime's Japanese release schedule and corresponding time zones, are given below:
Where to watch The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 9?
The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 9 will be streamed on Tokyo MX, Gunma TV, Tochigi TV, and later on AT-X and MBS channels in Japan. Furthermore, the episode will be available on Netflix. Unfortunately, the episode won't be available on any other official streaming platforms, as only Netflix has acquired the rights to stream the series.
The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 8 recap
The episode opens with Rintaro's friends from the Chidori High meeting the Kikyo girls, Kaoruko and Subaru. The girls thank Shohei, Saku, and Ayato for protecting them from the delinquents the other day. Subaru apologizes for her preconceived notions about the Chidori boys. However, Shohei mentions that he has already forgotten about it.
Likewise, Saku apologizes for his rash comments against Subaru and the Kikyo girls in general back at the library. Subaru then treats everyone to expensive candies, which helps them break the Chidori-Kikyo boundaries. On the way back home, Rintaro offers to pay Kaoruko back for helping him with his studies.
To his surprise, Kaoruko asks Rintaro to go out somewhere together. Eventually, the duo plans to visit an aquarium. Rintaro is slightly apprehensive about the date, as Kaoruko has many plans, such as watching a dolphin show. He wants to ensure she has a good time. Whilst on their outing, they find a young girl named Mika, separated from her parents.
Rintaro and Kaoruko then decide to help the young girl and look for her parents. While Kaoruko is away looking for them, Rintaro and Mika have a chat. Mika apologizes for ruining their date. However, Rintaro mentions that they aren't dating. Yet, Mika thinks that they look good together.
Eventually, Mika's parents are found. Afterward, Rintaro and Kaoruko head to the dolphin show. While watching the show, Kaoruko thanks Rintaro for making her day special. The episode ends with Rintaro Tsumugi identifying his emotions as love after seeing Kaoruko's bright smile.
What to expect in The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 9?
The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 9 will continue the adaptation from chapter 20 of Saka Mikami's manga series.
As such, fans can expect the episode to show Rintaro inviting his friends to his family's patisserie, where he will reveal why he dyed his hair blonde. Additionally, the episode will have another wholesome moment, featuring Rintaro's friends from Chidori and Kikyo.
