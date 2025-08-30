The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 9: Rintaro reveals the secret behind his hair, as his childhood is teased

The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 9, titled Blonde and Piercings, was released on Saturday, August 30, 2025. In the episode, Rintaro's friends visit his family's patisserie and meet Kaoruko and Subaru. Naturally, the group has lunch together, during which they learn interesting details about Rintaro's childhood.

Ad

The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 9 reveals why Rintaro dyed his hair blonde and got piercings. Additionally, it highlights the character of Rintaro's mother and her unconditional love for her son. Overall, the episode is filled with familial affection and friendship.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 9.

The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 9: Rintaro's friends come over to his patisserie

Saku and Ayato (Image via CloverWorks)

The narrative for The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 9 begins with Ayato complaining about the rainy season. Although it has only just started to rain, he cannot find any joy in it. At that moment, Rintaro enters the classroom, looking gloomy and intimidating. His friends wonder why he suddenly appears so frightening.

Ad

Trending

Saku also asks Rintaro why he is still wearing his full uniform when they have switched to summer wear. Meanwhile, Rintaro's friends gossip about whether something has happened to him again. However, Saku reassures them that they need not worry. If something serious had occurred, Rintaro would be the one to tell them.

At this moment, The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 9 delves into Rintaro's thoughts and reveals that he is still hung up on the emotions he felt the other day for Kaoruko. Rintaro has already acknowledged his feelings, which is why he cannot help but feel restless. Slowly, those emotions begin to take control of Rintaro.

Ad

Rintaro, as seen in a gloomy state (Image via CloverWorks)

Eventually, Shohei breaks Rintaro's reverie and asks him what's wrong. Just then, in The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 9, Rintaro instinctively asks his friends whether they would like to visit his place. Suddenly, he recalls that he hasn't told his friends about his family's patisserie, as his previous mates used to make fun of it.

Ad

Once they visit his place, Shohei, Saku, and Ayato are incredulous to discover that Rintaro's family owns a patisserie. They are absolutely gobsmacked about this, and ask Rintaro why he never told them about it. Seeing their exuberant expressions, the male protagonist wonders why he was so afraid of telling them in the first place.

Meanwhile, Rintaro's mother's face brightens up after seeing Shohei, Saku, and Ayato. She is overjoyed by the fact that her son has brought his friends over, something he has never done before. At this moment, Rintaro finds out that Kaoruko and Subaru have also come to the patisserie.

Ad

Rintaro's mother (Image via CloverWorks)

Rintaro's mother, who sees Subaru for the first time, tells her that she is more than welcome to visit their place. Subaru is overwhelmed by such affectionate words. Meanwhile, Rintaro doesn't know how to react or what to do, as he hasn't experienced something like this.

Ad

Especially, the sight of Kaoruko sends his heart aflutter. Eventually, Rintaro's friends from Chidori and Kikyo settle down and join him for lunch. While having lunch, Shohei asks Rintaro about his blonde hair and when he dyed it. At first, Rintaro hesitates because he thinks it's not worth telling.

However, when Kaoruko also insists on knowing, he begins to narrate the tale. According to The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 9, when Rintaro was a child, he believed that having blonde hair and ear piercings was cool. He explains that throughout his life, he has been ostracized by most people.

Ad

Rintaro's friends from Chidori High (Image via CloverWorks)

Yet, dying his hair was one of the things that truly made him happy, as he was aware that it would cause others to distance themselves from him. Additionally, Rintaro explains that one day, his parents took him to a patisserie. It was a local shop run by a foreigner, who used to be pretty popular back then.

Ad

During his visit, Rintaro happened to glance inside the kitchen and saw the chef, who looked as if he was having the best time of his life making cakes. Rintaro was immediately drawn by the man's golden hair. After returning home, he told his parents that he wanted to dye his hair blonde.

Without any hesitation, Rintaro's parents told him to go for it. Now that Rintaro looks back, he feels truly happy about the whole affair. Meanwhile, Kaoruko is intrigued by Rintaro's past, and says she is glad to have become friends with someone as kind as him.

Ad

Rintaro talks about his hair (Image via CloverWorks)

Kaoruko's words immediately touch Rintaro's soul in The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 9. Meanwhile, Rintaro's mother happens to listen to her child's story from behind the door. She cannot help the tears flowing from her eyes, as she recognizes that her son has truly grown up.

Ad

The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 9: A mother's affection

Kaoruko and Subaru (Image via CloverWorks)

Meanwhile, in The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 9, Ayato recalls seeing a picture where Rintaro's mother's hair was originally black. At this moment, Mrs. Tsumugi steps in and says she dyed her hair on a whim. However, the actual reason was something different.

Ad

Rintaro's mother was aware of her son's struggles in making friends. She knew that almost nothing interested her boy. Yet, when he asked her if she would let him dye his hair blonde, Mrs. Tsumugi noticed the boy's sparkling eyes. At that moment, she understood that Rintaro was truly happy.

However, the boy didn't initially dye his hair. During a conversation with Rintaro's father, Mrs. Tsumugi suspected that their son might have been apprehensive about dying his hair because of the family business. That's why she took the initiative at first and dyed her hair blonde.

Ad

Rintaro, as seen in childhood (Image via CloverWorks)

Just as she was there for Rintaro when he needed her the most, Mrs. Tsumugi hopes that someone will be there for him in the future as well. At this moment, in The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 9, Mrs. Tsumugi looks at her son's smile while talking with Kaoruko. She feels relieved knowing that his boy is no longer alone.

Ad

As she is about to leave, Rintaro suddenly thanks his mother. Just then, Mrs. Tsumugi recalls her husband's words about whether their boy would ever understand what she has done for him. Now, after hearing Rintaro's "thanks," Mrs. Tsumugi fails to contain her tears.

Afterward, the group plays video games and chats for a few more hours until Subaru reminds them that they have exams before the summer break. With the reality dawning upon them, Rintaro's friends, especially Shohei, start panicking. The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 9 ends with Kaoruko proposing they all study together as a group.

Ad

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Apratim Chakraborty Apratim is an anime writer at Sportskeeda who first forayed into creating engaging content 3 years ago out of his penchant for the written word and his love of anime and manga. He holds a Master's degree in English Language and Literature from Calcutta University and it is here, where he developed a passion for writing.



Apratim’s interest in anime started in 2009 when he watched Bleach, which ultimately led him to watch over 400 titles and counting. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has had a significant influence on Apratim. He finds the Japanese manga artist’s art style unique and captivating and admires him for his ability to foreshadow events without forcing them, as well as for his character designs.



Apratim's attention to detail and commitment to providing the most accurate information can be attributed to his extensive experience of watching various titles, as well as his reliance on reputable resources for specific anime and manga.



When not busy writing, Apratim likes to read books, play games on his PlayStation, and watch Cricket. He also enjoys composing poetry, sketching, and painting. Know More